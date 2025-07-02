Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 6:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Illinois State Redbirds (10-4)
- Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 306:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
|@
Sat, Sep 1312:00 pm
ESP2
|vs
|vs
Sat, Oct 44:00 pm
SECN
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
155.2
(76th)
|
175.8
(119th)
|114th
|Def.
|
115.1
(24th)
|
203.2
(43rd)
|19th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|58
|1
Sooners Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 6:00 pm
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Norman, OK