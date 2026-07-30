NBA Championship predictions 2027: Here's who is favored to win the title

Dynasties have been part of the fabric of the NBA since its inception. The Celtics dominated the 1960s, the Lakers popularized Showtime in the 1980s and Michael Jordan's Bulls were unstoppable in the 1990s. While there may not have been a truly dominant team in the 2000s and 2010s, the NBA title circle felt like an exclusive club. From 2000-18, only eight different teams won a championship. Four of those teams only won the title once, while the other four accounted for the other rings. Since 2018, the tide has shifted in a historic way.

The league has seen eight different teams win a championship over the last eight seasons, something that has never occurred before. Of those eight teams, three captured the franchise's first title (Raptors, Nuggets, Thunder) and two snapped title droughts that lasted more than 50 years (Bucks, Knicks). Only the Celtics, Lakers and Warriors can say they won titles from 2000-18 and from 2019-present.

The Knicks bring back most of the championship core for the 2026-27 season, but in this era of parity, is it worth taking a look at predicting a new champion for a ninth consecutive season? We'll take a look at the latest NBA 2026-27 title predictions at Kalshi and forecast which teams have the best shot at keeping the NBA's historic streak going. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 when you make $25+ in trades:

NBA 2026-27 title predictions (via Kalshi)

San Antonio Spurs ($0.21)

Oklahoma City Thunder ($0.21)

Philadelphia 76ers ($0.12)

New York Knicks ($0.09)

Boston Celtics ($0.05)

Denver Nuggets ($0.04)

Detroit Pistons ($0.04)

Minnesota Timberwolves ($0.04)

Toronto Raptors ($0.04)

Miami Heat ($0.04)

Los Angeles Lakers ($0.03)

Cleveland Cavaliers ($0.03)

Houston Rockets ($0.02)

Indiana Pacers ($0.02)

Golden State Warriors ($0.02)

Atlanta Hawks ($0.01)

Orlando Magic ($0.01)

Phoenix Suns ($0.01)

Dallas Mavericks ($0.01)

Charlotte Hornets ($0.01)

Brooklyn Nets ($0.01)

Chicago Bulls ($0.01)

Los Angeles Clippers ($0.01)

Memphis Grizzlies ($0.01)

Portland Trail Blazers ($0.01)

Milwaukee Bucks ($0.01)

New Orleans Pelicans ($0.01)

Sacramento Kings ($0.01)

Utah Jazz ($0.01)

Washington Wizards ($0.01)

The Spurs and Thunder played a seven-game series in the Western Conference Finals, with San Antonio advancing to the NBA Finals before losing to the Knicks. Given how young the San Antonio and Oklahoma City cores are, many expect to see this matchup for the next decade. As a result, most of the best prediction market apps have both teams at the top of the table as the NBA season approaches. These are the two best teams in the NBA, but only one can emerge from the conference to make the Finals. For now, the Spurs have the slight edge at Kalshi, but the Thunder are right behind them.

LeBron James deciding to join the 76ers has boosted Philadelphia's title chances, moving the team ahead of the Knicks and Celtics in this particular market. The 76ers are going to need some favorable health for Joel Embiid if they are to have a realistic shot at taking down other contenders, but this could be the best starting lineup in the league. New York and Boston have consistently been near the top of the East, and both have won championships recently.

The next group of teams features some recent champions like the Nuggets, Raptors and Lakers while also including upstarts like the Pistons and Timberwolves. Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard are former Finals MVPs and certainly have the experience of winning, while Luka Doncic could hit a new level after being given the keys to the Lakers with James' departure. However, these teams are all considered a tier or two below the top contenders.

Make NBA title predictions at Kalshi and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ninth consecutive different champion (via Kalshi)

Yes ($0.57)

No ($0.43)

Part of the appeal of trading sports on prediction markets is the variety of options a user enjoys, like this unique contract. On the surface, it feels easy to take the field compared to the past eight champions. After all, you're getting 22 teams to win the title as opposed to eight. However, of the five teams considered most likely to win the title, three would grade this market as a "No" -- the Thunder, Knicks and Celtics. You've got the "puncher's chance" teams in the Nuggets, Raptors and Lakers who have also won in this span, and there's always the possibility for some Stephen Curry magic with Golden State. So while it may seem like you are backing 22 teams to win in 2026-27, you're really only looking at the Spurs and 76ers for this market to be graded as "Yes".

It does feel like the Spurs are destined to win a title soon, especially with Victor Wembanyama continuing to ascend with a young core. San Antonio has built its roster prudently and added veterans to supplement the youngsters, but last year's Finals exposed some depth issues for the Spurs.

James has won a championship with every team he's been a part of, and the 76ers are definitely title contenders. However, Embiid's health is a real concern. The 2023 league MVP has played in just 96 games over the last three regular seasons and is entering the back end of what would be considered his prime. He was able to help Philadelphia come back from a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs and this team won't need him to be at 100% for most of the year but there's no title in the City of Brotherly Love without Embiid being on the floor in the biggest series.

It's tempting to go "Yes" in this market because you're getting two of the top three contenders. However, I do think the NBA's streak of different champions does end in 2026-27 with either the Thunder or Knicks capturing the trophy.

Will the league have a ninth consecutive champion? Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to make your predictions and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades: