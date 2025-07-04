Last Game
Top Hornets News
Hornets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Inks deal with Charlotte
Dinwiddie agreed to a one-year deal with the Hornets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Mavericks, Dinwiddie moves on to his sixth NBA team. The veteran guard will provide some depth for Charlotte. The team recently added Collin Sexton and Tre Mann to its backcourt. Dinwiddie averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc over 79 regular-season outings.... See More ... See Less
Hornets' Tre Mann: Inks pact with Charlotte
Mann agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Hornets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Hornets didn't tender a qualifying offer to Mann, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, the 24-year-old guard is set to return to Charlotte on a new deal and will likely provide a spark off the team's bench in 2025-26. He appeared in only 13 regular-season games in 2024-25 due to a back disc herniation, averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers across 24.5 minutes per game during that span.... See More ... See Less
Hornets' Pat Connaughton: Traded to Charlotte
The Bucks traded Connaughton to the Hornets in exchange for Vasilije Micic on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The Bucks also attached two of their own second-round picks (2031, 2032) to Connaughton to get this deal over the line. Connaughton recently exercised his $9.42 million player option for 2025-26, so this move by the Bucks will trim their total salary. During the 2024-25 regular season, Connaughton averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 14.7 minutes per game over 41 contests.... See More ... See Less
Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Inks deal with Charlotte
Plumlee agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The veteran big man will return to the Hornets and compete for playing time with Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Plumlee appeared in 74 regular-season games (21 starts) with the Suns in 2024-25, averaging 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.... See More ... See Less
-
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Traded to Charlotte
The Jazz traded Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick to the Hornets on Sunday in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Sexton averaged at least 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds while posting 48/39/86 shooting splits over his final two seasons in Utah and will now join his third NBA team. It's still early in the offseason, so Sexton could be on the move again, but if he sticks in Charlotte, he'd presumably be one of the top reserve guards behind LaMelo Ball (ankle), Brandon Miller (wrist) and Kon Knueppel. Sexton has one year remaining on his current deal and is slated to make $19 million in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Taken by Charlotte
Kalkbrenner was selected by the Hornets with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Kalkbrenner, out of Creighton, wrapped up his college career as one of the most accomplished defenders in Big East history, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors four times. During the 2024-25 season, he posted 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 65.3 percent over 35 contests. Though concerns about his athleticism may have kept him out of the first round, Kalkbrenner's production and defensive pedigree give him a strong chance to contribute right away for a Hornets team that recently dealt Mark Williams.... See More ... See Less
Hornets' Sion James: Heading to Charlotte
James was selected by the Hornets with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
James spent the final year of his college career at Duke and blossomed into a solid role player, averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks in 25.6 minutes. His jumper will determine whether he can carve out a role right away, but he should be available to fight for minutes in a rebuilding team. That said, James shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats in the early stages of his career.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
105.1
(29th)
|
114.2
(16th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Bridges PF Miles Bridges PF
|Hip
|L. Ball PG LaMelo Ball PG
|Ankle
|B. Miller SG Brandon Miller SG
|Wrist
|N. Smith Jr. PG Nick Smith Jr. PG
|Groin
|J. Green SF Josh Green SF
|Shoulder