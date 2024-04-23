Adam Henrique scored a first-period goal in the Edmonton Oilers' 7-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their opening-round series. In doing so, Henrique set an NHL record for the longest span between playoff goals at 4,333 days. He last scored in Game 4 of the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals when he was playing for the New Jersey Devils.

The previous record was held by former Montreal Canadiens forward Craig Ludwig, who went 4,079 days between playoff goals.

Henrique ended up registering a goal and an assist in 13:52 of ice time in Edmonton's win on Monday. The veteran forward's goal came at the 9:36 mark of the first period and gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead at the time.

Between the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Oilers' ongoing postseason run, the 34-year-old had just one postseason appearance during his NHL career. That came during the 2017-18 season as a member of the Anaheim Ducks, who were promptly swept by the San Jose Sharks in the opening round.

In March, the Ducks traded Henrique to the Oilers in a move that helped stabilize Edmonton's center position. During the 2023-24 regular season, Henrique tallied 24 goals and 27 assists splitting time between the Ducks and Oilers.