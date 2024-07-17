The Arlington Renegades selected former Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops with their 10th-round pick in the 2024 UFL College Draft on Wednesday. The former Sooner standout will be coached by his father legendary ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops in Arlington.

The younger stoops finished up his six-year Oklahoma career with his best season in 2023, posting 84 catches for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns after recording just 80 receptions through his first five years in Norman, Oklahoma. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in April. Per the UFL rules, the draft only secures future rights for the players. All draftees have an "NFL out" from their contract during the NFL season.

"I love it, I think it's a great fit," Bob Stoops told KREF after his son was picked up by the Rams. "I love Coach McVay, just watching him. Don't really personally know him, but always respected and appreciated the way they coach and play design and everything they do. Really solid program and he does a great job. ... Hopefully for Drake, and what they kept telling him for several weeks is just what a great fit he is for them."

Bob was originally hired as the head coach and general manager of the Dallas Renegades in 2020 before the XFL ceased operations due to COVID-19. He returned to lead the team to the XFL title when the league started back up in 2023 and stayed with the franchise through the XFL-USFL merger ahead of the 2024 season.

It won't be the first time the father and son have shared a sideline. Bob had a chance to coach Drake in the 2021 Alamo Bowl while serving as the Sooners' interim coach amid Lincoln Riley's departure. Drake scored a touchdown in a 47-32 Oklahoma victory.