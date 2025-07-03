Last Game
- American Airlines Center
3:00
Top Avalanche News
Avalanche's Brent Burns: Links up with Colorado
Burns signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, it's a $1 million contract with up to $3 million in bonuses for games-played thresholds. Burns will join a contending team for his age-40 season. With Cale Makar firmly entrenched on the top power-play unit, Burns will likely see time on the second unit and may see reduced ice time in all situations. Burns was limited to 29 points in 82 regular-season contests last year and has declined significantly in each of the last two seasons, but he's still averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game, so he's far from running on empty even this late in his career. He has played in 925 consecutive games and would become the second player in league history to play in 1,000 games without an absence if he stays healthy for the vast majority of 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Ronnie Attard: Secures two-way deal
Attard inked a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Tuesday.
Attard failed to make an NHL appearance last year despite spending time with both the Flyers and Oilers organizations. While he went pointless in seven games with AHL Lehigh Valley, the Michigan native managed seven goals and 10 assists in 59 regular-season tilts with AHL Bakersfield. A depth option for the Avs, Attard figures to start the year in the minors.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's T.J. Tynan: Staying in Colorado
Tynan signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Tynan had eight goals and 49 points in 52 regular-season games with AHL Colorado last campaign. He also earned one assist in nine NHL outings during the 2024-25 regular season. Tynan will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Jack Ahcan: Secures one-year deal
Ahcan signed a one-year contract with Colorado on Tuesday.
Ahcan logged just two games for the Avs last year in which he recorded one shot, two PIM and three hits while averaging 15:48 of ice time. The 28-year-old defenseman will likely serve primarily with AHL Colorado but could get called up periodically if there are injury concerns on the Avalanche's blue line.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Extends stay with Colorado
Kelly signed a four-year, $6.8 million contract extension with the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Kelly has had similar rates of production over the last two campaigns, contributing 18 points over 80 regular-season games in 2023-24, and he logged 19 points over 80 regular-season contests in 2024-25. The left-shot forward will continue to fill a depth role for the Avalanche this coming season, most likely on the fourth line.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Trent Miner: Staying with club
Miner inked a two-year contract with Colorado on Monday.
Miner put together a fantastic campaign with AHL Colorado this season, going 22-10-6 with a .918 save percentage and 2.12 GAA in 38 regular-season contests. Selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the 24-year-old backstop faces an uphill battle to becoming an NHL netminder, as he's blocked by Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood for the upcoming campaign.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Sam Malinski: Agrees to one-year contract
Malinski signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with Colorado on Monday, per PuckPedia.
Malinski generated five goals, 15 points, 115 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and 57 hits across 76 games during the 2024-25 regular season. He could enter the 2025-26 campaign on Colorado's third pairing but proved capable of handling top-four minutes last campaign when injuries piled up.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Francesco Dell'Elce: Latest UMass star to join Avs
Dell'Elce was the 77th overall pick by Colorado in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Colorado had a ton of success drafting Cale Makar out of the University of Massachusetts a handful of years ago, and the team went back to the well with Dell'Elce's selection. The 20-year-old Dell'Elce arrived at UMass this past season, posting seven goals and 24 points in 40 games. He doesn't possess anything approaching Makar's dynamic skills, but Dell'Elce is mobile, can shoot the puck, and thinks the game well, particularly from an offensive standpoint.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Gavin Brindley: Acquired with picks for veterans
Brindley, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round selection were acquired by Colorado from Columbus on Friday in exchange for Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Brindley had six goals, 17 points and 24 PIM in 52 regular-season appearances with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. Columbus originally took Brindley with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He excelled with the University of Michigan, supplying 25 goals and 53 points in 40 outings as a sophomore in 2023-24, but he likely needs more time in the minors to develop.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Miles Wood: Traded to Columbus
Wood has been traded, along with Charlie Coyle, from the Avalanche to the Blue Jackets on Friday for two draft picks and Gavin Brindley, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Wood spent much of the year battling injuries, as he played in only 37 regular-season games, producing just eight points. The 29-year-old then spent most of the postseason as a healthy scratch, appearing in just one of seven games in Colorado's first-round series loss to Dallas. The Avalanche, cap-strapped before this trade, clear a $2.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons, while Wood will likely slide right into a bottom-six role with the Blue Jackets.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Jason Polin: Inks one-year deal
Polin signed a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Friday, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports.
Polin was pointless in two regular-season games with the Avalanche in 2024-25. The 26-year-old had 11 goals and eight helpers across 39 AHL regular-season contests. He should spend next season shuffling between the Avalanche and AHL Colorado.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Matthew Stienburg: Signs one-year contract
Stienburg inked a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Friday, according to Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports.
Stienburg played eight games during the regular season with the Avalanche but was unable to hit the scoresheet. Stienburg played only five games with AHL Colorado in 2024-25, scoring once and adding two assists. He will battle for a bottom-six spot with Colorado during training camp.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Out with hip surgery
O'Connor (hip) underwent surgery and is expected to miss 5-6 months, the team announced Friday.
A 5-6 month recovery means a return in November at the earliest for O'Connor, who battled through 80 regular-season games in 2024-25, mostly in a bottom-six role. He scored 10 goals and added 11 assists in the regular season, but the 28-year-old brought it to a different level in the postseason -- he had six points in seven games in the team's first-round series loss to the Stars. If all goes well with his recovery, the Avalanche should be able to get him back for a big chunk of 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Jere Innala: Headed back to Sweden
Innala signed a contract with Frolunda HC of the SHL on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Innala played 17 regular-season games with the Avalanche this season and failed to garner a point. The 27-year-old played only one season in North America after crossing the pond after the 2023-24 campaign, signing a one-year contract with Colorado. Innala managed 17 goals and 11 assists across 43 AHL contests with the Eagles.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Staying in Mile High City
Nelson inked a three-year, $22.5 million contract with Colorado on Wednesday.
Nelson was expected to hit free agency July 1 but instead has decided to tie himself to the Avalanche for the next three years. With Nelson's signature, the Avs have locked up their No. 2 center behind Nathan MacKinnon. In his short stint with the Avs, Nelson racked up six goals and seven assists in 19 regular-season contests, reaching the 50-point threshold for the fourth straight year.... See More ... See Less
Avalanche's Ilya Nabokov: Agrees to entry-level contract
Nabokov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Friday.
Nabokov had a 2.22 GAA and a .923 save percentage across 49 regular-season KHL outings with Magnitogorsk in 2024-25. The Avalanche selected him with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Nabokov is worth keeping an eye on, but Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports the goalie will be loaned back to Magnitogorsk for 2025-26 and will make his North American debut when the KHL season ends. Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood are slated to begin next season as the goaltenders on Colorado's roster.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.30
(7th)
|
2.79
(11th)
|
24.8
(9th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|R. Colton C Ross Colton C
|Groin
|L. O'Connor RW Logan O'Connor RW
|Hip