Last Game
- Canadian Tire Centre
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|@
-
0:33
This Just In: Jonathan Toews Returning To NHL To Join Jets
-
1:00
Highlights: Blackhawks at Sabres (12/27)
-
0:38
Highlights: Devils at Blackhawks (12/14)
-
4:47
Breaking News: Nikolaj Ehlers Signs With Hurricanes
-
0:43
Breaking News: Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers To 6-Year, $51M Deal
-
1:58
Winners and Losers: Boston Bruins
-
1:42
Winners and Losers: Los Angeles Kings
-
2:32
Winners and Losers: Vegas Golden Knights
-
1:35
Winners and Losers: Carolina Hurricanes
-
9:51
NHL Day 1 Free Agency: Will McDavid leave the Oilers?
-
1:14
Golden Knights Introduce Mitch Marner
-
2:39
NHL Free Agency: Ducks Ink F Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
1:58
NHL Free Agency: Rangers Sign Best Dman Available In Vladislav Gavrikov
-
1:24
NHL Free Agency: Habs Bring In Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc
-
1:30
NHL Free Agency: Bruins Make Questionable Signing In Tanner Jeannot
-
1:34
NHL Free Agency: Panthers Re-Sign Marquee Players In Road To Threepeat
-
1:22
McDavid Eligible For Contract Extension
-
1:27
How Much Better Is Rangers Defense?
-
3:51
Ducks Sign Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
1:31
Panthers Keep Core Intact
Top Blackhawks News
-
Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Lands two-year deal
Toninato signed a two-year, two-way contract with Chicago on Tuesday.
Toninato was limited to just five regular-season outings with the Jets last season, instead playing the bulk of his games in the minors with AHL Manitoba. With the Moose, the 31-year-old Duluth native notched 18 goals and 18 helpers. Considering the Hawks are still rebuilding their roster, Toninato should have a decent chance at making the Opening Night roster this fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Blackhawks' Jack Pridham: Decommits from BU
Pridham will not be joining Boston University this season and will instead return to OHL Kitchener if he can't make the NHL roster, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.
Pridham looked solid for OHL Kitchener last year, generating 27 goals and 27 helpers in 48 regular-season games. The 19-year-old winger built on those numbers with 13 points in 16 postseason appearances as well. There's certainly a chance Pridham could make the NHL roster coming out of training camp, but he's most likely going to head back to juniors for the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Headed for Windy City
Lafferty was traded to Chicago from Buffalo for a 2026 sixth-round pick Tuesday.
Lafferty struggled to produce offensively last season, managing just seven points in 60 regular-season outings for the Sabres. In his previous stint in Chicago, the 30-year-old winger was significantly more productive, generating 21 points in 51 contests. Lafferty's primary on-ice value comes as a penalty killer, a role that doesn't exactly translate into fantasy production -- though he did manage four short-handed goals with the Hawks in 2022-23.... See More ... See Less
-
Blackhawks' Nathan Behm: Links up with Chicago in Round 3
Behm was the 66th overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A first-round pick (13th overall) by Kamloops in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft, Behm was a riser this year on the heels of a 31-goal, 66-point showing across 59 games for the Blazers. He had just 12 goals and 31 points in 68 games the campaign before. Behm has played heavy minutes for a bad team over the past two years, and his minus-56 rating during that period reflects that. He has enough size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) to make an impact, but has divided scouts as to whether or not his increased offensive numbers were simply the result of all the minutes he played.... See More ... See Less
-
Blackhawks' Mason West: Selected 29th overall at draft
West was the 29th overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
West was a 6-foot-6 man-child playing high school hockey in Edina, Minnesota -- he put up 49 points, including 27 goals, in 31 games. He's an elite, multi-sport athlete who's also fielded multiple Division I scholarship offers to play quarterback. West says he's fully committed to hockey, but he's still a huge X-factor -- he also wants to return to high school to try to win a state championship on the gridiron. The Hawks traded three picks to move up to get this kid, so they must believe he's a lock on ice. West is actually a better hockey prospect than a football one, but none of his skills stand out. He has middle-six forward potential, and his frame will be a difference maker if he can add an edge and improve his skating.... See More ... See Less
-
Blackhawks' Vaclav Nestrasil: Picked 25th overall at draft
Nestrasil was the 25th overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Nestrasil's progression in the USHL over 2024-25 was impressive. He started with just eight points in his first 21 games and then ended it with 34 in his final 40. The winger is enormous -- he's already 6-foot-5 -- and he has decent puck skills for a big man. Plus his compete is strong. Nestrasil needs to work on his skating, and he'll have plenty of time to do it. He's headed to UMass in September and won't hit the NHL for at least five years. At his peak, Nestrasil will be a third-line power forechecker.... See More ... See Less
-
Blackhawks' Anton Frondell: Third overall pick at draft
Frondell was the third overall pick by Chicago in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
There was nowhere to go but up for Frondell this past season after injuries led to a slow start. But by December, he showed off his skills with a dominating World Jr. A Challenge, and he finished with a strong second half playing against men in the second-tier Swedish league. Frondell has a fantastic shot, protects the puck well and is good in all three zones. And he's a strong playmaker who is already built like a tank. Frondell models his game after Aleksander Barkov, and yes, you can see it. But he doesn't project as a high-end offensive talent. Instead, Frondell looks like a high-floor middle-six pivot who gets power-play time and spends the best years of his career as the Hawks second-line pivot.... See More ... See Less
-
Blackhawks' T.J. Brodie: On waivers for buyout
Brodie was placed on unconditional waivers by the Blackhawks on Saturday for the purpose of a contract buyout, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
If Brodie clears waivers, the Blackhawks will officially buy out the last year of his contract, and he will become an unrestricted free agent. The 35-year-old had two goals and eight assists in 54 appearances before being a healthy scratch for the final 22 games of the 2024-25 regular season. He is too expensive to be spending $3.75 million on, especially with all of the young defensemen Chicago can utilize in 2025-26. Brodie is just a year removed from a 26-point campaign, but considering his age, he will likely be not much more than a depth add for a team in free agency.... See More ... See Less
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Agrees to four-year deal
Donato signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Donato was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer now that his previous two-year, $4 million contract is complete. He established career highs with 31 goals and 62 points across 80 appearances with Chicago in 2024-25. That's a huge jump from his previous personal best of 31 points in 2021-22. The increase came in part because he averaged 16:19 of ice time last season compared to his career average of 13:21, but even if he maintains that role next season, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 29-year-old's offensive output slip somewhat given how big of a spike he just saw.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Blackhawks' Victor Soderstrom: From Windy City to Beantown
Soderstrom's NHL rights have been traded from the Blackhawks to the Bruins in exchange for Ryan Mast and a seventh-round pick, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports Friday.
Soderstrom did not play in the NHL last season, opting to play in the SHL with Brynas IF instead. During the 2024-25 campaign, the 24-year-old posted 37 points in 49 regular-season games. It remains to be seen if this move is a precursor for a return to North America with the Bruins organization, but it should be noted that he has one year left on a two-year deal with Brynas signed in September of 2024. Soderstrom has 11 points in 53 career NHL games.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Safonov: Staying in KHL
Safonov signed a one-year contract extension with KHL club Ak Bars Kazan on Saturday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Safonov had seven goals, 22 points and 22 PIM across 51 regular-season KHL outings in 2024-25. The Blackhawks control his NHL rights after selecting him with the No. 172 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, but he'll spend at least one more season out of Chicago's system.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel: Suffers injury at Worlds
Reichel, who was playing for Germany in the 2025 IIHF World Championship, will miss the remainder of the tournament due to an undisclosed injury, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports Wednesday.
Reichel had an impressive four points (one goal) in three outings before being forced to exit the tournament. His injury isn't believed to be too serious, so the 22-year-old will probably be fine for the start of Chicago's training camp. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with eight goals and 22 points across 70 outings, but he does have offensive upside, as his brief stint at Worlds demonstrated.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.71
(27th)
|
3.53
(32nd)
|
24.9
(8th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|L. Reichel LW Lukas Reichel LW
|Undisclosed
|J. Dickinson C Jason Dickinson C
|Wrist
|L. Brossoit G Laurent Brossoit G
|Knee