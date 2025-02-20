FanDuel Sportsbook is the most popular sports betting site in the country, as is signified by its No. 1 position in user ratings on iOS and Android as well as national market share. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Just click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to get started.

In this review, we'll look closely at one of the best betting apps and show what users can expect. We'll explain the FanDuel bonus code details and give an honest critique of the overall user experience, and we'll determine if the app is worth all the hype

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code review and details

The current FanDuel bonus code is a simple offer for new users. $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins.

No special promo code is required during sign-up. Just remember to opt in under the Promos tab on the app after registering.

It makes sense for a new bettor to place a wager on a big money line favorite to increase your chances of scoring the bonus bets. Money line bets are simply picking which team you think will win a game. However, bettors who want to try for a longshot must do so knowing they get the $150 in bonus bets only if their first bet wins.

FanDuel promo terms and conditions

This welcome bonus is available to users who have never created a FanDuel account

New users must be 21 years old (18+ in D.C.)

Bonus bets will arrive immediately after the initial wager settles

Bonus bets will expire after seven days

Bettors will not get the initial stake back on a bonus bet, only the profits

How does FanDuel promo compare to other sportsbook promos?

Here's a glimpse of the best sportsbook promos from around the industry.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly CBSBET365

Types of welcome promos

FanDuel offers a conditional "bet-and-get" style promo, similar to the DraftKings promo code. With these types of promotions, you generally need to place a bet of at least a certain amount to receive a certain amount of bonus bets if a condition is met (typically winning or losing the initial bet). These welcome promos are considered to be geared towards beginners or smaller bettors.

The BetMGM promo code follows the "first-bet insurance" style of promo. You can bet up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back as bonus bets if you lose.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code has its own unique structure. A No Sweat Bet is essentially first bet insurance, but instead of having the insurance only apply to your first bet with the sportsbook, Fanatics gives you 10 No Sweat Bets, one for your first bet of the day for your first 10 days using the sportsbook app.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the promo

After downloading the app, click the JOIN NOW button. Begin creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code required during sign-up to lock in the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer. Allow FanDuel Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $5 or more and make a wager of $5 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, $150 in bonus bets are added to the account within 72 hours but usually instantly.

How to place a bet on FanDuel Sportsbook

Placing a bet on FanDuel is a very simple process. Select the bet that you want to wager on, and it will instantly appear in your bet slip. Once you're on the bet slip screen, you can enter the amount you'd like to wager and FanDuel will show you what you stand to win with your bet.



In my experience, placing a bet on FanDuel is an easy process. It's so simple and seamless. For example, I added a wager (New York Knicks spread) to my bet slip and the entire betting experience only took seconds from the time the wager was placed in my bet slip.

FanDuel promos and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel consistently offers some of the best sportsbook promos and boosts to its existing users. Profit boosts, odds boosts and parlay insurance promotions are frequently available for specific sports. Users must opt in to each promo on the home screen or under the Promos tab of the app/site.

Deposit matches

FanDuel sometimes offers existing users a deposit bonus. For example, we have seen 50% deposit bonuses up to $100 with only a 1x playthrough. So, a FanDuel user would need to deposit $200 to get the maximum $100 bonus.

There really is no pattern to when users receive these deposit matches, though, so our best advice is to always check your promos tab after logging in to see if one has been offered.

No Sweat Bet tokens

Find these under the Promos tab of the app and be sure to opt in before placing a bet. With No Sweat Bets, existing users can place a wager using the No Sweat Bet token and get a bonus bet back if it loses.

Odds and profit boosts

FanDuel Sportsbook offers some kind of odds or profit boost almost every day on the app. Sometimes it's for straight wagers focused on the big game of the day, and other times FanDuel will let you apply the boost to whatever bet you'd like.

Be sure to opt into these boosts under the Promos tab of the app.

SGP boost builder

FanDuel has many positive selling points, but its parlay Boost Builder is one of the most attractive promotions for all users.

Bettors must opt in to take advantage of the promotion.

The promo lets users build a 3+ leg parlay and receive a profit boost up to a certain percentage. For each additional leg after the initial three, bettors will see an increase of 10% on their parlay. The promotion is normally offered during football and basketball season.

Bettors can place wagers on anything from money lines to spreads to player props when it comes to the parlay Boost Builder, though same-game parlays are excluded from the promotion.

FanDuel Sportsbook user experience

The FanDuel user experience is one of the best in the industry.

User interface

When you open the FanDuel Sportsbook app, you are first asked to choose what state you are in, helping eliminate any potential geolocation issues. As long as you are in a legal betting state, you should have no problems.

FanDuel Sportsbook home screen layout

The home screen is loaded with no fewer than 30 buttons, menus, and potential bets presented to users. Despite including so much in such a small space, it does not feel cluttered. It is not hard to find the bet you want quickly.

The home screen is laid out from top to bottom like this:

Products: Links to other FanDuel products/apps/sites like (Horse) Racing, Free Play Daily Shuffle, and FanDuel Faceoff.

Search: The magnifying glass icon directs you to a place to search for teams, players, games, and leagues

Navigation Bar: Circular icons to quickly find Live (Betting) Now, Promos, an AI assistant named Betty, and league icons like NFL, NBA, etc.

Promos: Large banner ads for today's offers

Rewards: The gold gift box banner lets you know if you have rewards available like odds boosts and bonus bets

Trending: Menu updated daily with the day's most popular events

Popular Same Game Parlay Bets: Pre-built SGPs that are getting a lot of action from FD users that day

App Navigation Menu: Home, All Sports, My Bets, Live (Betting) Now, Account Balance

Sportsbook app design, speed, functionality

It's hard not to love the overall appearance and functionality of FanDuel's app. The neutral shades of blue and white are appealing to the naked eye and aren't overly distracting or harsh.

The app is well laid out, too, but none of this matters for a sports betting app if the tech behind it lags and makes it annoying or difficult to navigate. That certainly is not a problem with FanDuel Sportsbook, as we have found it to be one of the most reliable sportsbook apps available. It rarely has geolocation issues, is quick to move from screen to screen, and crashes the least often of any of the sportsbook apps in the market.

FanDuel app vs. desktop site (as of 2/1/2025)

Apple App Store (iOS): 4.9/5 stars (1.7m reviews)

Google Play (Android): 4.7/5 stars (350k reviews)

The desktop experience has very few major differences from the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The only potential difference is geolocation, which is required by law to verify you are physically located in a legal sports betting state.

The app geolocation experience is seamless.

Geolocation on the FanDuel desktop site is a bit more complicated. Sometimes, FanDuel will require you to download and install free geolocation software on your computer, though users should tread carefully when downloading and installing web apps.

All betting features are the same though, regardless of whether you use the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website.

Variety of sports & betting markets on FanDuel

Sport Bet types Aussie Rules Money lines, totals, point spreads, props, futures Baseball Money lines, point spreads (run lines), totals, futures, props Basketball Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures, props Boxing Money lines, money line three-way, method of victory, round betting, go the distance Cricket Money lines, totals, method of 5th dismissal Cycling Winner, futures Darts Money lines, match betting, legs, correct score, 180s Football Money lines, totals, point spreads, futures, props, novelty bets Golf Futures, head-to-heads, props Hockey Money lines, totals, point spreads (puck lines), futures, props Lacrosse Futures, money lines, totals, point spreads MMA Money lines, futures, winning method, round totals Motorsport Futures, winner, props, specials, finishing position Rugby League Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Rugby Union Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Snooker Two-way bets, money lines, point spreads, frame betting, total frames Soccer Money lines, goal spreads, totals, props, futures Surfing Futures, winner Tennis Winner, set betting, correct score, total match games, money lines, futures, totals Volleyball Winner, total points, correct score, win first set, set spreads

Quality of odds

FanDuel is one of the top sportsbooks around when it comes to odds shopping, as the platform normally offers some of the most competitive odds in the industry. For example, if you were to have bet the Lions to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel at the start of the 2024 postseason, you would have gotten +320 vs. just +295 at DraftKings.

FanDuel is also what's called an odds originator for football, often being the first domestic sportsbook to open odds each week for NFL and college football games.

No matter what, one of the easiest strategies in sports betting is to shop for the best odds available to increase your chances of winning more long-term.

FanDuel key betting features

FanDuel offers all of the features that have become standard in the sports betting industry, such as early cashout and live betting.

Parlays and same-game parlays

Parlays and SGPs take a few moments to build in bet slips. Once you add the legs that you want in your parlay, you simply hit "Place Bet" with the specific wager amount just as you would for a straight bet.

Users have the option to parlay multiple game outcomes together or build an SGP with multiple prop bets from the same game.

Early cash-out

Early cash-out allows users to end their bet before it is settled. Sometimes a sportsbook offers a cash-out at a loss, and sometimes they offer a profit, depending on how the market has changed for the original bet made. If a four-leg parlay has three legs already hit, FanDuel might offer you a chunk of your potential winnings right then and there.

Just know early cash-outs are typically not offered at the current fair odds, and hedging is generally the better decision mathematically.

Live betting

Live betting allows users to follow a game and bet on it as the odds change in real time. Some betting markets only become available once the game is live, like "result of the next drive" in NFL betting.

How to track your bets on FanDuel

All of your bets will appear in the "My Bets" tab at the bottom of the app. When the game you bet on is over, your bet will move to the "Settled" tab. Parlays will update live, and with every leg you hit, a check will appear next to that piece of the parlay (a red "x" will appear by a leg that fails to hit).

FanDuel Sportsbook customer support

FanDuel's customer support is easily accessible. Scroll to the bottom of the home screen to find a link to the Contact Us page. FAQ and live chat options are available.

Users can conduct a live chat in the app. With live chat, If it's a general question, users can just type in that topic and receive an automated answer. If that answer doesn't satisfy their question, they can speak with a representative via the live chat function. If you are looking to speak with a live agent, be prepared to verify your identity with account details.

Users can also send a direct message on X to @FanDuel_Support or also send a private message on Facebook. There's also an email form that bettors can fill out for answers to a specific question, and it often takes 12-24 hours to receive a reply. Here are the direct e-mail addresses for FanDuel support: supports@help.fanduel.com, sportsbook@fanduel.com and casino@fanduel.com.

FanDuel Sportsbook responsible gaming tools

FanDuel users can responsibly keep track of their betting habits on the app. FanDuel enables users to set limits on their gaming in a variety of ways.

Deposit limits: Set boundaries on how much you can deposit each month.

Set boundaries on how much you can deposit each month. User limits: These include loss limits, wager limits, maximum wager size limits, time limits

These include loss limits, wager limits, maximum wager size limits, time limits Timeouts: Take a break; tell FanDuel how long you want your timeout to be

Take a break; tell FanDuel how long you want your timeout to be Self-exclusion: Take an indefinite amount of time off by requesting this

Take an indefinite amount of time off by requesting this Reality Check: Get reminders of the time and money you've spent

Get reminders of the time and money you've spent Player Activity Statement: Track your wagering

Some state laws also include deposit restrictions. Maryland residents have a deposit limit of $5,000 every 31 days.

Remember, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if you believe you may have a gambling problem to get help now.

FanDuel Sportsbook banking options

Deposits and withdrawals work smoothly on FanDuel, and you're given a relatively large list of payment options for flexibility.

I used PayPal. Funds were immediately available to bet after depositing, and my withdrawals hit my PayPal account within minutes. There are also no additional fees to deposit with most options.

Deposit methods

FanDuel offers its users a flexible amount of deposit methods. Here is everything you can use to add money to your FanDuel account.

Quick deposit methods Fees Process time Min. deposit Online banking via Trustly None Instant $5 Debit Card (Visa, MasterCard, AmEx, Discover) None Instant $5 Credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AmEx) Cash advance fees may apply from your bank Instant $5 PayPal None Instant $5 Venmo None Instant $5 Apple Pay None Instant $5 Other deposit methods





FanDuel Gift Card None Instant $5 Wire Transfer Bank fees may apply; no FanDuel fee Up to 24 hours $2000 PayNearMe None Up to 24 hours $5 Play+ Varies (see terms and conditions) Up to 24 hours $5

Withdrawal methods

There are no fees to use any of these withdrawal options. Processing time is usually less than 24 hours and often less than two hours for common digital methods.

Withdrawal option Process time Maximum withdrawal Debit 48 hours or less $100,000 per day* PayPal 24 hours or less None listed Online banking transfer Up to 72 hours None listed Venmo 24 hours or less None listed Cash at casino counter Instant $10,000 per day Play+ 24 hours or less None listed Check by mail 7-10 business days None listed

* $250k per week, $500k per month for Visa, $50k per month for Mastercard.

FanDuel Sportsbook review: Final verdict

The overall user experience on FanDuel is very impressive on the app. It's very easy to scroll around and find any type of bet. The bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo for new users is also one of the best in the industry for those looking to risk a little to get a lot. Plus, the promos and boosts available to existing users are plentiful.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app doesn't crash or require you to restart nearly as often as other apps in the industry.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code and the app are worthy of being the most popular sports betting site in America.

How can FanDuel Sportsbook improve its product?

Periodically throughout the year, the sign-up promo requires new users to win their first bet to receive bonus bets. FanDuel should scrap that and allow new users to get the bonus bets no matter what all year round.

Be careful when live betting. Sometimes the default option is for FanDuel to accept your bet even if the odds change after you put it in your bet slip. This is a bad user experience, and FanDuel should always require users to accept a change in odds.

FanDuel does not give deposit bonuses to existing users as often as other sportsbooks. This is one way the app could further make itself the best in the country.

FanDuel Sportsbook FAQ

How do you get FanDuel's promo?

No special FanDuel promo code is required to claim the welcome offer. Once you've completed signing up for a new account, deposit at least $5. Then, go to the Promos section and opt into the promotion, before placing a first wager of at least $5. If that first bet wins, FanDuel adds bonus bets to the account. Bonus bets must be used within seven days.

Is FanDuel legal in Florida and California?

FanDuel Sportsbook is not legal in California or Florida. However, residents of California and Florida can play on FanDuel Sportsbook when visiting states where sports betting is legal. The legal requirement is that you must be physically located in one of those states.

How long does FanDuel withdrawal take?

FanDuel withdrawal requests can often take less than two hours to hit your accounts if using digital methods like PayPal, Venmo, and bank transfers. If it's your first time trying to withdraw, it can take up to 48 hours for approval and may require identity verification. FanDuel separates withdrawal methods on its sportsbook app to show which are fast and which may take longer than a couple of hours.

Can you cash out bonus bets on FanDuel?

No, bonus bets require a 1x playthrough before they are converted into cash that you can withdraw. They must be used before they expire, which is seven days after being issued. However, there is one rare exception to this rule. If you've placed a wager using bonus bets, and that pending wager is sitting in your pending bets, occasionally FanDuel will offer a cash-out option, but bettors should not rely on this.

How do you contact FanDuel by phone?

FanDuel does not list a phone number on its customer support or contact us page. It recommends users contact the company via live chat, social media, or email, with those details found above in the Customer Support section.

Do you need a promo code for FanDuel?

No, you do not need a special promo code to receive the welcome offer and potential bonus bets when signing up.

How often does FanDuel give bonus bets?

Any available bonus bets via promos will be offered under the Promos button/section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app and website. Typically, FanDuel will offer No Sweat Bets of some kind every week of football season and throughout the rest of the sports calendar around big events, where you will get bonus bets back if your bet loses. You must opt into these promos, though. Occasionally, FanDuel will also offer deposit bonuses, where a percentage of your deposit will be matched in bonus bets. This typically only happens a couple of times per year, and it is not offered to all users.

Can you transfer money from FanDuel Fantasy to Sportsbook?

According to FanDuel, "You are able to withdraw any and all of your winnings. This is called a 'shared wallet' across all FanDuel platforms and products. However, you may see a 'playable balance' figure. This includes deposits, bonuses, and winnings that may be linked to certain products. For example, you can use Sportsbook, Casino, and Racing deposits interchangeably."

In other words, the FanDuel shared wallet feature means you do not have to transfer money from Fantasy to Sportsbook in order to use it. If you make a deposit on FanDuel Fantasy, you can use those funds on Sportsbook, Racing, and Faceoff, too.