The ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users $75 in incentive funds after completing cumulative qualifying trades of at least $50. This prediction market platform specializes in sports event contracts. In this ProphetX review, we'll explain how to sign up using the ProphetX bonus code, how the ProphetX platform works, and provide you with a ProphetX review. Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with code CBSSPORTS.

ProphetX promo code details

The latest ProphetX promo code offers new, eligible users a $75 trading bonus after making a first-time deposit and placing $50+ in trades. Here are the details:



ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS ProphetX welcome trading bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in Incentive Funds States ProphetX is available AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC (excludes NV) ProphetX Minimum Age 18+ in most states ProphetX Promo Eligibility New users physically located in any jurisdiction where ProphetX operates Minimum Deposit $50 Bonus Payout Structure Trading credits awarded in three installments of $25 every 7 days Key Terms $50+ in trades must be at a price of $0.80 or below within 30 days of account approval. Each $25 trading credit expires 45 days after issuance. ProphetX available sports NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAAF, NCAAB, soccer, tennis, golf, UFC and F1, plus cricket, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR ProphetX regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified September 4, 2026

New users must be 18+ and physically located in any state (including DC) besides NV, but you don't have to be a legal resident of the state you're present in. Visit our prediction markets state tracking page to learn more about how legal sports prediction markets operate with licensing at a federal level.

To trigger Incentive Funds, execute $50 in trades within 30 days of opening a new account and receive the $75 in credits paid out over three installments of $25 each every 7 days. Incentive Funds is the term ProphetX uses for bonus trading credits. When issued, you will see these credits under Promotional Balance in your account details.

Pay attention to the following terms and payout schedule so you can claim your bonus.

Bonus Payout Schedule

Initial $25 trading credit credited on Day 1

Subsequent $25 trading credit issued on Day 7

Final $25 trading credit provided on Day 14

Use the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to unlock a $75 welcome bonus:

ProphetX Key Terms

User Eligibility: Exclusively for new customers with an approved and verified trading account.

Aggregate Trade Requirement: Participants must place one or more trades totaling at least $50 in cumulative value.

Qualifying Window: All necessary trades must be successfully executed within 30 days of initial account opening.

Execution Price Threshold: Qualifying trades and all subsequent bonus trades must be completed at a price of $0.80 or lower.

Qualifying Actions: Only specific trades that open a new position contribute toward the $50 requirement.

Installment Forfeiture: Unmet trade-through requirements will lead to the forfeiture of any remaining bonus installments.

Bonus Validity Period: Issued bonus credits remain valid for 45 days before any unused funds expire.

Fund Restrictions: Incentive Funds are non-withdrawable and must be utilized as collateral for opening new positions.

Withdrawal Terms: Proceeds from successfully settled trades using these funds are fully withdrawable.

How to sign up for ProphetX

Signing up for ProphetX prediction markets is straightforward. Follow this step-by-step process to claim the ProphetX promo offer:

Be 18+ and located in a ProphetX-eligible state. Tap one of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page, and register for a new account with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS. Provide the required ID verification information, such as full name, date of birth, address, email and Social Security. After providing credentials, you'll have to verify your identity to complete registration and claim the ProphetX welcome offer. After registering, make a deposit by choosing one of the available payment methods. Once funds are received, you can begin trading on sports using the ProphetX prediction markets platform. Make trades totaling at least $50 within 30 days and then receive $75 trading bonus over 14 days.

ProphetX sports event contract trading is available in most states, including California prediction market apps.

How ProphetX markets work

ProphetX markets are peer-to-peer exchanges where you're trading yes/no contracts directly against another person. Any position that you take will pit you against another user who has taken the opposite position.

Let's use an NFL prediction markets example to further explain. If you purchase a $100 position that San Francisco is going to win a football game against Dallas, you'll be playing against another party or parties (dependent upon liquidity) who are predicting that Philadelphia will win. ProphetX then grades who has won and who has lost by using official league data and statistics, with most markets settling at the conclusion of the event.

If San Francisco is $0.55 per YES event contract to win the game, and San Francisco does win, each contract pays out at $1 for a profit of $0.45 per contract.

If San Francisco loses the game, you lose the entire $0.55 per YES event contract.

Visit our how to trade page if you want to learn more about how prediction markets work.

Because you're trading against your peers and not betting against a traditional sportsbook, fees for sports prediction market apps are often considerably lower. ProphetX, for instance, charges a 2% fee on net gains for straight trades and a 0% fee on combination plays. ProphetX also allows you to create your own orders to set your own pricing, though another user must agree to your terms before a trade is official.

ProphetX markets vs. regular sportsbook odds

ProphetX markets are structured differently than sportsbooks, because you're trading against your peers instead of the house. That generally means different mechanics, but the one downside is that liquidity is often an issue.

Traditional online sportsbooks like DraftKings Sportsbook have practically unlimited resources that allow them to match massive wagers, while sports prediction markets can only guarantee pricing up to certain dollar amounts based on how much money is in the market at the stated price. For newer sites like ProphetX, that can lead to significant trading limitations.

ProphetX Liquidity

However, ProphetX does a great job of showing you the liquidity available in markets upfront. It tells you the largest possible trade that it can satisfy directly above the respective positions that are listed on its main trading page. For example, if you wanted to trade Milwaukee to win ProphetX, it will tell you the maximum amount you can trade. If your order were to exceed that number, it would create a new standing order for you to give another user a chance to fill the opposing side of the trade.

Three Popular ProphetX markets

Major sports leagues: As a sports events contracts trader, ProphetX prominently features action from major leagues

Player-related trades: Trade on statistical outputs of individual players within a designated game or season

Combo exchanges: Customize peer-to-peer multi-leg contracts.

Other ProphetX features

Make your own orders: Create your own pricing and wait to see if other users will match your trade

Real-time live trading: Trade in real-time on live sporting events

No limitations for winners: Top online sportsbooks can and will restrict access to accounts for long-term profitable users, but ProphetX places no restrictions on profitable traders

Friend referral bonus: Refer other users with ProphetX to utilize a "give $25, get $25" referral bonus

ProphetX app review

Founded in 2018 in the UK and then originally designed with a sweepstakes model in the United States, ProphetX offers a desktop site and apps on Apple and Android for its sports prediction market. The pricing features prominent displays for high-profile events that allow you to quickly build your trades. The app design is similar in look to the Sleeper Fantasy app, and all offerings are currently sports-focused.

Offerings are strong for major sporting events and leagues, but liquidity can sometimes be an issue, which is common of all relatively new and/or low-volume platforms. However, ProphetX does a solid job of telling you exactly how much liquidity is available at certain price points directly above trading buttons. You can also create your own orders and pricing. The tabs on the home page are somewhat disorganized, but the search function is displayed at the top of the screen at all times, and it's easy to find the events they have listed.

Here's a breakdown of the ProphetX app and site.

User interface

The ProphetX app will be relatively intuitive for those with experience in sports markets because it showcases simple-to-understand buttons and navigation that allow you to begin trading instantaneously.

You simply click your desired action, enter a desired trade amount, and execute, but you'll need to be aware of the liquidity for given markets. Luckily, ProphetX provides real-time data with three levels of liquidity for trading and detailed market information.

Home screen layout/finding markets

During major events, you'll find markets listed prominently. However, during slower times on the sports calendar, the organization of the app's league tabs can feel somewhat disjointed. However, the search function is always available at the top of every page, allowing you to proactively identify the markets you're looking for. The app's design, specifically its graphics and coloring, is reminiscent of the Sleeper Fantasy app.

App design, speed, functionality

It's especially easy to get started on the ProphetX app, and the learning curve is still minimal if you're new to the industry and sports events contracts. Buttons are responsive, and trades are simple to execute, with clear indications of what you're trading, how much liquidity you have to play with at certain price points, and what you stand to gain with a successful trade.

ProphetX App vs. Desktop site

The ProphetX app and ProphetX desktop site are virtually indistinguishable from each other, as the colors and buttons are the same on both platforms. The app gives you the ability to trade on the go, while the desktop site gives you a broader visual of available trading options. Both also offer real-time market information to make informed decisions.

ProphetX App Store reviews (as of September 4, 2026)

Apple App Store 4.8/5⭐ 3.2K reviews Google Play Store 4.3/5⭐ 701 reviews

ProphetX deposit and withdrawal methods

ProphetX deposits and withdrawals are fee-free, and there are a number of options available for deposits. The minimum deposit is $10, and you can use secure online banking with Aeropay and Trustly, as well as Visa, Mastercard and other general debit/prepaid cards.

You can also use cash retail via PayNearMe. Meanwhile, withdrawals can be made for anything over $1, but the only available options are online banking transfers, paper checks or wire transfers. Here's a list of the ProphetX deposit and withdrawal options.

ProphetX Methods Maximum deposits Available for withdrawals? Maximum withdrawal Debit card $5,000 per transaction No Not available Online banking (via Aeropay) $5,000 per transaction Yes $10,000 per transaction Wire transfer (via Aeropay) $5,000 per transaction Yes $10,000 per transaction Cash Retail (via PayNearMe) $5,000 per transaction No Not available Paper Check Not available for deposit Yes Not specified

Deposit/Purchase Methods:

Cards: Visa, Mastercard and other general debit/prepaid cards.

Bank Transfers: Secure transfers via Trustly and Aeropay.

Cash Retail: Load money in person via PayNearMe.

Withdrawal/Redemption Methods:

Bank transfers: Via Aeropay.

Personal check: Receive paper checks via mail.

Wire transfers: Direct wire transfer for larger balances moving straight to your bank via Aeropay.

Debit card or online banking transfers are the easiest and fastest prediction market payment methods we found in testing ProphetX deposit and withdrawal options.

ProphetX Customer Support

The ProphetX help center offers a number of pages designed to help you quickly navigate to general information, a detailed explanation of multi-contract offerings, a basic description of its markets and offerings, account information, payment information and responsible trading materials. They also provide a search function that allows you to comb through available information. You can also submit a written request directly to ProphetX or reach them on their hotline at 1-570-707-7912.

Responsible Trading

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly. 100% loss can occur. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Responsible Trading toolkits on ProphetX include these built-in controls for every trader:

Deposit Limits

Trading Breaks

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

ProphetX also offers additional resources through Birches Health if you believe your trading may be a problem. For more information, visit the ProphetX Responsible Trading section in the main menu after logging into your account.

ProphetX Final Verdict

The ProphetX app is intuitive, and the learning curve is still gentle for beginners. Liquidity is an issue for most sports prediction market startups, but it has managed to turn a common weakness into a strength by displaying available liquidity noticeably. The banking options are somewhat limited, but all transactions are secure, and its status as a CFTC-licensed exchange should give users confidence.

Pricing is market-driven, and users can also set their own pricing by creating their own orders, though you'll need to find other users who are willing to execute the other end of your contract in order to receive your desired pricing.

Ultimately, there are a few things that ProphetX still can improve. Limited withdrawal methods put them at a significant disadvantage against major players like Kalshi and Polymarket that offer a myriad of deposit and withdrawal options. They're also limited to primarily mainstream sports with their offerings and lack liquidity for their prop markets

The ProphetX trade $50, get $75 trading credits offer with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS is in line with industry standards. However, the Polymarket promo code offers its bonus without any trading required, and the Kalshi promo code offers a smaller overall welcome bonus.

ProphetX FAQ

What is ProphetX?

ProphetX is a CFTC-regulated sports prediction market that is currently operational in all states except Nevada. It's a peer-to-peer exchange that recently shifted from a sweepstakes model to a real-money prediction market where you trade directly in cash. It's 100% sports-focused at the moment.

What is the ProphetX promo code?

New, eligible users can trade $50+ on ProphetX and receive a $75 trading bonus. Interested eligible new users can register with the new ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS at sign-up to unlock this offer.

What states is ProphetX in?

ProphetX is currently available in all states (except Nevada).

Can you combo on ProphetX?

Yes, you can create peer-to-peer multi-outcome trades on ProphetX, and as an added benefit, they're not subject to any commission on net winnings -- unlike their standard trades. All combination trades placed are subject to the Sports Prediction Rules that apply to each sport that relates to any leg of any combo trade. ProphetX also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept certain combos or to scale back stakes.

How does ProphetX work?

As a peer-to-peer, sports-focused prediction market, you'll be trading yes/no event contracts directly against other sports traders on ProphetX. All trades are subject to liquidity within the given market, meaning you can only satisfy existing orders at the contracted price point. However, you can also provide your own liquidity and set your own contract price, though any trading will be subject to another user accepting your contracted terms.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.