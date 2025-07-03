Dell'Elce was the 77th overall pick by Colorado in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Colorado had a ton of success drafting Cale Makar out of the University of Massachusetts a handful of years ago, and the team went back to the well with Dell'Elce's selection. The 20-year-old Dell'Elce arrived at UMass this past season, posting seven goals and 24 points in 40 games. He doesn't possess anything approaching Makar's dynamic skills, but Dell'Elce is mobile, can shoot the puck, and thinks the game well, particularly from an offensive standpoint.