Titans' L'Jarius Sneed: Proclaims himself healthy
Sneed (quadriceps) recently said during his football camp that he's healthy and "ready to get back on the field," Buck Reising of 104-5 The Zone reports. "I'm healthy as I've been," Sneed proclaimed.
Sneed missed Tennessee's final 12 games last season due to a quadriceps issue and didn't participate in the Titans' minicamp in mid-June. If the former Chief is indeed back to health, he will look to rebound in the second year of the $76.4 million contract he signed in March 2024. It's still not certain that Sneed will be ready for the beginning of Tennessee's training camp, which kicks off July 22.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
109.1
(19th)
|
213.0
(25th)
|
304.2
(26th)
|Def.
|
133.9
(26th)
|
189.2
(1st)
|
311.2
(2nd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|L. Sneed CB L'Jarius Sneed CB
|Quadriceps
|K. Winston Jr. SAF Kevin Winston Jr. SAF
|Undisclosed
|T. Burks WR Treylon Burks WR
|Knee - ACL
|D. Evans LB Desmond Evans LB
|Undisclosed
|J. Harris CB Jermari Harris CB
|Undisclosed
