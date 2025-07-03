Last Game
- Capital One Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|Postseason
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
-
1:24
NHL Free Agency: Habs Bring In Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc
-
2:12
Canadiens Clinch Final Playoff Spot In Eastern Conference
-
1:09
Highlights: Canadiens at Capitals (1/10)
-
4:47
Breaking News: Nikolaj Ehlers Signs With Hurricanes
-
0:43
Breaking News: Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers To 6-Year, $51M Deal
-
1:58
Winners and Losers: Boston Bruins
-
1:42
Winners and Losers: Los Angeles Kings
-
2:32
Winners and Losers: Vegas Golden Knights
-
1:35
Winners and Losers: Carolina Hurricanes
-
9:51
NHL Day 1 Free Agency: Will McDavid leave the Oilers?
-
1:14
Golden Knights Introduce Mitch Marner
-
2:39
NHL Free Agency: Ducks Ink F Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
1:58
NHL Free Agency: Rangers Sign Best Dman Available In Vladislav Gavrikov
-
1:30
NHL Free Agency: Bruins Make Questionable Signing In Tanner Jeannot
-
1:34
NHL Free Agency: Panthers Re-Sign Marquee Players In Road To Threepeat
-
1:22
McDavid Eligible For Contract Extension
-
1:27
How Much Better Is Rangers Defense?
-
3:51
Ducks Sign Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
1:31
Panthers Keep Core Intact
Top Canadiens News
-
Canadiens' William Trudeau: Signs two-way deal
Trudeau agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Thursday.
Trudeau has yet to make his NHL debut after being traded by the Habs in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Last season, the 22-year-old blueliner notched five goals and 14 assists in 68 regular-season tilts, adding another three helpers in eight playoff games. Given the number of defensemen in the Habs' system right now, Trudeau is unlikely to see much NHL time this year.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Marc Del Gaizo: Signs one-year deal
Del Gaizo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Del Gaizo finished the 2024-25 regular season with eight goals and 12 points in 30 appearances with AHL Milwaukee as well as two goals and nine points across 46 outings with Nashville. He also had a goal and five points in 10 playoff appearances with Milwaukee. The 25-year-old defenseman will probably begin this coming season in the minors, but he might be the first blueliner summoned in the event of an injury.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Sean Farrell: Signs two-way deal
Farrell signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Wednesday.
Farrell hasn't made a regular-season appearance for the Canadiens since the 2022-23 campaign, when he logged a goal and two blocked shots while averaging 13:52 of ice time over six outings. He'll likely spend most of his time in the minors next season.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Nate Clurman: Finds new team via free agency
Clurman signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Tuesday.
Clurman collected two goals and nine assists in 31 regular-season appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton in 2024-25. The 27-year-old defender will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Alex Belzile: Signs one-year contract
Belzile inked a one-year, two-way deal with Montreal on Tuesday.
Belzile will return to the Habs, whom he last logged 31 NHL games for back in 2022-23. During his two-year stint in the Rangers' organization, the 33-year-old winger was never able to break into the NHL roster despite reaching the 50-point threshold in each of the previous two minor-league campaigns. If he can bring that scoring touch to Montreal, Belzile could be a strong candidate to make the Opening Night roster.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Sammy Blais: Back in NHL
Blais signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Montreal on Monday.
Blais spent last season playing on a minor-league deal with AHL Abbotsford after a tryout with the Canucks didn't pan out. The 29-year-old winger put up solid numbers in the minors, generating 14 goals and 26 assists in 51 regular-season contests before adding an impressive 19 points in 23 playoff tilts. The Montreal native has reached the 20-point threshold once in his NHL career and could be a steal for the Habs if he can reach that level again in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Kaapo Kahkonen: Links up with new club
Kahkonen signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with Montreal on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Kahkonen spent parts of 2024-25 with three different minor-league squads, and he also appeared in one regular-season game with the Avalanche, allowing four goals on 20 shots in a loss. The 28-year-old netminder will compete with Jakub Dobes for the No. 2 gig this coming season, but Kahkonen could find himself playing for AHL Laval for much of the campaign if he doesn't impress Montreal's coaching staff during training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Zachary Bolduc: Flipped in trade
Bolduc was acquired by the Habs from the Blues on Tuesday in a swap for Logan Mailloux.
Bolduc is coming off a solid rookie campaign with St. Louis in which he notched 19 goals and 17 helpers in 72 regular-season outings, including 12 power-play points. Barring a significant sophomore slump, the 22-year-old Quebec native should be capable of topping both those marks this coming season and should be a top-half fantasy target.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Not tendered QO
Harvey-Pinard (upper body) was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Canadiens and will become an unrestricted free agent, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Monday.
Harvey-Pinard played one NHL game this past season and spent the rest of the year in the AHL with Laval, where he produced five goals and 14 assists in 40 games. The 26-year-old will head to unrestricted free agency, where he'll look for other options to continue his North American pro career.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' LJ Mooney: Upside play for Habs
Mooney was the 113th overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A cousin of Utah's Logan Cooley, Mooney seems like the ultimate high-risk, high-reward prospect. His play in 2024-25 for the US NTDP was uneven, which has led to his stock declining from where it was a year ago. Mooney has top-six potential, but some scouts are worried his game won't translate to the next level. He's undersized at 5-foot-7 and about 160 pounds. Although he's willing to battle hard to generate scoring chances, you have to be an exceptionally talented offensive player to succeed in the NHL at that size. Mooney won't be heading to the University of Minnesota until the fall of 2026, so it's going to be awhile before we get a better read on his long-term potential.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Arseni Radkov: UMass commit joins Habs
Radkov was the 82nd overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Radkov was the No. 12 European goaltender, according to NHL Central Scouting. He was a bit of an odd pick at this stage of the draft, but he has some great things going for him. He is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, giving him plenty of size in the crease. Radkov also won't turn 18 years of age until early August, so he's one of the draft's younger players. A native of Belarus, Radkov is a 2026-27 commit to the University of Massachusetts.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Bryce Pickford: Defender drafted at No. 81
Pickford was the 81st overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Pickford was eligible for the 2024 draft but wasn't selected. He was a depth player his first two junior seasons with WHL Seattle, and the numbers (seven goals, 34 points in 119 games) reflected that. He was traded to Medicine Hat ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and his game took off playing for a team that won the WHL Championship before falling in the Memorial Cup. Pickford had 20 goals and 47 points in 48 games before adding a ridiculous 13 goals and 24 points in 18 postseason appearances. He's a defenseman, by the way. Outside of a bomb from the point, Pickford has average skills across the board. Whether or not that's enough to make it as a pro is an open question, but the improvements he made this past year appeared legitimate.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Hayden Paupanekis: Drafted by Habs in Round 3
Paupanekis was the 69th overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Paupanekis split this past season between Spokane and Kelowna of the WHL, getting traded to the Rockets right after New Year's. He played a key role for his new club following the move and was much more effective than his overall numbers (11 goals, 19 points, minus-28 rating in 32 games) indicated. Even on his best days, Paupanekis isn't known as a high-end scorer. He has plenty of size, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds. He is a defensively responsible center who plays hard and can kill penalties. It's not a sexy profile, but Paupanekis could develop into a bottom-six NHL regular with some future seasoning.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Alexander Zharovsky: Selected in Round 2
Zharovsky was the 34th overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
One of the more talented one-on-one players available in the draft, Zharovsky earned a more significant role with his Russian Jr. club as the season went on. He finished with 24 goals, 50 points, and a plus-18 rating in 45 MHL games. There are consistency issues to work through, and Zharovsky's slight frame (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) is a concern, but it's always a good idea to bet on talent in the draft. As a result, Zharovsky is a worthy dice roll for Montreal in Round 2. Expect him to make his KHL debut with Salavat Yulaev at some point this coming season.... See More ... See Less
-
Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Signs and dealt to Montreal
Dobson signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Islanders and was dealt to Montreal on Friday in exchange for Emil Heineman and Montreal's two first-round picks in 2025, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The move will give the Canadiens an outstanding young defense, including Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle and the up-and-coming David Reinbacher. Dobson had 10 goals and 29 assists in 71 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25, but he starred the previous campaign with 10 goals and 60 assists. Dobson could pair with Hutson on the power play to give the Canadiens a pair of outstanding men on the point.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Canadiens' Vinzenz Rohrer: Inks entry-level deal
Rohrer signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Saturday.
Rohrer notched 15 goals and 25 points across 52 regular-season contests with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League in 2024-25 before adding one goal and six assists in 16 playoff appearances. He is signed with the Swiss club through the 2027-28 campaign and could continue playing there next season. The Canadiens chose the 20-year-old forward in the third round (75th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.93
(18th)
|
3.14
(23rd)
|
20.1
(22nd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|P. Laine RW Patrik Laine RW
|Finger
|S. Montembeault G Sam Montembeault G
|Groin
|K. Dach C Kirby Dach C
|Knee
|C. Price G Carey Price G
|Knee