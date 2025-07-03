Skip to Main Content
Overall 15-2-0 • WEST 5-1-0 • WEST 1st

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs
  • Overall
    15-2-0
  • WEST
    5-1-0
  • WEST
    1st
Kansas City Chiefs
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:00 pm ET
@ Arizona Cardinals (8-9-0)
  • State Farm Stadium
Game Preview

AFC West Standings

Team Div Overall
KC
 5-1-0 15-2-0
LAC
 4-2-0 11-6-0
DEN
 3-3-0 10-7-0
LV
 0-6-0 4-13-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
ARI
Sat, Aug 9
8:00 pm
@
SEA
Fri, Aug 15
10:00 pm
NFL+
vs
CHI
Fri, Aug 22
8:20 pm
Regular season
@
LAC
Fri, Sep 5
8:00 pm
NFL+
vs
PHI
Sun, Sep 14
4:25 pm
FOX
@
NYG
Sun, Sep 21
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
BAL
Sun, Sep 28
4:25 pm
@
JAC
Mon, Oct 6
8:15 pm
ABC
vs
DET
Sun, Oct 12
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
LV
Sun, Oct 19
1:00 pm
vs
WAS
Mon, Oct 27
8:15 pm
ABC
@
BUF
Sun, Nov 2
4:25 pm
BYE
@
DEN
Sun, Nov 16
4:25 pm
vs
IND
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
@
DAL
Thu, Nov 27
4:30 pm
vs
HOU
Sun, Dec 7
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
LAC
Sun, Dec 14
1:00 pm
@
TEN
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
vs
DEN
Thu, Dec 25
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
LV
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Pete Prisco's Top 11 QBs: No. 1 Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Chiefs Minicamp: Will the Chiefs Make It to a 4th-Straight Super Bowl?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Early Expectations for the Kansas City Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Rashee Rice Says the Chiefs Are "Going to Be Explosive This Year"

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    AFC West Schedule Breakdown: Kansas City Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Top Matchups For 2025 NFL Season: Chiefs at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Top Matchups For 2025 NFL Season: Broncos at Chiefs (Christmas Day)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Top NFL Matchups Ahead of Schedule Release: Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Top NFL Matchups Ahead of Schedule Release: Super Bowl Rematch Eagles at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    5 NFL Moves That Need to Happen: No. 5 Chiefs Trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    AFC West Offseason Grades: Kansas City Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    14:13

    2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    8:04

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: AFC West

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Chiefs Select Nohl Williams No. 85

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Chiefs Select Omarr Norman-Lott No. 63

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Chiefs Select Josh Simmons No. 32

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Chiefs move on from Joe Thuney

  • Image thumbnail
    6:14

    Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    8:42

    Chiefs HC Andy Reid Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    6:21

    Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach Joins CBS Sports HQ

Top Chiefs News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 105.3
(22nd) 		238.0
(12th) 		327.6
(16th)
Def. 101.8
(8th) 		233.5
(16th) 		320.6
(9th)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Wiley TE Jared Wiley TE Knee - ACL
J. Simmons OT Josh Simmons OT Knee
Full Injuries

Chiefs Tickets

@
ARI
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:00 pm
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
