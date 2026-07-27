Our picks for the best prediction market promos and bonuses: July 2026

Prediction markets allow users to trade on the outcome of events, including sports, and there are several prediction market promos that new users can take advantage of when signing up at prediction markets. The prediction market promo codes vary from site to site, so this prediction market guide will walk you through the available offers.

Whether you're new to prediction markets or just adding some of the best prediction markets to your lineup, knowing what each bonus is actually worth puts you in a much better position.

Our picks for the best prediction market promos for July 2026

If you're looking for some of the best prediction market promos, here's a table with the top welcome promos from around the industry, followed by a deeper breakdown of each one.

Prediction market Promo offer Promo code Kalshi Trade $25+, get up to $500 bonus trading credits CBSSPORTS Polymarket Deposit $10+, get $20 trading bonus credits CBSSPORTS

Last verified July 27, 2026

Kalshi promo code: Up to $500 bonus trading credit

Kalshi is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is available in most states. The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS can help new users get a head start.

After registration, new Kalshi users can claim the promo and make at least $25 in trades. They will then be credited with up to $500 bonus trading credit.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Receipt of any particular bonus credit tier is not guaranteed. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Kalshi account. It must be used to place trades on prediction markets within Kalshi. Bonus trading credits may only be withdrawn by a participant after the participant has traded an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Sports contracts are currently unavailable in MI and NV. See kalshi.com for additional terms and conditions.

Claim your Kalshi bonus credits here:

Kalshi promo: Age and location requirements

To claim this prediction market promo, you must be at least 18 years old, a legal resident and physically located in a jurisdiction which Kalshi operates. New users only and must use the promo code when signing up. Void where prohibited.

Kalshi is available in over 40 US states including Washington, D.C. and US territories. Kalshi may be prohibited or specific trading categories, such as sports event contracts, may be restricted in certain states, including NV, AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, NJ and OH.

Kalshi highlights

Bonus offer: Trade $25+, get up to $500 bonus trading credits

App Store rating (and # of reviews): 4.8 out of 5 stars (428k reviews) as of July 27, 2026

Google Play rating (and # of reviews): 4.8 out of 5 stars (91.8k reviews) as of July 27, 2026

Polymarket promo code: Deposit $10, get $20 trading bonus

The Polymarket U.S. app is also a CFTC-registered platform and is available in most states. The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a chance to claim a trading bonus.

After registration, new Polymarket users can claim the promo if they deposit at least $10. They will then be credited with a $20 trading credit bonus.

The bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn, but the profits from using the bonus credits can be. See Polymarket.us for additional terms and conditions. Offer subject to expiry.

Claim your Polymarket bonus here:

Polymarket promo: Age and location requirements

To claim this prediction market promo, you must be at least 18 years old, a US resident and be physically located in one of the states where Polymarket operates. Restrictions and additional terms may apply. Polymarket is available in most states besides Nevada.

Please note that some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Polymarket US app may be prohibited or specific trading categories, such as sports event contracts, may be restricted in certain states, including NV, AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, NJ and OH.

Participation is subject to applicable eligibility requirements and may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Polymarket highlights

Bonus offer: Deposit $10+, get $20 bonus trading credits

App Store rating (and # of reviews): 4.6 out of 5 stars (53k reviews) as of July 27, 2026

Google Play rating (and # of reviews): 3.8 out of 5 stars (8.92k reviews) as of July 27, 2026

Types of prediction market bonuses explained

Beyond the welcome bonus, prediction markets offer several other types of promotions. Here are some of the most common ones you'll find:

Trading credits

Generally reserved for new users, these are treated like site/app credit to allow users to make trades without having to use real money. Some sites include the amount of the trading credit in profits, and some do not. Be sure to check your specific offer terms and conditions.

Rewards or loyalty programs

Loyalty programs are a way for prediction markets to increase retention. Kalshi has a Volume Incentive Program, which is a cash-back rewards system that pays users a share of a cash prize pool based on how much they trade. The funds are withdrawable. The more you trade in eligible markets, the more you earn. Active reward periods are clearly marked, showing current reward pools and period duration.

Polymarket has multiple incentive layers, including liquidity rewards and holding rewards. The most lucrative rewards are usually for active market makers and high-volume liquidity providers. The exact rewards depend on the market and volume.

Common terms and conditions to know for prediction market promos

Every prediction market has its own terms and conditions applied to its welcome promos and other promos, but here is a general list of what each of these terms refers to.

Age and location requirements : You must be at least 18+ to use prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket while other prediction market operators such as Fanatics require you to be 21+ to trade. Each prediction market can also only be accessed in the states where it operates. Prediction Market operators may be subject to different availability and restrictions depending on the jurisdiction. Prediction markets are not available in Nevada and certain trading markets, such as sports event contracts, may be restricted or prohibited in certain states including, but not limited to NV, AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, MT and WI.

Trade-through requirement : The bonus trading credits cannot be immediately withdrawn on any of the prediction market sites, as they require you to trade the funds and then you are eligible to withdraw any profit.

Minimum deposit: The minimum amount you must deposit into your prediction market account to access the welcome/deposit promo.

Bonus expiration: Some sites require you to use your bonus trading credits within a certain timeframe (such as 30 days), while other sites do not have a set expiration date for those funds.

Responsible Trading

18+ in most states. Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun responsible manner. Trading is risky; always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700 or 1-800-MY-RESET.

Responsible Trading toolkits involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market promos FAQ

What is a prediction market?

Prediction markets allow people to trade contracts based on the outcome of events, which generate probability estimates for what people think will happen. The price continuously changes as traders react to the latest information.

Do prediction market apps offer promos?

Yes, prediction market apps use prediction market promo codes to acquire new users. Kalshi and Polymarket both offer prediction market promos to new users.

Do you need a promo code for prediction markets?

Most prediction markets require a promo code to claim the new-user offer, such as CBSSPORTS for both Kalshi and Polymarket.

How do prediction markets work?

A prediction market contract trades between $0.00 and $1.00. If a 'Yes' contract trades at $0.55, the market implies a 55% chance of that result happening. If the event happens, every share purchased at $0.55 pays out $1.

Is there a referral code for prediction market promos?

Kalshi and Polymarket both use the referral code CBSSPORTS to give new users a chance to earn sign-up bonus trading credits.

Which prediction markets offer promos?

Kalshi and Polymarket both offer promos to new users, and they also offer their own unique loyalty programs to existing customers.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.