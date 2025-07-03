Kane was dealt from Edmonton to Vancouver on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Kane was born in Vancouver and spent his WHL days with the Vancouver Giants, so this trade will allow him to play for his hometown team. He missed the 2024-25 regular season because of hip and knee injuries, but he recorded six goals, 12 points, 44 PIM and 95 hits in 21 playoff appearances with Edmonton in 2025. When healthy, Kane can be a helpful forward to slot into a middle-six role thanks to his blend of scoring and physicality. He recorded at least 20 goals in eight of nine regular seasons from 2015-16 through 2023-24 and also surpassed the 100-hit mark on eight occasions over that stretch. Edmonton isn't retaining any salary, so Vancouver will be responsible for his full $5.125 million cap hit. The 33-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.