FanDuel Predicts promo code: Get $25 trading bonus after your first trade (August 2026)

The new FanDuel Predicts promo code allows new users to get a $25 trading bonus after signing up and making a first-time deposit and trade. There is no minimum amount required for the first trade to unlock the trading bonus credits. FanDuel Predicts allows users 18+ to trade on the outcomes of events, including sports, politics and commodities, which means FanDuel sports products are now available in more states than ever. On this page, we'll explore the FanDuel Predicts promo code and explain how FanDuel Predicts works.

FanDuel Predicts promo code

The latest FanDuel Predicts bonus code offers new users $25 in bonus trading funds after making your first real-money deposit and trade. There is no minimum amount for your first trade required to unlock this bonus.

The trading bonus may take up to 72 hours to appear in your account after satisfying the first trade requirement.

That $25 trading bonus can be spread out on various markets available in your specific state or used on one $25 trade.

If a trade made using a FanDuel Predicts trading bonus wins, you will receive the profit as withdrawable cash, which is the winnings portion of such trade, and will not receive the initial bonus credit amount used to place the trade.

The $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt. There are no trade-through restrictions before being able to receive the profit from a successful trade and withdraw it as real cash. The trading bonus is used before deposited funds when trading on your FanDuel Predicts account.

Where is FanDuel Predicts available for sports markets?

FanDuel Predicts is available in all 50 states and Puerto Rico; however, sports prediction markets may not be available in every state. Here is a breakdown of where prediction markets at FanDuel Predicts are available.

Platform FanDuel Predicts Trading bonus offer Get $25 trading bonus with first trade Promo code None required Current sports prediction market states* AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT Minimum age 18+ Info last verified August 4, 2026

*Must be located in these states to be eligible for the promotion

FanDuel Predicts Sign Up Bonus: Step-by-Step Promo Code Guide

Be 18+ in located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New FanDuel users receive the $25 in trading bonus credits after completing your first trade.

FanDuel Predicts promo code comparison

The bonus amount for FanDuel Predicts is most likely higher than what Kalshi offers, because 70% of Kalshi new user bonuses are only for a $15 trading bonus, as part of the Kalshi "up to $500 in trading credit" offer.

It is also currently higher than Polymarket's $20 trading bonus.

Platform Welcome bonus Promo code FanDuel Predicts Get $25 trading bonus with first trade None required; just click here Kalshi Trade $25+, get up to $500 trading bonus CBSSPORTS Polymarket Deposit $10+, get $20 trading bonus CBSSPORTS

How FanDuel Predicts markets work

FanDuel Predicts is FanDuel's prediction market app, which is separate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Predicts markets offer users a chance to trade on the outcome of sporting events, as well as categories such as politics, commodities and more. It is a CFTC-regulated prediction market platform that operates more like a financial exchange than a traditional sportsbook. Users buy and sell shares based on the likelihood that an event will occur. The rules for each market are displayed and the markets are graded accordingly.

Available sports markets on FanDuel Predicts

All major sports are available on FanDuel Predicts, including current and upcoming futures events, such as the World Series and the start of the NFL season to Super Bowl 61. With the baseball season heating up, baseball markets include the winner, a player to hit a home run or pitcher strikeout totals. Users with previous sports betting experience will understand these offerings and prices. Some markets are not available in certain states.

1. Sports, Finance, Economics, & Commodities

All 50 States and PR have FanDuel Predicts, but only these 18 states have access to both sports event contracts and other prediction markets:

Alabama

Alaska

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

2. Finance, Economics, & Commodities

These 32 states and Puerto Rico have access to finance, economics, and commodities markets, but not sports event contracts:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Puerto Rico

FanDuel Predicts markets vs. FanDuel Sportsbook odds

There are some differences to be aware of between a traditional online sportsbook like FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Predicts. Instead of playing against the house, FanDuel Predicts has users trade shares with one another. Contract prices change in real time based on market demand and other factors.

FanDuel Predicts lists prices in the same American-style odds format as FanDuel Sportsbook by default, so users have a familiar layout as traditional sports betting. However, users can choose to change the settings in their profile and display the percentage chance instead (e.g., 50%). For both those with or without sports betting experience, seeing the odds displayed in a percentage form may be simpler to understand the implied probability and likelihood of each trade.

Available non-sports markets

Users are not limited to just sports at FanDuel Predicts; there are also financial markets such as cryptocurrency, commodities and politics to trade. For example, users can trade on the 2028 presidential election winner and Republican and Democrat nominees.

Financial options include price indices increasing or decreasing past a specific number or percentage, unemployment rates and other economic stats. Users can also trade on where the price of Bitcoin will reach to take advantage of the FanDuel Predicts sign-up bonus.

Other FanDuel Predicts features

FanDuel Predicts does not have as many options for each event as FanDuel Sportsbook, but you can find different pricing due to the separate mechanics tied to trading prediction market event contracts vs. regulated sports betting. Users should do their research before making trades.

The user experience is enhanced by the option to switch between sportsbook-style odds and trading market percentages for ease and convenience. Similar to FanDuel Sportsbook, which is a separate app, FanDuel Predicts uses a simple-to-use, easy-to-read blue-and-white background with black text.

FanDuel Predicts banking methods

Deposits made on FanDuel Predicts cannot be shared with other FanDuel products, such as FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Casino. Funds from those products are not available on FanDuel Predicts, which requires a separate deposit.

FanDuel Predicts deposit methods

There are six deposit methods available on FanDuel Predicts, with credit cards not allowed. Online banking, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo are all recommended as the fastest methods. The other method is a wire transfer, which takes more time.

Deposit Method Daily Maximum Fees Processing Time Online Banking $2,000 No fee Instant Debit Card $2,000 No fee Instant Apple Pay $2,000 No fee Instant PayPal $2,000 No fee Instant Venmo $2,000 No fee Instant Wire Transfer $2,000 Bank fees apply 1-2 business days

FanDuel Predicts withdrawal methods

Debit cards are one of the recommended withdrawal methods at FanDuel Predicts, with approved withdrawals being paid out within 24 hours. Users can also use online banking, PayPal, Venmo or a FanDuel Prepaid Play+ card. Online banking takes up to five days, while the other methods pay out within 24 hours. An online banking deposit is not required to withdraw using online banking.

Withdrawal Method Daily Maximum Fees Processing Time Online Banking None listed No fee Up to 5 business days Debit Card $100,000 No fee Within 24 hours FanDuel Prepaid Play+ None listed No fee Within 24 hours PayPal None listed No fee Within 24 hours Venmo None listed No fee Within 24 hours

FanDuel Predicts app review: User experience

FanDuel is known for having a clean interface and easy-to-navigate app, and the FanDuel Predicts app earns the same praise. The app is laid out in a very similar manner with blue-and-white coloring, creating a familiar experience for anyone who has previously used FanDuel's other products.

User interface

FanDuel Predicts has a user interface that mimics the traditional FanDuel Sportsbook app. It uses a blue-and-white theme with black text that blends traditional sports betting with modern prediction markets. There are navigation menus at the top of the app and website that make it easy to find the sport or market you are looking for. The bottom provides search, promos and order history, similar to FanDuel Sportsbook.

App design, speed and functionality

The app design makes it easy to navigate, and there are no delays or startup issues. It is intentionally designed for users with previous sports betting experience, and the menus will ring a bell for FanDuel players. The FanDuel Predicts app is also simple to understand for those with varying levels of sports betting experience. FanDuel Predicts does require a new app download, as it does not toggle back and forth with FanDuel Sportsbook.

App vs. desktop site

FanDuel Predicts is currently offered as mobile only. There is no desktop site as of August 2026.

App store reviews

FanDuel Predicts App Ratings Rating (as of August 4, 2026) Number of Reviews Apple App Store 4.8 out of 5 stars 6.2k ratings Google Play Store 4.6 out of 5 stars 1.5k reviews

How to track your positions

As with FanDuel Sportsbook, the FanDuel Predicts app homepage has a section at the bottom of the navigation bar labeled "my orders." Users can head there to see a full list of open trades, along with settled trades. The trades show up immediately after they are made. You can also take advantage of FanDuel Predicts bonus opportunities in the promos tab at the bottom.

Customer support methods

FanDuel Predicts has a support team that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, plus a "learn" tab at the bottom that answers many questions about FanDuel Predicts. There is a chat that will answer simple questions such as deposits/withdrawals, promotions or how FanDuel Predicts works. If the question is more complex, users can chat with a live agent.

FanDuel Predicts Final Verdict

The FanDuel Predicts bonus code of $25 for simply making a first-time deposit and trade is solid compared to the competitors in the market, offering a solid amount of bonus credits without needing to meet a minimum spend, such as the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code.

FanDuel Predicts is a simple-to-use platform for a sports bettor making the transition to prediction markets and trading, especially for one looking for trades sportsbooks don't allow, such as politics and stocks. It is also an opportunity for users in states without legalized sports betting to trade on sports legally.

Sports trading on FanDuel Predicts is only allowed in states where FanDuel Sportsbook does not operate. Experienced high-volume traders may not love the fact that FanDuel doesn't offer features such as limit orders and other popular trading options, which some other trading platforms do.

Responsible Trading

18+. Trading is risky, always Trade Responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700 or 800-MY-RESET.

Manage your activity with FanDuel's Consumer Protection tools, including:

Responsible Play

Responsible & Problem Gambling Resources

Parental Controls

Deposit Thresholds

Deposit Alerts

User Limits

Timeouts

Self Exclusion

Reality Checks

Player Activity Statements

User Limit History

Prohibitions and Restrictions

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances.

Read FanDuel's Risk Disclosures for more information about the risks associated with trading.

FanDuel Predicts FAQ

What is FanDuel Predicts?

FanDuel now offers a prediction market where users trade contracts on event outcomes. For sports markets, these outcomes could be who wins a game, if a player hits a home run, or if someone scores a goal. Users can buy contracts, with each share paying out $1 for correct outcomes. FanDuel Predicts defaults to showing contracts in a sportsbook pricing method, such as +100, -250, but users can change that to a percentage or dollar pricing if they wish.

What is the FanDuel Predicts promo code?

The FanDuel Predicts promo code offers new FanDuel users a $25 trading bonus after making your first trade. There is no minimum amount required for the first trade to unlock the trading bonus credits.

What states is FanDuel Predicts in?

FanDuel Predicts is legal in all 50 states and Puerto Rico; however, not every state offers sports markets. In states where FanDuel Sportsbook already operates, FanDuel Predicts doesn't offer sports event contracts. Users can only trade non-sports contracts like financials. Sports markets on FanDuel Predicts are available in Alabama, Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah

How does FanDuel Predicts work?

FanDuel Predicts users trade contracts, which predict the outcomes of events. Prices are listed under the "Yes" and "No" possible outcomes. Those prices correlate directly to the probability of that outcome happening. FanDuel Predicts allows its users to choose between traditional sports betting odds, percentage share pricing, dollar pricing, or potential return ratio pricing. The activity from other traders can move prices up or down.

Can you parlay on FanDuel Predicts?

No, at this time, FanDuel Predicts only allows single contracts.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.