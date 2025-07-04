Last Game
- Paycom Center
Schedule
|Postseason
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
-
1:05
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 2 Denver Nuggets
-
2:00
Denver Doubles Down With Depth
-
1:23
NBA Western Conference: Nuggets Shake Things Up to Start Free Agency
-
1:47
Denver Acquires Jonas Valanciunas and Cam Johnson
-
1:37
Vet To Find A Home First: Chris Paul Or Russell Westbrook
-
1:24
NBA Free Agency: Grading Nuggets Offseason Thus Far
-
1:16
NBA Free Agency: Nuggets Acquire Jonas Valanciunas from Kings
-
1:58
Western Contenders Improve: Mavs, Rockets, Nuggets All Add Pieces
-
1:58
Nuggets Trade for Jonas Valancuinas, Cam Johnson
-
3:07
West Contenders Improve: Mavericks, Rockets, Nuggets All Add Pieces
-
3:03
Nuggets Trade For Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson
-
2:00
Nuggets Helping Jokic And Clearing Cap Space
-
0:23
BREAKING: Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr. to Nets for Cameron Johnson
-
1:26
NBA Free Agency Team Needs: Denver Nuggets
-
1:49
Future NBA Hall of Fame Free Agents: No. 5 Russell Westbrook (Opted Out)
-
1:51
WCF Highlights: Thunder at Timberwolves - Game 4
-
1:23
NBA West Semifinal Preview: Nuggets Force Game 7 Behind Jokic's Double-Double
-
0:20
Just In: Jamal Murray (Illness) Questionable for Game 6 vs OKC
-
1:42
NBA West Semifinal Preview Thunder Look to Close Out Nuggets on the Road
-
1:05
NBA West Semifinals: Nuggets, Thunder Hit Pivotal Game 5
Top Nuggets News
-
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Inks two-way deal with Denver
Jones agreed to a two-way deal with the Nuggets on Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Jones played 20 games during his rookie season with the Nuggets. The Stanford product averaged 1.3 points across 6.3 minutes per game during his appearances on the NBA level.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Signs with Denver
Hardaway agreed to a one-year deal with the Nuggets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Hardaway spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Pistons, playing and starting in 77 regular-season games. The veteran sharpshooter averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. Denver will be the fifth team Hardaway has played for during his NBA career.... See More ... See Less
-
Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas: Traded to Denver
The Kings traded Valanciunas to the Nuggets on Tuesday in exchange for Dario Saric, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Valanciunas will now share the frontcourt with Nikola Jokic in Denver after playing for Washington and Sacramento during the 2024-25 campaign. Valanciunas played in 81 regular-season games last season, averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nuggets' Bruce Brown: Headed back to Denver
Brown (knee) agreed to a one-year, $3.63 minimum contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Brown will return to the Nuggets after playing a key role off the bench in the team's 2023 title run. The wing split the 2024-25 campaign between the Pelicans and the Raptors, finishing with regular-season averages of 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Now 27 years old, Brown should play a similar role in 2025-26 as he did in 2022-23, providing depth on the wing behind Christian Braun and the newly acquired Cameron Johnson. Brown dealt with knee soreness at the end of the 2024-25 regular season, but the issue shouldn't linger into training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Headed to Denver
The Nets traded Johnson (back) to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter and a first-round pick Monday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
The Nuggets needed to add some much-needed floor spacing and a reliable three-point threat to their offensive scheme, and Johnson excels at both. The six-year forward connected on 39 percent of his threes on 7.2 attempts per game in the 2024-25 campaign while averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Johnson should be an immediate starter for the Nuggets, but his fantasy stock will probably take a hit compared to his Brooklyn days since he'll now be the team's third option on offense behind the star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nuggets' Reece Beekman: Signs Exhibit 10 pact
Beekman (calf) signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets on Saturday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Beekman will join Denver on a non-guaranteed contract and compete for a roster spot. The 23-year-old guard signed a two-way contract with the Warriors last season before being traded to the Nets in December. He averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per game in 36 regular-season appearances (four starts) between Golden State and Brooklyn.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
120.8
(3rd)
|
116.9
(24th)
Injuries
Not available