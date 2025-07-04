Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 50-32 • WEST 4th

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    50-32
  • WEST
    4th
Denver Nuggets
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, May 18 |
ABC
@ Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14)
  • Paycom Center
93
Final
125
Game Recap

Western Northwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
OKC
 68-14 8-2 W4
DEN
 50-32 5-5 W3
MIN
 49-33 8-2 W3
POR
 36-46 4-6 W1
UTA
 17-65 1-9 L2
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
OKC
Wed, May 7
L 149-106
vs
OKC
Fri, May 9
W 113-104 / OT
vs
OKC
Sun, May 11
L 92-87
@
OKC
Tue, May 13
L 112-105
vs
OKC
Thu, May 15
W 119-107
@
OKC
Sun, May 18
L 125-93
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 2 Denver Nuggets

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Denver Doubles Down With Depth

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NBA Western Conference: Nuggets Shake Things Up to Start Free Agency

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Denver Acquires Jonas Valanciunas and Cam Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Vet To Find A Home First: Chris Paul Or Russell Westbrook

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    NBA Free Agency: Grading Nuggets Offseason Thus Far

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    NBA Free Agency: Nuggets Acquire Jonas Valanciunas from Kings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Western Contenders Improve: Mavs, Rockets, Nuggets All Add Pieces

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Nuggets Trade for Jonas Valancuinas, Cam Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    West Contenders Improve: Mavericks, Rockets, Nuggets All Add Pieces

  • Image thumbnail
    3:03

    Nuggets Trade For Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Nuggets Helping Jokic And Clearing Cap Space

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    BREAKING: Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr. to Nets for Cameron Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    NBA Free Agency Team Needs: Denver Nuggets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Future NBA Hall of Fame Free Agents: No. 5 Russell Westbrook (Opted Out)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    WCF Highlights: Thunder at Timberwolves - Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NBA West Semifinal Preview: Nuggets Force Game 7 Behind Jokic's Double-Double

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Just In: Jamal Murray (Illness) Questionable for Game 6 vs OKC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    NBA West Semifinal Preview Thunder Look to Close Out Nuggets on the Road

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    NBA West Semifinals: Nuggets, Thunder Hit Pivotal Game 5

See All NBA Videos

Top Nuggets News

  • Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Inks two-way deal with Denver

    Rotowire

    Jones agreed to a two-way deal with the Nuggets on Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

    Jones played 20 games during his rookie season with the Nuggets. The Stanford product averaged 1.3 points across 6.3 minutes per game during his appearances on the NBA level.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Signs with Denver

    Rotowire

    Hardaway agreed to a one-year deal with the Nuggets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Hardaway spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Pistons, playing and starting in 77 regular-season games. The veteran sharpshooter averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. Denver will be the fifth team Hardaway has played for during his NBA career.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Traded to Denver

    Rotowire

    The Kings traded Valanciunas to the Nuggets on Tuesday in exchange for Dario Saric, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Valanciunas will now share the frontcourt with Nikola Jokic in Denver after playing for Washington and Sacramento during the 2024-25 campaign. Valanciunas played in 81 regular-season games last season, averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Headed back to Denver

    Rotowire

    Brown (knee) agreed to a one-year, $3.63 minimum contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Brown will return to the Nuggets after playing a key role off the bench in the team's 2023 title run. The wing split the 2024-25 campaign between the Pelicans and the Raptors, finishing with regular-season averages of 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Now 27 years old, Brown should play a similar role in 2025-26 as he did in 2022-23, providing depth on the wing behind Christian Braun and the newly acquired Cameron Johnson. Brown dealt with knee soreness at the end of the 2024-25 regular season, but the issue shouldn't linger into training camp.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Headed to Denver

    Rotowire

    The Nets traded Johnson (back) to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter and a first-round pick Monday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

    The Nuggets needed to add some much-needed floor spacing and a reliable three-point threat to their offensive scheme, and Johnson excels at both. The six-year forward connected on 39 percent of his threes on 7.2 attempts per game in the 2024-25 campaign while averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Johnson should be an immediate starter for the Nuggets, but his fantasy stock will probably take a hit compared to his Brooklyn days since he'll now be the team's third option on offense behind the star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Nuggets' Reece Beekman: Signs Exhibit 10 pact

    Rotowire

    Beekman (calf) signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets on Saturday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

    Beekman will join Denver on a non-guaranteed contract and compete for a roster spot. The 23-year-old guard signed a two-way contract with the Warriors last season before being traded to the Nets in December. He averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per game in 36 regular-season appearances (four starts) between Golden State and Brooklyn.

    ... See More ... See Less
Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 120.8
(3rd) 		116.9
(24th)

Injuries

Not available

Full Injuries