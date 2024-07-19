I've never written tiers before, but Adam Aizer asked me to handle them for our Fantasy Football Today podcast (INSERT LINK HERE). Since I already gave him the list, I thought it made sense to put them in a column as well. So here we go.



These are my running back tiers prior to the start of training camp. These tiers can -- and likely will -- change prior to the end of August. But this is how I would draft these running backs in the middle of July.



And for context, this is based on PPR, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1



Christian McCaffrey

Breece Hall

Bijan Robinson



While McCaffrey will open the season as the No. 1 running back and likely No. 1 overall pick in the majority of leagues, Hall and Robinson won't be far behind. And these are the two most likely candidates to replace McCaffrey as the best running back in 2024.



Hall will be two years removed from the ACL tear he suffered in 2022, so he should be more explosive, which is a scary thought. The Jets offense should improve this season with the healthy return of Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), offensive line upgrades with Tyron Smith, John Simpson, Morgan Moses, Olu Fashanu, and Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) back, and better weapons at receiver with Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley joining Garrett Wilson. It's unlikely Hall stays as involved in the passing game as he did in 2023 (76 catches on 95 targets), but his rushing production should spike. He has the potential for 2,000 total yards, 15 total touchdowns, and 50 receptions.



With Arthur Smith gone as the head coach and play-caller in Atlanta, the runway is open for Robinson to perform like the superstar many were hoping to see in his rookie campaign. New coach Raheem Morris and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will use Bijan Robinson like a workhorse running back, and there's been talk of Robinson being deployed like McCaffrey. The offense should improve with Kirk Cousins as the new quarterback, and Robinson is worth drafting as a top-10 overall pick.





Tier 2



Jahmyr Gibbs

Saquon Barkley

Jonathan Taylor

Kyren Williams



Gibbs is a borderline first-round pick in PPR, and Barkley and Taylor could also sneak into the back end of Round 1. But I like all four of these running backs as top 20 overall selections, and Williams could be the best value of the group if he performs like he did in 2023 when he was No. 2 in PPR points per game at 20.5. We just have to make sure Blake Corum remains in a secondary role.



With Gibbs, he has the biggest concern of sharing touches because of David Montgomery, but the Lions have said Gibbs will get more work in 2024, which is encouraging. And should Montgomery miss time due to injury, Gibbs could be the best Fantasy running back. Montgomery missed three games in 2023, and Gibbs averaged 21.3 PPR points over that span, including two outings with at least 26 PPR points.



I like the move for Barkley going to the Eagles, and he should benefit with an improved offensive line in front of him. And Taylor should do well alongside Anthony Richardson after the two played just two snaps together in 2023. Barkley's role in the passing game is why I give him a slight edge over Taylor here.



Tier 3



Travis Etienne

James Cook

Isiah Pacheco

Derrick Henry

Rachaad White



I would draft all of these running backs at the back end of Round 2 or the early part of Round 3, and these are the guys I consider the low-end No. 1 Fantasy options this season. All of them have the potential to be top-five Fantasy running backs if everything falls into place.



For Etienne, that means he won't lose work as has been reported, and the Jaguars upgraded the offensive line with Mitch Morse at center, along with hopefully getting full seasons from left tackle Cam Robinson and right guard Ezra Cleveland. Cook should be a huge factor in the passing game for Buffalo with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gone, and I expect Cook to score more than six total touchdowns in 2024.



Pacheco should build off his breakout campaign in 2023 when he averaged 14.6 PPR points, and Henry should benefit with his move to Baltimore thanks to the Ravens being a better team overall than the Titans. My only concern with Henry is his age (30). And I hope White continues to be a significant factor in the passing game (114 catches in two seasons) despite the addition of rookie Bucky Irving.



Tier 4



Alvin Kamara

Josh Jacobs

De'Von Achane

Kenneth Walker III

Joe Mixon



This tier is polarizing because you're going to have to start looking for these running backs in Round 3, which could be a little expensive. But there's upside for all of them to be No. 1 running backs this year.



Kamara is 28 and might have an issue with his contract, but if he's ready for training camp then he should continue to be among the best receiving running backs in the NFL. Jacobs benefits with his move to Green Bay, and he will hopefully dominate touches for the Packers.



I love the upside for Achane, but Raheem Mostert's presence keeps Achane from being ranked higher for me. However, he does have the most potential in this tier. I'm excited to see what Walker can do in new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense, and he should hold off Zach Charbonnet -- for now. And Mixon should do well going from Cincinnati to Houston, which keeps him as a high-end No. 2 running back this year.



Tier 5



Zamir White

David Montgomery

Rhamondre Stevenson



We've reached the tier where each running back has question marks, and White will be tough for some Fantasy managers to trust given his small sample size of production last year. However, he averaged 15.2 PPR points in the final four games in 2023, and he should be the featured back for the Raiders this season.



Montgomery might lose more work to Gibbs this season and doesn't have a big role in the passing game, but he should still run for 1,000 yards and score 10-plus touchdowns if he's healthy. That's why Montgomery comes into play in the Round 5 range.



And Stevenson will face competition from Antonio Gibson in the passing game, but Stevenson still has 50-catch potential, even in what could be a bad New England offense. The Patriots also gave Stevenson a big contract extension this offseason (four years, $36 million), which should keep him in the lead role and make him a solid No. 2 running back.



Tier 6



Jonathon Brooks

Najee Harris

Zack Moss

Tony Pollard

James Conner

D'Andre Swift

Aaron Jones



Brooks will move up a tier if he's healthy in training camp after suffering a torn ACL at Texas last year, and I'm excited to see how he performs in his rookie campaign for the Panthers. He has the most potential of the running backs in this group.



These are running backs you will likely settle for as opposed to target, but all of these guys could be No. 2 Fantasy options this year. I haven't drafted a lot of the guys in this tier yet unless they fall to Round 7 or later, and the ones who I usually end up with are Harris, Moss, and Pollard.



The running backs here I tend to avoid are Conner and Jones. Conner is 29 and has some potential competition for touches in rookie Trey Benson. And Jones is 29 and struggled with injuries in 2023 with the Packers.



Tier 7



Tyjae Spears

Jaylen Warren

Brian Robinson Jr.

Raheem Mostert



This is one of my favorite tiers, mostly because of Spears, Warren, and Robinson. Even though all three of them might not be the starters to open the season, they could all be the best running backs on their team this year.



All you heard in Tennessee all offseason is the Titans will use Pollard and Spears in tandem, and Spears is definitely the better value. Warren is also the better value compared to Harris, and Warren should benefit with the addition of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. As for Robinson, I expect him to outperform Austin Ekeler this season, and Robinson is the Commanders running back I plan to draft first.



Mostert should still be a productive running back, but his age (32) worries me, as does the expected emergence of Achane. Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns and tied McCaffrey in total touchdowns with 21 in 2023, but regression could be a huge issue for Mostert this season.



Tier 8



Devin Singletary

Javonte Williams

Austin Ekeler

Nick Chubb

Gus Edwards



I'm hopeful that Chubb will be healthy this season, but coming off last year's knee injury will make him tough to trust. Still, he has the potential to stand out from this group if he's ready for Week 1.



The running back here that intrigues me the most is Edwards given his expected role in the Chargers offense. He won't catch many passes, but he could score double digits in touchdowns for the second year in a row. And I'm curious to see how Singletary will do with the Giants, although I tend to pass on him and wait for Tyrone Tracy Jr. later in the draft.



I have mostly avoided Williams and Ekeler in drafts so far, which could be a mistake, but I'm more excited about Jaleel McLaughlin and Robinson in those backfields. Still, Williams and Ekeler could be nice surprises if they lead their teams in touches this season.



Tier 9



Trey Benson

Jerome Ford

Chase Brown



I like the three running backs in this tier a lot, and all three of them could be lottery tickets this season. You saw flashes of it last year with Ford, who had over 1,100 total yards and nine total touchdowns with Chubb hurt, and Chubb might not be ready to play in Week 1.



Benson could start some games for the Cardinals this season if Conner gets hurt, and he's missed at least three games in five of the past six years. Benson could also be a factor in tandem with Conner when both are healthy.



And Brown is one of my favorite players to draft as the backup to Moss. Brown should have a prominent role in the passing game, and he has top-20 upside if Moss misses any time due to injury.



Tier 10



Ezekiel Elliott

Blake Corum

Rico Dowdle

Jaleel McLaughlin

Zach Charbonnet



Three guys in this tier that I tend to reach for are Dowdle, McLaughlin, and Charbonnet. I don't mind Elliott or Corum, but I love the upside for the other trio.



Dowdle is the better value for the Dallas backfield, and I'm hopeful he emerges as the No. 1 running back for the Cowboys this year. The same could happen for McLaughlin this season, and many observers in Denver this offseason believe he'll lead the Broncos backfield in 2024.



We'll see how Grubb uses Walker and Charbonnet, and Charbonnet could be flexed in tandem with Walker and a star if Walker were to get hurt. Corum could also be a lottery ticket if Kyren Williams were to miss any time this year.



Tier 11



Tyrone Tracy Jr.

MarShawn Lloyd

Ty Chandler

Elijah Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

Kendre Miller

Chuba Hubbard

Antonio Gibson



This is a fun tier with a lot of rookies, and we'll see how much playing time guys like Tracy, Lloyd, and Vidal get as the season goes on. I plan to have a lot of stock in this trio, and all three could be difference-makers this year.



I also plan to invest a lot in Mitchell, who could be a lottery ticket if McCaffrey were to miss any time. Chandler and Miller could also be surprise Fantasy options this year with increased playing time, and both are playing behind older running backs.



Hubbard could open the season as the lead running back in Carolina if Brooks is limited in his recovery. Hubbard's value will rise if Brooks can't play in Week 1.



Tier 12



Jaylen Wright

Bucky Irving

J.K. Dobbins

Tyler Allgeier

Roschon Johnson

Ray Davis

Braelon Allen

Audric Estime



This final tier is all players you'll take in the later rounds, but there's still upside for these guys. But they probably need an injury to be Fantasy relevant.



I'm excited to see the rookies in Wright, Irving, Davis, Allen, and Estime. Irving, Davis, and Estime may play prominent roles right away, and Wright and Allen could end up as quality handcuffs.



Dobbins could be a surprise Fantasy option if he's healthy coming back from last year's Achilles injury. And Allgeier is a lottery ticket if something were to happen to Robinson this season.