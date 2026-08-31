California prediction market apps give California residents a chance to trade on sports, news, weather and more. Platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket are federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, with users trading against each other. This guide covers where to trade on sports prediction markets in California, the status of California prediction market apps and specific things to know about California trading markets.

Best Prediction Market apps in California

Prediction markets are federally regulated by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which is an agency of the U.S. government. However, the availability of prediction market apps varies state-by-state.

Here are some of the most popular and currently available California prediction market apps and platforms with promos for new users.

Platform Welcome Bonus Promo Code Kalshi Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits CBSSPORTS Polymarket Deposit $10+, Get $20 Bonus Trading Credits CBSSPORTS Underdog Keep Your Million + 50% Deposit Match up to $1000 in Bonus Funds CBS DraftKings Predictions Trade $5+, get up to $200 bonus trading credits (Paid within 21 days) None required FanDuel Predicts $25 in bonus trading funds after first qualifying trade None required Fanatics Markets Up to $350 FanCash with daily trade matches None required Novig Deposit $10, Get $25 in Bonus Trading Credits None required

These platforms trade event contracts for real money, allowing users to predict outcomes. Here's a look at some of the available California prediction market apps for sports fans. Please note that platform and market availability may vary outside of California.

How California prediction market pricing works

Prices for these event contracts can fluctuate over time, and users can sell their contracts before an event settles. These contracts pay out $1 for each successful contract. The pricing works the same in each available jurisdiction, which includes California.

For example, if the San Francisco 49ers are priced at $0.25 per event contract (sometimes expressed on prediction markets as 25%) to win a game and they win, the trader will receive $1 for every contract, for a profit of $0.75 per contract.

Kalshi

Kalshi is currently available in California, with the Kalshi promo code offering new users $25 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Just add code CBSSPORTS during sign up. Kalshi offers its users contracts on sports, elections, economics, weather and other events. In sports, Kalshi California has contracts available for every major league, including the NFL, NBA, college football and MLB.

Users can trade on individual games, championships and league awards.

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility California residents who are first-time users, complete the KYC sign-up process Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Must trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening. Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Last Verified August 31, 2026

Kalshi $25 sign-up bonus details

New users will be awarded a sign-up bonus of $25 in trading credits once they click CLAIM BONUS on this page and use the CBSSPORTS promo code to sign-up and place at least $25 in trades on Kalshi

The $25 in trades required must be completed within the first 30 days of account sign up.

Bonus trading credits expire after seven days.

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn.

The full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn.

Open the rewards section in the app to review your specific terms, including trading requirements, expiration dates.

Responsible Trading

Kalshi provides numerous tools to help users with Responsible Trading Hub, including:

Trading break: This allows users to temporarily restrict trading activities for one day or more.

Voluntary self-exclusion: Users can restrict their own access to Kalshi markets in order to limit potential losses. Users are able to stipulate how long a term they exclude themselves from trading.

Personalized funding cap: This sets a maximum amount a user can deposit through Kalshi each month. Users are also able to adjust their funding cap amount or extend the term during which it is in place.

Kalshi Responsible Trading Hub resources can be found by going to the Responsible Risk Management section on your account.

Polymarket US

The Polymarket app made its return to the United States market as a CFTC-regulated exchange, and it is available in California. The Polymarket promo code offers new users a $20 trading bonus following a $10 deposit. Just add code CBSSPORTS during account creation. Eligible California residents can create a Polymarket California account and trade on prediction markets such as sports and politics.

Welcome Bonus Deposit $10, get a $20 trading bonus Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility US residents physically located in California or any state Polymarket operates Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Qualifying $10 deposit must be used before trading credits. Credits expire 30 days after issuance. Last Verified August 31, 2026

Polymarket app $20 bonus details

The first-time qualifying deposit must meet the minimum $10+ threshold and then the bonus credit will be awarded.

Bonus credits are non-withdrawable but profits from settled trades are added to your account balance and can be withdrawn.

If a trade settles at a loss, deposited funds are applied first to cover the loss and any remaining bonus are still available for additional trades.

Remaining credits will be removed from your account after they expire.

Any credit supporting an open position at expiration will no longer be available for new position entry and will be removed when the position is closed, settled, or liquidated.

Responsible Trading

Polymarket US does partner with licensed Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) to provide customers access to responsible trading measures. FCMs manage daily trading limits. Those interested can contact FCMs through the Polymarket app to:

Implement credit and position limits for each customer account

Validate orders against account limits before submission and reject orders that exceed established thresholds

Underdog

The Underdog app includes several products. So you can sign up with Underdog promo code CBS, but bonus credits from this code must include a Fantasy pick portion. You can still participate in prediction markets on Underdog in California, but the bonus funds from this welcome offer cannot be used on straight prediction picks. Prediction picks using bonus funds must include two fantasy picks if choosing one prediction pick.

Eligible new users receive a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds and entry into the Keep Your Million promotion. Here are the details on the welcome bonuses:

Underdog Welcome Bonus Keep Your Million & 50% deposit match up to $1000 in bonus funds Underdog Promo Code CBS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility New or existing users physically located in California or a state Underdog offers Pick'em, Champions or Drafts. Legal Age 18+ in CA Bonus Trade-Through Requirement 1x the bonus entries award for funds won via Keep Your Million; 1x the deposit plus the bonus amount for the deposit match offer Last Verified August 31, 2026

50% deposit match up to $1,000 bonus details

A $10 minimum deposit is required and bonus funds will equal half your deposit amount, up to $1000. Therefore, a $2000 deposit is required for the maximum $1000 bonus. The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus Credit Key Terms:

Bonus funds are non-withdrawable and only profit from eligible picks can be withdrawn after satisfying the trade-through requirements within the turnover period

Bonus Funds must be used on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts.

Underdog Fantasy/DFS picks now appear alongside Underdog Predict (also known as Underdog Prediction Picks or Team Picks).

Bonus funds can be used on Prediction team picks only if the selection is a Combo with at least two fantasy picksBonus funds applied to entries must have payout multipliers of at least 2x, and the full deposit and bonus award must be used before winnings can be withdrawn.

Bonus Funds expire 14 days after being issued.

Keep Your Million details

Keep Your Million is an Underdog survival game. Every eligible customer will receive a virtual $1,000,000 pot in bonus funds. Here are the steps for how it will work:

Pick a question, like "Will Miami QB Malik Willis throw for Higher or Lower than 199 passing yards?"



Split your million: drag a slider to divide the pot between Higher and Lower. You can go 100% on one side, split it 50/50, or anything in between. All the money has to go somewhere.



Lock it in: once you submit your pick before the game starts, it's locked. You can't change it.



Keep your winnings: when the game settles, keep whatever you put on the winning side. That amount becomes your pot for the next question.



Run it back: make a pick for 20 questions. Survive all 20 and receive whatever's left in Underdog bonus funds.



Keep Your Million Key Terms:

Keep Your Million is available as one of the welcome offers when you sign up, alongside other offers.

If you choose KYM, a minimum $10 deposit is required to unlock the game.

Once your deposit is made, the game activates, and you can start making picks.

If you choose a different welcome offer at sign-up, you won't have access to KYM.

You have up to seven days after signing up to make your deposit and unlock the game.

You have 21 days to begin making selections or you forfeit.

Once you start the game, you'll have 60 days to complete all your picks or forfeit any payout.

Terms and conditions apply to any bonus funds awarded.

Responsible Trading

Underdog also provides responsible trading and gaming toolkits to California residents that include the following resources:

Self-Exclusion

NCPG Help

Know Your Limit

Stay Safe Tips

Parental Controls

Family Member Reporting

Underdog Predict is a registered FCM offering event contracts. Trades may be placed on CDNA, a registered DCM, powered by UDM Services, LLC. Trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for all. Must be a U.S. resident. Terms apply: underdogpredict.com. Content is promotional and is not a recommendation to trade. Prices may change. When combined with fantasy entries, must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-MY-RESET or 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org. NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369). For more information on FCMs, please see the CFTC's website and UDM's NFA BASIC profile.

FanDuel Predicts California

FanDuel Predicts, FanDuel's standalone prediction markets platform, allows users to trade event contracts on an exchange that is regulated by the CFTC. New users get a $25 bonus in trading funds after their first real-money deposit and trade. FanDuel Predicts is available in California, although the prediction contracts cannot be traded while physically on Native American tribal lands.

FanDuel Predicts is available in most states including sports contracts in California.

FanDuel Predicts Welcome Bonus $25 trading bonus with first real-money trade FanDuel Predicts Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Legal Age 18+ Promo Eligibility US residents physically located in California who are first time users Key Terms $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt and can be spread out on various trades or used on one $25 trade. Last Verified August 31, 2026

FanDuel Predicts $25 sign-up bonus details

Minimum age: 18+





Must be in these states to be eligible for the promotion: AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT





No promo code required





$25 in bonus trading funds after making your first real-money deposit and trade. There is no minimum amount for your first trade required to unlock this bonus.





The trading bonus may take up to 72 hours to appear in your account after satisfying the first trade requirement.





That $25 trading bonus can be spread out on various markets available in your specific state or used on one $25 trade.





If a trade made using a FanDuel Predicts trading bonus wins, you will receive the profit as withdrawable cash, which is the winnings portion of such trade, and will not receive the initial bonus credit amount used to place the trade.





The $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt.





There are no trade-through restrictions before being able to receive the profit from a successful trade and withdraw it as real cash.





The trading bonus is used before deposited funds when trading on your FanDuel Predicts account.

Responsible Trading

FanDuel Predicts offers consumer protections on its app and website. Go to My Account, then click on User Limits. This is where you can set limits for how much you can deposit across all FanDuel products using Global Deposit Limits. You can change and personalize these limits at any time.

To keep track of your spending on FanDuel Predicts, you can use Deposit alerts to set an amount limit for a specific time period. You can also choose to self-exclude. Users who self-exclude will not have access to any FanDuel products.

If you are concerned about your trading, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700.

FanDuel Consumer Protection tools also include:

Responsible Play

Responsible & Problem Gambling Resources

Parental Controls

Deposit Thresholds

Deposit Alerts

User Limits

Timeouts

Self Exclusion

Reality Checks

Player Activity Statements

User Limit History

Prohibitions and Restrictions

DraftKings Predictions

DraftKings Predictions allows customers to trade contracts on event outcomes, including sports markets. Customers buy yes or no contracts on an event, just like other prediction markets. New participants can trade $5 and get up to $150 in bonus trading credits (paid within 14 days). California is one state where DraftKings Predictions is available, and the sports markets are also available.

DraftKings Predictions Welcome Bonus Trade $5+, get up to $200 bonus trading credits (Paid within 21 days) DraftKings Predictions promo code None required Minimum Deposit $5 Legal Age 18+ Promo Eligibility US residents physically located in California and first-time users Key Terms The first trade must be at least $5 to receive $50 in bonus trading credits instantly. Additional bonus credits will be awarded in $50 increments every 7 days. Last Verified August 31, 2026

DraftKings Predictions $200 trading bonus details

No promo code required

Trade $5+, get up to $2000 bonus trading credits (paid within 21 days)

New DraftKings customers only

Minimum age: 18+

The first trade must be at least $5 to receive $50 in bonus trading credits instantly, with the remaining $150 in trading bonus credits to be awarded over 21 days.

Additional bonus credits will be awarded in $50 increments every 7 days. Bonus credits require you to click-to-claim and cannot be combined. Click-to-claims expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus credits expire one year after being claimed. Available bonus credits are non-withdrawable, not redeemable for cash and must be used to make trades before using your cash balance. Bonus credits can be applied to trading fees and trades resulting in profit are transferred to your cash balance

Responsible Trading

DraftKings offers the below Responsible Trading tools

DraftKings Responsible Trading Center

Limits -- Deposit Limits & Limit History

Breaks -- Cool-Off & Self-Exclusion

Resources -- Smart Trading Guide & Help for Trading Concerns (Kindbridge)

Fanatics Markets

Fanatics users can expand their trading options with Fanatics Markets, which is now live. New users can claim up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches over their first 14 days. Fanatics Markets is regulated by the CFTC and is a sports trading and predictions market, like every other platform on this list. Certain markets may not be available in all states, but sports are available in California.

Fanatics Markets Welcome Bonus Up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches Fanatics Markets Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility New users who are legal residents and physically present in California Legal Age 21+ Key Terms Qualifying trades are matched up to the daily maximum. See details below. Last Verified August 31, 2026

Fanatics Markets $350 sign-up bonus details

Must be 21+, a legal resident and physically present in Fanatics Markets states to participate in this promotion.

Up to $350 in FanCash with daily trade matches over their first seven days.

The first qualifying trade each day using your real-money cash balance is matched to a daily maximum, regardless of the trade's result, over the first 14 days after account creation.

There are trade match limits per day, ranging from $5 on the first day to $45 on the 14th day.

A qualifying trade does not include unfilled, cancelled, or voided trades. Any trade using non-cash funds does not qualify. Each day runs from 12:00 a.m.–11:59 p.m. ET for this promotion.

FanCash will be added to your Fanatics ONE account and can be used in multiple ways: Trading credits on Fanatics Markets or Site credit on purchases at the Fanatics online store for items like sports apparel and collectibles.

FanCash is credited to your wallet within 72 hours of your trades settling. You will receive another notification once the FanCash has been added to your account

Responsible Trading

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky; always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700 or 1-800-MY-RESET.

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu and listed below.

Self-Service Tools:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Fanatics

Fanatics Markets offers Responsible Trading resources. Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit BirchesHealth.com/Fanatics-Markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com. You can also reach the support team directly at support@fanaticsmarkets.com.

Novig

Novig completed its transition from a sweepstakes platform to a CFTC-regulated prediction market, making it available in California. The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a chance to deposit at least $10 and receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Eligible California residents can create a Novig California account and trade on prediction markets, including sports.

Novig Welcome Bonus Deposit $10+, get $25 in Trading Credits Novig Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility Physically located in California and a first time user Legal Age 21+ Key Terms Trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits.Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued. Last Verified August 31, 2026

Novig $25 sign-up bonus details

21+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Novig operates

Must deposit $10+ to qualify and receive $25 in bonus trading credits

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Novig account. It must be used to place trades on prediction markets within Novig.

$25 bonus trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits that can be applied after selecting a potential trade. Each $5 Trade Credit must be applied in full and cannot be split, combined with other promos, partially applied or used on Make Orders.

Market price required to apply trading credits is $0.60/60% or longer.

Trade credits can only be applied to straight trades. Only resulting profit from successful trades may be withdrawn.

Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued.

Both the profit and stake are included in trade credits that settle successfully and pay out as withdrawable cash.

Responsible Trading

Novig incorporates responsible trading tools into the account settings of every user. Available options include:

Time Out

Trading Limits

Deposit Limits

Order Limits

Permanent Account Closure

Novig offers access to a support helpline via SAMHSA. SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service. Call 1-800-662-HELP.

Alternatively, users can use the Live Chat function on the platform or email support@novig.co to request the application of specific limits to their account. Access an ecosystem-wide self-exclusion option across all participating Prediction Market platforms.

Is trading on prediction markets available in California?

Yes, prediction markets allow California residents to trade on sports via CFTC-regulated and licensed platforms. State sportsbooks operate under state gambling licenses, while prediction markets operate as federally regulated financial markets for event contracts.

Availability can change quickly, but prediction markets are currently available in California.

Recent legal updates

Nov. 14, 2025: Federal court ruling affirmed that federal law preempts state bans of prediction markets. Various state attorney generals continue to challenge this ruling.

March 27, 2026: California Governor Gavin Newsom bans state appointees from prediction market trading.

June 10, 2026: CFTC proposes new prediction market guidelines that support sports-related contracts while restricting higher-risk contracts tied to injuries and officiating.

June 12, 2026: California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined the 37-state amicus brief. The brief was submitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, supporting Ohio's right to enforce its state gambling laws against prediction markets in the case KalshiEx LLC v. Schuler et al.

July 1, 2026: California's Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL) requires all businesses that exchange, transfer, store or issue digital assets on behalf of California residents to hold a valid license or have a pending application. It went into effect on July 1.

Things to know about California prediction markets

California prediction markets and federally regulated event-contract markets are rapidly growing. A sports prediction market does not operate like a sportsbook. Platforms rely solely on licensing and regulation by the CFTC, a federal agency of the U.S government.

They are not subject to California gaming licenses; however, this is being debated in courts.

FAQ

Are prediction markets available in California?

Prediction markets are federally regulated event contracts by the CFTC, so they are currently available in California. Availability is subject to change based on lawsuits or regulatory actions.

What prediction sites and platforms are available in California?

Some of the California prediction sites include Kalshi, Polymarket, FanDuel Predicts, DraftKings Predictions, Novig and Fanatics Markets.

Are prediction market winnings taxed in California?

California residents must report taxable income from all sources, including prediction market winnings. Event-contract prediction markets are generally treated as investment/contract gains rather than gambling income. This is provided for information purposes only. It is important to consult with a tax professional for tax advice.

What's the minimum age to trade at prediction markets in California?

The typical age to trade on prediction markets is 18, but some prediction markets require users to be 21.

What happens if California's legal status changes?

While a change would not automatically make every prediction market platform in California legal or illegal, it could affect which contracts can be offered. The exact outcome depends on developments in various courts throughout the land.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.