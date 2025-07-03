Last Game
Top Canucks News
-
Canucks' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Signs with Vancouver
Joseph (upper body) signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.
Joseph made 47 regular-season appearances between Pittsburgh and St. Louis last year, recording three assists, 45 PIM, 36 hits and 36 blocked shots while averaging 15:16 of ice time. He missed the final 20 games of the regular season due to an upper-body injury, and it's unclear how the issue will impact his availability for the 2025-26 campaign. However, once he's healthy, the 26-year-old should have a chance to compete for a role on the Canucks' blue line.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Mackenzie MacEachern: Grabs two-year deal
MacEachern signed a two-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.
MacEachern produced 12 goals and 32 points in 40 regular-season games for AHL Springfield in 2024-25. He will compete for a depth role with Vancouver during training camp, but he may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Jimmy Schuldt: Taking talents to Vancouver
Schuldt has joined the Canucks on a two-year, two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Schuldt played eight games with the Sharks in the NHL last year, but he spent the bulk of the season with AHL San Jose, posting six goals and 15 assists in 61 regular-season appearances. With nine career NHL games under his belt, the 30-year-old will hope to add to that total this coming season, but he'll likely need to bide his time in the minors before he could potentially get that chance.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Joseph LaBate: Headed to Vancouver
LaBate signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks, the team announced Tuesday.
LaBate has rejoined the team that gave him his NHL start back in 2016-17, but he likely won't begin his second stint with the organization in the NHL. The 32-year-old will probably instead start with AHL Abbotsford. Last year in the AHL with Cleveland, the Blue Jackets' affiliate, he scored eight goals and 13 assists in 51 regular-season games.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Inks seven-year deal
Boeser agreed to terms on a seven-year, $50.75 million contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.
Boeser looked set to be one of the hottest commodities on the open market, but he instead decided to remain with Vancouver long term. The Minnesota native is coming off his third straight 50-point campaign but will no doubt be eager to get his goal total closer to the 40 he put up back in 2023-24. In addition to his top-six role, Boeser is expected to remain on the No. 1 power-play unit, where he generated 20 of his 50 points last season.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Pens six-year pact
Garland inked a six-year, $36 million contract extension with Vancouver on Tuesday.
Garland came up a tally short of the 20-goal mark this past season but still managed to reach the 50-point threshold for the second time in his seven-year NHL career. The 29-year-old winger logged 2:55 of ice time per game with the man advantage, the highest in his career, generating 16 power-play points. There is no reason to expect that Garland won't continue to fill a No. 1 power-play role this year, so he should be capable of reaching both the 20-goal and 50-point marks in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Secures three-year extension
Demko signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with Vancouver on Tuesday.
Demko will see a nice bump in salary, going from $5 million AAV this year to $8.5 million AAV when his new deal begins in 2026-27. If it weren't for health concerns, the 29-year-old netminder likely could have commanded a slightly higher salary -- though two-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck set the market at the same $8.5 million Demko is getting. Injuries limited Demko to just 23 regular-season games last year in which he posted a 10-8-3 record and 2.90 GAA. If he can stay healthy, which is a big if, Demko figures to be near the top of most statistical categories during the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Arshdeep Bains: Signs two-year deal
Bains signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Vancouver on Monday, according to PuckPedia.
It's a two-way deal in Year 1 before becoming a one-way agreement in Year 2. Bains had one goal, eight shots on net, seven blocked shots and 17 hits in 13 NHL appearances with Vancouver in the 2024-25 regular season. He helped AHL Abbotsford win the Calder Cup by collecting seven goals and 24 points in 24 playoff games. Bains also had 11 tallies and 32 assists in 50 minor-league outings during the regular season. Bains may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the AHL.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Aatu Raty: Pens two-year pact
Raty signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Vancouver on Monday.
Raty collected 17 goals and 40 points in 43 AHL regular-season appearances with Abbotsford last campaign. He also had seven goals, four assists, 34 shots on net and 80 hits across 33 NHL outings with Vancouver in the 2024-25 regular season. Raty will compete for a depth role with the big club during training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Lands two-way deal
Brisebois signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Monday.
Brisebois had two goals and five points in 48 regular-season appearances with AHL Abbotsford in 2024-25 before adding three points in 24 playoff outings en route to winning the Calder Cup. He also suited up in three NHL contests with Vancouver in January, contributing two shots on goal, two hits and four blocked shots. If Brisebois fails to land a depth spot with the big club at training camp, he could spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Max Sasson: Pens one-year deal
Sasson agreed to terms on a one-year, $775,000 contract with Vancouver on Monday, PuckPedia reports.
Sasson's new deal is a one-way contract, so he should be expected to earn a roster spot coming out of training camp. During his 2024-25 campaign, the 24-year-old center saw action in 29 regular-season outings for the Canucks, notching three goals, four assists, 31 shots on net and 18 hits. Sasson should be in the mix for a bottom-six role that likely won't come with power-play minutes, making him unlikely to be a fantasy option in most formats.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Ilya Safonov: Dealt for future considerations
Vancouver acquired Safonov from Chicago on Saturday in exchange for future considerations.
Safonov had seven goals and 15 assists in 51 regular-season games for Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL in 2024-25 before adding five points in 13 playoff outings. He signed a one-year contract extension with the KHL club in May.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Kieren Dervin: First pick of Round 3
Dervin was the 65th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
An Ontario native, Dervin primarily played prep school hockey for St. Andrew's College last season. However, he appeared in 22 games, including the playoffs, with OHL Kingston while managing just two goals and six points. Dervin is known for his pace and creativity. He has displayed an ability to make plays at high speed, although a good portion of his game remains a work in progress. He's an intriguing stash option for Vancouver, but it could be several years before the team sees any potential return on its investment. Dervin is a 2026-27 commit to Penn State.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Alexei Medvedev: Goalie goes in Round 2
Medvedev was the 47th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Originally a second-round pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, Medvedev was born Sept. 10, making him one of the youngest players available in the draft. He joined London this past campaign and posted a 22-8-2 record, 2.79 GAA and .912 save percentage in 34 regular-season appearances. Medvedev was part of a committee in net for the Knights the entire season and ended up not playing at all in their run to the OHL Championship. There's reason to believe he could have been drafted even higher if his team had elected to lean on him a bit more frequently. Medvedev has quality size (6-foot-2) and is very athletic. It's just about getting continued reps at this point and putting it all together.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Braeden Cootes: Selected 15th overall at draft
Cootes was the 15th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Cootes is a relentless pivot with skill who is almost perfectly coachable. He kills penalties, plays the bumper on the PP and flat-out irritates on the forecheck with his intensity. Plus his puck skills and shot are already NHL ready. Perhaps best of all, Cootes has the ability to complement offensive wingers and get them the puck, so he could be a second-line NHL center in his prime. Worst case, he becomes a highly sought-after 3C who flirts with 50 points on a championship team, much like J.T. Compher or Yanni Gourde. And wears the C.... See More ... See Less
-
Canucks' Evander Kane: Traded to hometown team
Kane was dealt from Edmonton to Vancouver on Wednesday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Kane was born in Vancouver and spent his WHL days with the Vancouver Giants, so this trade will allow him to play for his hometown team. He missed the 2024-25 regular season because of hip and knee injuries, but he recorded six goals, 12 points, 44 PIM and 95 hits in 21 playoff appearances with Edmonton in 2025. When healthy, Kane can be a helpful forward to slot into a middle-six role thanks to his blend of scoring and physicality. He recorded at least 20 goals in eight of nine regular seasons from 2015-16 through 2023-24 and also surpassed the 100-hit mark on eight occasions over that stretch. Edmonton isn't retaining any salary, so Vancouver will be responsible for his full $5.125 million cap hit. The 33-year-old can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.80
(24th)
|
3.01
(18th)
|
22.5
(16th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|E. Pettersson C Elias Pettersson C
|Oblique
|K. Lankinen G Kevin Lankinen G
|Undisclosed
|T. Myers D Tyler Myers D
|Undisclosed
|P. Joseph D Pierre-Olivier Joseph D
|Upper Body
|D. Forbort D Derek Forbort D
|Orbital