The Kansas City Chiefs are still figuring things out in regards to the future of Arrowhead Stadium. There are still several options on the table for chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, avenues he's still trying to figure out.

One of those options is a new stadium in Kansas, crossing the state line from Missouri -- news that has made the rounds this offseason. Hunt prefers to pump the brakes in regards to a potential move, even though that option could be a possibility.

"At this point, that's premature. We do have six-and-a-half years left on our lease at GEHA Field at Arrowhead," Hunt said, via a transcript provided by the Chiefs. "GEHA Field at Arrowhead is a special place. It's special for our fans and it's special for the players and coaches, but we do have to look to the future. We do need a solution starting in 2031, which I know that (president) Mark (Donovan) mentioned (that) we're glad to have some options."

Kansas lawmakers approved a House bill that would change certain criteria for STAR (sales tax and revenue) bonds qualification. STAR bonds are a financing tool that allows Kansas municipalities to issue bonds to finance the development of major commercial, entertainment and tourism projects.

"We really appreciate what the Kansas legislature did in passing the upgrade to the STAR Bond deal that potentially would give us an opportunity to look at a stadium over there," Hunt said. "We're going to work very hard over the coming months and years to come up with a solution that makes sense for the organization, for the team, but also one that makes sense for the community. So, we're approaching it very much with an open mind and look forward to talking to leaders on both sides of the state line."

The attempt to lure the Chiefs to cross the state line from Missouri to Kansas has been in play. The bill will also require any pro sports team development to include a 30,000-plus seat complex with at least $1 billion in investment. This is also an attempt to lure the Kansas City Royals' new MLB stadium plans into Kansas.

The Chiefs announced plans to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this year, but those plans may be changing, thanks to some developments back in April. The voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected a sales tax measure that would have helped fund major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and a new downtown ballpark for the Royals.

Hunt will evaluate all options, but time is of the essence.

"Part of our evaluation over the next several months and coming years will be looking at whether we're better off in a renovated building or in a new stadium," Hunt said. "That new stadium could be on the Missouri side as well. It doesn't have to be on the Kansas side.

"I had a bunch of Season Ticket Holders come up to me to share how special GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is with them and we know that, but we do have to look to the future. Potentially, having a new building, whether it's on the Missouri or Kansas side, may make the most sense."

While a new building may be the route Kansas City takes, Chiefs President Mark Donovan proposed a six-month timeline for the franchise to make a decision on their future. Hunt wants to find a solution in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Even if the Chiefs would have to consider moving from an open-air stadium to a dome. That's another possibility the franchise will have to consider.

"We're really approaching it with an open mind," Hunt said. "We don't have a desired outcome. We just have to find a solution that works for the community and something that works for the club.

"I would say all options are on the table ... I do think we'll look at it again. I mentioned the possibility of a new stadium also on the Missouri side. I think if we went that route, certainly, we would have to look at a dome. A dome gives you an ability to host a lot of other events which could be important for the community."