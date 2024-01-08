Two pitchers who could find themselves in different situations the next time they take the mound go head-to-head when the San Francisco Giants attempt to complete a four-game home sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Giants pitching has dominated the first three games of the series, with starters Kyle Harrison, Blake Snell and Hayden Birdsong limiting the Rockies to one run and six hits in 17 2/3 innings. They combined for 34 strikeouts in the 11-4, 4-1 and 5-0 wins.

With Snell performing brilliantly in July, Robbie Ray having made a successful return to the starting rotation and Alex Cobb expected to make his season debut as early as next week, the Giants suddenly find themselves with an embarrassment of pitching riches.

That would not include right-hander Jordan Hicks (4-7, 4.01 ERA), a converted reliever who has seen his ERA as a starter this season go from 1.59 in March/April, to 3.99 in May, to 5.24 in June, to 8.31 in July. He is winless in his last 10 starts, going 0-6 with a 5.91 ERA.

With All-Star Logan Webb and two bright young prospects -- Harrison and Birdsong -- also commanding more starts, Hicks is expected to be the odd-man when manager Bob Melvin goes with his best five or six next week.

In fact, Melvin has disclosed that Hicks' role going forward will be re-evaluated after Sunday's start.

"I figured this one might be my last one or the next one," Hicks said after lasting just 3 2/3 innings in a 5-2 road loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. "I tried to leave it all out there."

If Hicks still has a chance to change his manager's mind, he might be catching a break Sunday. First off, he'll be facing a Rockies team that has lost 13 of its last 16 on the road, and has managed just 13 hits -- five for extra bases -- in the first three games of the San Francisco series.

Additionally, Hicks' last win came at home against these same Rockies on May 19, when he allowed just one run and three hits in five innings. The 27-year-old is 3-1 with a 4.08 ERA in nine career meetings with Colorado, two of which have been starts.

At least Hicks, a first-year Giant, hasn't had his name attached to trade rumors of late. The same cannot be said of Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.70), who has won just one of his last 10 starts despite getting eight or more runs of support on four occasions.

The 30-year-old has missed the Giants in all three previous series this season. He's just 2-4 with a 7.27 ERA in eight games (six starts) against San Francisco in his career.

The Rockies got a jump on Tuesday's trade deadline by dealing right-hander Nick Mears to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for two minor leaguers.

While some had considered the team strikeout leader out of the bullpen untouchable, Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt seemed to send a message that anyone on his 38-68 club could be had for the right price.

"Our scouts felt strongly about the quality of the return for Nick," Schmidt explained. "It was something we wanted to pursue."

