Overall 19-63 • EAST 14th

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets
  • Overall
    19-63
  • EAST
    14th
Charlotte Hornets
Last Game
Sun, Apr 13
@ Boston Celtics (61-21)
  • TD Garden
86
Final
93
Game Recap

Eastern Southeast Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
ORL
 41-41 7-3 L1
ATL
 40-42 5-5 W3
MIA
 37-45 6-4 L1
CHA
 19-63 1-9 L7
WAS
 18-64 2-8 W1
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SAC
Fri, Apr 4
L 125-102
vs
CHI
Sun, Apr 6
L 131-117
vs
MEM
Tue, Apr 8
L 124-100
@
TOR
Wed, Apr 9
L 126-96
@
BOS
Fri, Apr 11
L 130-94
@
BOS
Sun, Apr 13
L 93-86
Full Schedule
    Collin Sexton Traded to Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic

  • Image thumbnail
    4:17

    Liam McNeeley Selected No. 29 Overall by Hornets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    Breaking: Suns Acquire Mark Williams From Hornets For No. 29 Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    4:51

    Kon Knueppel Selected No. 4 Overall by Hornets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    2025 NBA Mock Draft: Tim Doyle Reacts to Hornets Selecting VJ Edgecombe

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    2025 NBA Mock Draft: Hornets Select VJ Edgecombe Number 4 Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    NBA Mock Draft: VJ Edgecombe to Hornets at No. 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Summer League Recap: Donovan Clingan Notches Double-Double Against Hornets

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    NBA Summer League Highlights: Hornets vs Spurs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Charlotte Hornets Select Tidjane Salaun At No. 6 Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    NBA Draft Grades: Charlotte Hornets Select Brandon Miller No. 2 Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Hornets start off strong

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Suns'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Bucks'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    It's Time To Blow Up The Suns

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    It's Time To Blow Up The Bucks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    It's Time To Blow Up The Heat

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 2 Denver Nuggets

Top Hornets News

  • Hornets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Inks deal with Charlotte

    Rotowire

    Dinwiddie agreed to a one-year deal with the Hornets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    After spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Mavericks, Dinwiddie moves on to his sixth NBA team. The veteran guard will provide some depth for Charlotte. The team recently added Collin Sexton and Tre Mann to its backcourt. Dinwiddie averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc over 79 regular-season outings.

  • Hornets' Tre Mann: Inks pact with Charlotte

    Rotowire

    Mann agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Hornets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    The Hornets didn't tender a qualifying offer to Mann, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, the 24-year-old guard is set to return to Charlotte on a new deal and will likely provide a spark off the team's bench in 2025-26. He appeared in only 13 regular-season games in 2024-25 due to a back disc herniation, averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers across 24.5 minutes per game during that span.

  • Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Traded to Charlotte

    Rotowire

    The Bucks traded Connaughton to the Hornets in exchange for Vasilije Micic on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

    The Bucks also attached two of their own second-round picks (2031, 2032) to Connaughton to get this deal over the line. Connaughton recently exercised his $9.42 million player option for 2025-26, so this move by the Bucks will trim their total salary. During the 2024-25 regular season, Connaughton averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 14.7 minutes per game over 41 contests.

  • Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Inks deal with Charlotte

    Rotowire

    Plumlee agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    The veteran big man will return to the Hornets and compete for playing time with Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Plumlee appeared in 74 regular-season games (21 starts) with the Suns in 2024-25, averaging 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

  • Hornets' Collin Sexton: Traded to Charlotte

    Rotowire

    The Jazz traded Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick to the Hornets on Sunday in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Sexton averaged at least 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds while posting 48/39/86 shooting splits over his final two seasons in Utah and will now join his third NBA team. It's still early in the offseason, so Sexton could be on the move again, but if he sticks in Charlotte, he'd presumably be one of the top reserve guards behind LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (wrist) and Kon Knueppel. Sexton has one year remaining on his current deal and is slated to make $19 million in 2025-26.

  • Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Taken by Charlotte

    Rotowire

    Kalkbrenner was selected by the Hornets with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

    Kalkbrenner, out of Creighton, wrapped up his college career as one of the most accomplished defenders in Big East history, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors four times. During the 2024-25 season, he posted 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 65.3 percent over 35 contests. Though concerns about his athleticism may have kept him out of the first round, Kalkbrenner's production and defensive pedigree give him a strong chance to contribute right away for a Hornets team that recently dealt Mark Williams.

  • Hornets' Sion James: Heading to Charlotte

    Rotowire

    James was selected by the Hornets with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

    James spent the final year of his college career at Duke and blossomed into a solid role player, averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks in 25.6 minutes. His jumper will determine whether he can carve out a role right away, but he should be available to fight for minutes in a rebuilding team. That said, James shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats in the early stages of his career.

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 105.1
(29th) 		114.2
(16th)

Injuries

Player Injury
M. Bridges PF Miles Bridges PF Hip
L. Ball PG LaMelo Ball PG Ankle
B. Miller SG Brandon Miller SG Wrist
N. Smith Jr. PG Nick Smith Jr. PG Groin
J. Green SF Josh Green SF Shoulder
Full Injuries