Top Rockies News
-
Rockies' Ryan Ritter: Knocks in two-run single
Ritter went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros.
Ritter gave the Rockies a two-run lead in the fourth inning, when his bloop single to left field brought home Brenton Doyle and Orlando Arcia. Ritter has been getting more work at shorstop with Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) on the injured list since early June. Ritter has reached base safely in seven consecutive games, and over that span he has gone 7-for-22 (.318) with three runs scored, two doubles and three RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Brings home four runs
Estrada went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two additional RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 win over Houston.
Estrada got the Rockies on the board with a two-run homer in the first inning and kept Colorado in the game with RBIs in the third and seventh. Estrada has logged at least three hits in four of his last six starts and has gone 12-for-26 (.462) with one steal and eight RBI over that span. He is slashing .317/.339/.436 with two home runs and 18 RBI over 109 plate appearances this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Records four-out save
Halvorsen earned the save in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one batter in 1.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.
Halvorsen was brought in for the eighth inning to record the final out and came back out for the ninth to protect the Rockies' two-run lead. He gave up a triple and an RBI groundout to start the frame and yielded back-to-back singles, but he managed to escape with the save after getting Cooper Hummel to fly out to right field. It was Halvorsen's seventh save of the season (and fifth since the beginning of June), and he now has a 4.15 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 34.2 innings this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns quality start in no-decision
Freeland did not factor into the decision in Thursday's game against the Astros. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings.
Freeland got off to a rocky start after giving up three runs over the first two innings. He settled down to keep the Astros off the board over the next four frames and came away with his eighth quality start of the season (and fourth in his last five outings). Freeland now has a 5.49 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 61:20 K:BB across 83.2 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week, which may be his last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Rehab games coming soon
Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said Thursday that the team is close to scheduling Tovar's (oblique) rehab assignment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tovar ran the bases Thursday and has previously hit off a tee as he ramps up baseball activities. He has not yet resumed taking batting practice and will need to show he can hit pain-free before being cleared for a rehab assignment, but it sound like that should come soon. Tovar has been sidelined since early June with a strained left oblique.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Zach Agnos: Back up with big club
The Rockies recalled Agnos from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Agnos served as the Rockies' closer for a stretch earlier this season but was sent down after being scored upon in four straight outings. He appeared to get back on track at Albuquerque, permitting one run with a 4:1 K:BB in four frames. Agnos could re-enter the late-inning mix for the Rockies but is unlikely to be a frontrunner for saves right away.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Angel Chivilli: Dispatched to minors
The Rockies optioned Chivilli to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Chivilli yielded two runs while recording just two outs in Wednesday's loss to the Astros in what was his second appearance in as many days. Zach Agnos was called up from Triple-A to replace Chivilli on the 26-man active roster and will give the Rockies a fresh bullpen arm.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Feeling soreness after running
Bryant acknowledged June 11 that he still experiences discomfort while running during his rehab program, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. "I'm just being completely honest. When I do run, I am sore -- not just sore, but hurting. We've determined to keep trying and see if it continues, if it improves. That's where I'm at," Bryant said. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thinking that some days I see light at the end of the tunnel, some days I don't."
Colorado placed Bryant on the injured list April 14 due to lumbar degenerative disc disease before he underwent an ablation procedure May 8 to combat the injury. He was able to play catch June 10 and then began taking dry swings in addition to light running June 11, but the latter activity proved to be the most difficult for him. In the three weeks since then, the Rockies haven't provided an official update on Bryant's status, but he's presumably a long ways off from heading out on a rehab assignment, much less returning from the 60-day IL. His absence appears likely to extend well past the All-Star break.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Michael Toglia: Out of Colorado lineup
Toglia is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Astros.
After slugging three home runs in his first three games following his June 16 call-up from Triple-A Albuquerque, Toglia has gone 9-for-48 with a 44 percent strikeout rate over his last 12 games. He'll get a day off to regroup while Orlando Arcia occupies first base.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Getting breather Thursday
Goodman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.
Goodman started at catcher in both of the first two games of the series, but he will get some rest during Thursday's matinee. Austin Nola will step in behind the plate and bat eighth in what will be his Rockies debut.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Works around trouble in no-decision
Gomber took a no-decision Wednesday against the Astros, giving up two runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out one.
Gomber was able to maneuver through some trouble, holding Houston in check for two runs despite allowing eight knocks. The left-hander has yet to work greater than five innings in any of his four starts this season, and he's fanned only two over his last three outings. Gomber's nine-run implosion from his June 20 start has left him with a bloated 5.49 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through his first 19.2 innings, and he doesn't shape up as a recommended fantasy option against the Red Sox at Fenway Park in his next scheduled start.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Impressive power display continues
Moniak went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat to the Astros.
The 27-year-old outfielder blasted homer No. 12 on the campaign, with most of his slugging production coming in the past month-plus. Over his last 23 games (76 plate appearances), the 2016 No. 1 overall pick is slashing a robust .286/.342/.743 with nine long balls, three doubles, one triple, 16 RBI and two stolen bases.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Rockies' Brenton Doyle: Getting rest Wednesday
Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Doyle will receive what appears to be a routine off day after he went a collective 4-for-21 with a home run and three RBI while starting in each of the last five games. Mickey Moniak will fill in for Doyle in center field, allowing Yanquiel Fernandez to enter the lineup in right field for what will be his MLB debut.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Jordan Beck: Collects five hits
Beck went 5-for-5 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.
Beck's impressive sophomore season rolled on as he tallied a career-best five hits. Now sitting at 299 plate appearances, the young outfielder is slashing .274/.331/.474 with an .805 OPS, 31 extra-base hits, 28 RBI and nine stolen bases through 74 games. While his .355 BABIP will be challenging to maintain, Beck has clearly taken a step forward in 2025 after a rocky rookie campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Belts two homers in return
Goodman went 2-for-4 with two solo homers, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.
After being out of the lineup since June 25 with a left hamstring injury, Goodman made a statement in his return Tuesday by launching solo home runs in the first and ninth innings. While the Rockies have endured a difficult season, the young catcher is enjoying a breakout campaign, slashing .290/.337/.532 with 36 extra-base hits (16 home runs) and 50 RBI across 77 games.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Woes continue in ninth loss
Dollander (2-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in a 6-5 loss against the Astros. He struck out one.
The right-hander was undone by a five-run third inning capped by a Victor Caratini grand slam. Dollander entered the league as a highly regarded prospect in part due to his electric fastball, which averages 97.6 mph, but he's struggled to turn that into consistent results, posting just a 6.9 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9. Through 14 starts, the rookie owns a 6.65 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 65 innings.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.231
(25th)
|
310
(26th)
|
83
(24th)
|
5.50
(30th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|E. Tovar SS Ezequiel Tovar SS
|Oblique
|K. Bryant DH Kris Bryant DH
|Back
|R. Feltner SP Ryan Feltner SP
|Back
|R. Pint RP Riley Pint RP
|Undisclosed
|J. Criswell SP Jeff Criswell SP
|Elbow
