Overall 3-14-0 • SOUTH 1-5-0 • SOUTH 4th

Tennessee Titans

  • Overall
    3-14-0
  • SOUTH
    1-5-0
  • SOUTH
    4th
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 7:30 pm ET
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7-0)
  • Raymond James Stadium
Game Preview

AFC South Standings

Team Div Overall
HOU
 5-1-0 10-7-0
IND
 3-3-0 8-9-0
JAC
 3-3-0 4-13-0
TEN
 1-5-0 3-14-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
TB
Sat, Aug 9
7:30 pm
@
ATL
Fri, Aug 15
7:00 pm
NFL+
vs
MIN
Fri, Aug 22
8:00 pm
Regular season
@
DEN
Sun, Sep 7
4:05 pm
FOX
vs
LAR
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
vs
IND
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
@
HOU
Sun, Sep 28
1:00 pm
@
ARI
Sun, Oct 5
4:05 pm
@
LV
Sun, Oct 12
4:05 pm
FOX
vs
NE
Sun, Oct 19
1:00 pm
@
IND
Sun, Oct 26
4:25 pm
vs
LAC
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
BYE
vs
HOU
Sun, Nov 16
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
SEA
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
JAC
Sun, Nov 30
1:00 pm
@
CLE
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
FOX
@
SF
Sun, Dec 14
4:25 pm
FOX
vs
KC
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
vs
NO
Sun, Dec 28
1:00 pm
@
JAC
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Titans Schedule, Record Predictions for the 2025 Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Brian Callahan Looking to Move Forward in Year 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Titans Defense Among Worst in the NFL Last Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Logan Ryan likes what he's hearing about Cam Ward's trash talking

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Titans Minicamp: Cam Ward Trash Talking Titans Defense During Minicamp

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    When Will Cam Ward Start a Game for the Titans?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    NFL Coach Hot Seat Rankings: No. 2 Brian Callahan (Titans)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:54

    NFL Schedule Release: Cam Ward, Titans to Have 4th-Easiest Schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward on mini-camp and Xavier Restrepo

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    NFL Rookie Minicamp Recap: Cam Ward Already Impressing Teammates

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    NFL Rookie Minicamp: Top Priority for Titans, QB Cam Ward

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Which NFL Rookie QB (Not Named Ward) Starts First?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    AFC South Offseason Grades: Tennessee Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Titans Plan for Practice Reps at QB

  • Image thumbnail
    14:13

    2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    9:04

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: AFC South

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Titans Select Elic Ayomanor Dike No. 136

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Titans Select Chimere Dike No. 103

  • Image thumbnail
    12:05

    2025 NFL Draft Round 1 Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1

Top Titans News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 109.1
(19th) 		213.0
(25th) 		304.2
(26th)
Def. 133.9
(26th) 		189.2
(1st) 		311.2
(2nd)

Injuries

Player Injury
L. Sneed CB L'Jarius Sneed CB Quadriceps
K. Winston Jr. SAF Kevin Winston Jr. SAF Undisclosed
T. Burks WR Treylon Burks WR Knee - ACL
D. Evans LB Desmond Evans LB Undisclosed
J. Harris CB Jermari Harris CB Undisclosed
