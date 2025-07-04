The Kings traded Valanciunas to the Nuggets on Tuesday in exchange for Dario Saric, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Valanciunas will now share the frontcourt with Nikola Jokic in Denver after playing for Washington and Sacramento during the 2024-25 campaign. Valanciunas played in 81 regular-season games last season, averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.