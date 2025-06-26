Last Game
Top Mammoth News
-
Mammoth's Tij Iginla: Practicing without limitations
Iginla (hip) is participating in the Mammoth's development camp without limitations, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports Tuesday.
Iginla was expected to be cleared about a month into the 2025 postseason, and it seems like that is the case. The 18-year-old center could be in the mix for a roster spot during training camp, but he's far from a lock for the Opening Night roster. One option for Iginla would be to play up to the nine-game limit before he is returned to WHL Kelowna for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Vitek Vanecek: Locks in with Utah
Vanecek signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Mammoth on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Vanecek spent parts of last season with both the Sharks and the Panthers, playing 25 regular-season games in the NHL between the two, but he didn't have a save percentage above .900 for either team. The 29-year-old joins an already established goaltending duo in Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram to compete for playing time with, so don't be surprised if he begins this coming season in the minor leagues.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Nate Schmidt: Secures three-year contract
Schmidt signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with Utah on Tuesday.
Schmidt will bring championship pedigree to Utah, having won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers this past season. During the regular season, the 33-year-old blueliner notched 19 points in 80 games, including four power-play points. While Schmidt has reached the 30-point threshold multiple times in his career, he hasn't even managed 20 in each of his last three seasons, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting an offensive explosion with the Mammoth.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Brandon Tanev: Receives three-year pact
Tanev signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with Utah on Tuesday, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
The Mammoth have a plethora of skill in the top six, so it's not surprising they wanted to add more grit to the bottom half of the lineup in the form of Tanev. The 33-year-old winger recorded 10 goals, 22 points, 168 hits, 105 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 79 regular-season outings with Seattle and Winnipeg this past season.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Scott Perunovich: Lands two-way deal
Perunovich inked a one-year, two-way contract with Utah on Tuesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Perunovich played in just 35 combined games for the Blues and Islanders last year in which he notched two goals and seven helpers. A change of scenery should do the Minnesota native some good, though he may have to spend some time in the minors this season, given the two-way nature of his new deal.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Kailer Yamamoto: Re-signs with Utah
Yamamoto signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Mammoth on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.
This is a two-way deal for Yamamoto, so he'll have to earn a roster spot with the Mammoth this coming season. The 26-year-old appeared in just 12 games with Utah in 2024-25, chipping in two goals and one assist while seeing 12:07 of ice time per game. He shouldn't be on most fantasy managers' radars for 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Montana Onyebuchi: Signs two-year pact
Onyebuchi penned a two-year, two-way contract with Utah on Monday.
Onyebuchi isn't exactly known for his offensive upside, considering he managed just 10 points in 64 regular-season games for AHL Tucson last year. Undrafted coming out of the WHL, the 25-year-old blueliner will likely continue to play the bulk of his games in the minors but could make his NHL debut at some point during the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Tij Iginla: Making progress
Iginla (hip) could be cleared for contact in about a month, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Sunday.
Iginla appeared in only 21 regular-season games for WHL Kelowna in 2024-25 while notching 14 goals and 32 points. He had surgery on his right hip in December and underwent a procedure on his left hip in January. Iginla will participate in Utah's development camp, which runs from June 29 to July 3, but it will probably be in a limited capacity. However, he could be ready to go all out at training camp in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Stepan Hoch: Czech import joins Utah
Hoch was the 78th overall pick by Utah in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Hoch wasn't rated high in terms of pre-draft rankings, but it's easy to see why Utah was interested in him at this point. He's 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, and has experience playing both center and wing. Hoch picked up 12 goals and 29 points in 30 regular-season games for the Ceske Budejovice junior club in his native Czechia this past season. His skating needs improvement, but his combination of size and versatility is intriguing. He will probably continue his development overseas for at least the next two seasons.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Max Psenicka: Defender drafted by Utah
Psenicka was the 46th overall pick by Utah in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A hulking 6-foot-4 rearguard, Psenicka left his club in his native Czechia in January to join WHL Portland. He got progressively better following the move and finished with eight points in 18 playoff games for the Winterhawks, albeit with a minus-14 rating. Between the size, average skating ability, and the threat of some offense, Psenicka wasn't going to fall much further in the draft, even if the Mammoth didn't take the plunge here. Toss in a few bonus points for being a right-handed shot and the fact that Psenicka has already made the move to North America, and you have a quality depth addition to Utah's prospect pool.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Caleb Desnoyers: Fourth overall at draft
Desnoyers was the fourth overall pick by Utah in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Desnoyers is the most complete two-way pivot in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The details in his game are impeccable, which is something considering he turned 18 in April. He's completely committed to playing a defensive game, and he can suffocate top-level opponents with ease. But Desnoyers can also play in every situation, chew big minutes and score. And he's a relentless competitor. At minimum, Desnoyers is a better Phillip Danault. At best? A lot of scouts see Nico Hischier. Desnoyers doesn't have the high-end skill that the best guys in the 2025 class have, but there's a lot of on-ice value in a consistent 65-plus point pivot who's great at the dot and on the first power play.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's JJ Peterka: Heading west
Peterka was traded to the Mammoth from the Sabres on Wednesday in exchange for Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports, Peterka will also sign a five-year, $38.5 million contract with the Mammoth.
Peterka is the best player in the deal right now, and he brings an instant boost to the Mammoth's top six and power play. The winger broke out with 68 points in 77 games last season in his third full NHL campaign with the Sabres. Peterka can play on either wing, but it's unclear if he'll slot onto the first line or the second line to begin his time with the Mammoth. In terms of production, this should be a roughly lateral move for the 23-year-old. The extension comes in at a $7.7 million cap hit, which cements Peterka's status as a core forward for Utah for the remainder of the decade.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Agrees to two-year extension
McCartney signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Mammoth on Wednesday.
McCartney had 16 goals, 33 points and 86 PIM across 63 regular-season appearances with AHL Tucson in 2024-25. The 23-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since logging two games with Arizona back in 2021-22, but there's a chance he eventually establishes himself at the top level in a fourth-line role.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Mammoth's Gabe Smith: Signs first pro contract
Smith signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah, the team announced Friday.
A fourth-round pick in 2024, Smith is officially in the fold with the Mammoth after signing his entry-level contract. The 18-year-old is currently playing in the Memorial Cup with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats. In his third year with the team, he finished the regular season with 20 goals and 19 assists in 52 appearances, but he's playing at a high level in the postseason with 22 points in 19 games.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Nick DeSimone: Signs one-year extension
DeSimone signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Mammoth on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
DeSimone made 20 regular-season appearances for Utah during the 2024-25 campaign and recorded a goal, five assists, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 15:35 of ice time. He'll presumably attempt to compete for more consistent playing time during training camp this fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Dmitry Simashev: Inks entry-level deal
Simashev agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on Wednesday.
Simashev will make the jump to North America after spending the last three years playing for Yaroslav Lokomotiv in the KHL. In 56 regular-season games this year, the 20-year-old blueliner notched one goal and five assists before adding one point in 21 playoff appearances. While Simashev figures to get a look during training camp in the fall, he will likely spend the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors with AHL Tucson.... See More ... See Less
-
Mammoth's Daniil But: Inks three-year deal
But signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Mammoth on Wednesday.
But was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He had nine goals and 28 points across 54 regular-season outings with the KHL's Yaroslavl Lokomotiv in 2024-25. The 20-year-old is a big forward at 6-foot-6 and already has plenty of experience playing against men after logging 124 career regular-season KHL games and another 33 playoff outings in that league. Although he might still start his North American career in the AHL, but should be given every chance to earn a roster spot during training camp.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.88
(21st)
|
2.97
(17th)
|
24.2
(11th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|D. Guenther RW Dylan Guenther RW
|Undisclosed
|J. Marino D John Marino D
|Upper Body