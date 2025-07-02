Skip to Main Content
Overall 6-7-0 • SEC 2-6-0

Oklahoma Sooners

  • Overall
    6-7-0
  • SEC
    2-6-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 6:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Illinois State Redbirds (10-4)
  • Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Schedule

Regular season
vs
ILST
Sat, Aug 30
6:00 pm
ESP+
vs
MICH
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ABC
@
TEMPLE
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
ESP2
vs
AUBURN
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
KENTST
Sat, Oct 4
4:00 pm
SECN
@
TEXAS
Sat, Oct 11
3:30 pm
@
SC
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
MISS
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
TENN
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
BAMA
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
MIZZOU
Sat, Nov 22
12:00 pm
vs
LSU
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Top Sooners News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 155.2
(76th) 		175.8
(119th) 		114th
Def. 115.1
(24th) 		203.2
(43rd) 		19th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 58 1
