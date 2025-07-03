Last Game
Top Bruins News
-
Bruins' Cooper Simpson: Set for another junior campaign
Simpson will spend the 2025-26 campaign playing juniors before making the jump to North Dakota, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports Thursday.
Simpson was selected by the Bruins in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft in June despite being limited to just nine games for the Tri-City Storm this last season. Even in limited action, the 18-year-old winger showed his offensive upside, managing seven goals in those contests. Were it not for his injury-shortened 2024-25, Simpson may have headed to college this fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' John Beecher: On the ice Wednesday
Beecher (undisclosed) was skating with other veterans ahead of Bruins' development camp Wednesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Beecher, with his new contract in hand, has resumed skating following an April surgery to address a minor, undisclosed injury. In his 78 regular-season games last year, the 24-year-old center notched three goals and eight helpers. Looking ahead to 2025-26, Beecher figures to remain in a bottom-six role and will be hard-pressed to put up more than 20 points.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Pavel Zacha: Back skating Wednesday
Zacha (undisclosed) was skating ahead of Boston's development camp Wednesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Zacha underwent a minor procedure back in April and appears to be back on the ice. The 28-year-old center played in all 82 regular-season games last year, racking up 14 goals and 33 assists, and looks poised to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Barring more free-agent additions, Zacha should slot into the second-line center role for Boston.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Jonathan Aspirot: Links up with Boston
Aspirot signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Tuesday.
Aspirot, who has experience as a defenseman and a winger, produced 29 points in 55 regular-season games with AHL Calgary in 2024-25. He is unlikely to get much NHL time with his new club, instead serving as an organizational depth option. He has yet to make his NHL debut.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Luke Cavallin: Agrees to entry-level contract
Cavallin signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Tuesday.
Cavallin spent most of the 2024-25 campaign with ECHL Trois-Rivieres, posting a 19-10-2 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 32 regular-season outings. He also went 15-5 with a 1.53 GAA and a .948 save percentage in the playoffs. The 24-year-old netminder will probably start 2025-26 in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Riley Tufte: Back with Boston
Tufte signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Tuesday.
Tufte earned 42 points in 58 regular-season games with AHL Providence in 2024-25. The 27-year-old forward should be expected to spend the bulk of 2025-26 with that club again, though he made six NHL appearances last season and could be a call-up option at times.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Jordan Harris: Lands one-year deal
Harris signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with Boston on Tuesday.
Harris accounted for one goal, four assists, 15 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 23 hits in 33 regular-season appearances with Columbus in 2024-25. He will compete for a depth role with the Bruins during training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Michael Eyssimont: Headed to Beantown
Eyssimont signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract with Boston on Tuesday.
Eyssimont provided nine goals, 16 points, 142 shots on net and 110 hits over 77 regular-season appearances between Seattle and Tampa Bay in 2024-25. He will probably serve as a bottom-six forward for Boston during the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Alex Steeves: Signs one-year contract
Steeves penned a one-year, $850,000 deal with Boston on Tuesday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Steeves appeared in 14 NHL games during his four-year stint with the Leafs but will now join the Bruins in the hopes of securing more opportunities. The B's added the likes of Matej Blumel, Tanner Jeannot and Viktor Arvidsson in various deals Tuesday, so Steeves faces an uphill battle to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Matej Blumel: Earns one-way deal
Blumel signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with Boston on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Blumel amassed 39 goals and 72 points in 67 regular-season appearances with AHL Texas in 2024-25 before adding seven tallies and nine assists in 14 playoff outings. The 25-year-old forward will get a chance to secure a spot in Boston's lineup at training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Back to Boston
Kuraly signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract with the Bruins on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Kuraly spent the last four years with Columbus after playing five seasons with the Bruins from 2016-17 to 2020-21. The Ohio native appeared in all 82 games with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25, having logged six goals, 17 points and 163 hits. The 32-year-old will contend for bottom-six minutes with Boston this coming campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Tanner Jeannot: Secures four-year contract
Jeannot (groin) signed a five-year, $17 million contract with Boston on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Jeannot missed the final 12 games of the regular season and all six of the Kings' playoff outings due to a groin injury, but he should be ready for training camp. He had seven goals, 13 points, 89 PIM and 211 hits in 67 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Jeannot will be a physical presence in Boston's bottom six.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Viktor Arvidsson: Acquired from Oilers
Arvidsson was traded to Boston from Edmonton on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.
Arvidsson's move comes as effectively a cap dump by the Oilers, but it should provide him with an opportunity to secure a top-six role with the Bruins. Despite averaging 1:06 of power-play ice time in the 2024-25 regular season, Arvidsson managed just three points with the man advantage. If he can secure a bigger role in Boston, the 32-year-old Swede should be capable of pushing for both the 20-goal and 40-point marks in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Jaxon Nelson: Will be UFA
Nelson was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Bruins and will be an unrestricted free agent, the team announced Monday.
Nelson has yet to play a game in the NHL, spending the duration of his pro career in the AHL since finishing his five-year NCAA career at the University of Minnesota. Last season, the 25-year-old had two goals and seven assists in 35 games with AHL Providence. He'll likely be looking for a minor-league deal in an attempt to continue his pro career in North America.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Daniil Misyul: Not qualified by Boston
Misyul was not given a qualifying offer from Boston on Monday.
Misyul is free to sign with any NHL club when free agency opens Tuesday. The 2019 third-round pick logged nine points and 60 PIM over 58 regular-season appearances with AHL Providence and AHL Utica in 2024-25.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Drew Bavaro: Hitting free-agent market
Bavaro did not receive a qualifying offer from the Bruins on Monday.
Bavaro made 35 regular-season appearances between AHL Cleveland and AHL Providence in 2024-25, having contributed one goal and eight points. He's now eligible to sign with any NHL club Tuesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Georgi Merkulov: Reaches agreement with Boston
Merkulov signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with the Bruins on Monday.
Merkulov made six appearances for Boston last year and logged an assist, seven blocked shots, two hits and two PIM while averaging 13:44 of ice time. While he'll remain with the organization in 2025-26, he'll likely spend plenty of time in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Michael DiPietro: Grabs two-year deal
DiPietro signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with Boston on Monday.
Interestingly, DiPietro's contract is a one-way deal that will make it more expensive to move him to the minors this upcoming season. The Bruins already have both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo under contract, so there figures to be significant competition at the goalie position during training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' John Beecher: Inks one-year contract
Beecher (undisclosed) penned a one-year, $900,000 contract with Boston on Monday.
Beecher recorded three goals and eight helpers in 78 regular-season games for the Bruins in 2024-25. With a new contract in hand, the 24-year-old center figures to be a fourth-line staple for the Bruins this season -- though he could move up if there are injury concerns at the center position. Despite offseason surgery for an undisclosed injury, Beecher is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Bruins' Henri Jokiharju: Sticking with B's
Jokiharju agreed to terms on a three-year, $9 million contract with Boston on Monday.
Jokiharju was poised to hit free agency Tuesday but instead has tied himself to the Bruins for three more seasons. With Boston last year, the 26-year-old blueliner appeared in 18 regular-season contests in which he generated zero goals, four assists and 15 shots while averaging 21:22 of ice time after posting six points in 42 games with the Sabres prior to the trade deadline.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.68
(28th)
|
3.27
(27th)
|
15.2
(30th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. McAvoy D Charlie McAvoy D
|Shoulder
|H. Lindholm D Hampus Lindholm D
|Kneecap
|M. Kastelic C Mark Kastelic C
|Upper Body
|T. Jeannot LW Tanner Jeannot LW
|Groin