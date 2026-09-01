It's crunch time for the dozens of MLB teams that remain within playoff contention as the calendar flips to September, the final month of the 2026 regular season.

This season brings us a muddled mess of the standings, more a reflection of the teams' mediocrity than a flurry of success. As of today, only the Angels, Athletics, Nationals, Mets, Giants and Rockies seem truly out of the postseason race. What's left? The Dodgers have a firm hold on the NL West, and the Brewers are growing their lead over the Cubs in the NL Central. The Rays have held on to the AL East as the Yankees try to overcome a litany of injuries, and the Braves are (so far) holding off the Phillies in the NL East.

The wild-card races are even more of a mess as dozens of teams jockey for a shot at October baseball.

Now, let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2026 MLB playoff picture, bracket

American League

Byes: No. 1 Rays, No. 2 White Sox

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Guardians, No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox

National League

Byes: No. 1 Brewers, No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Padres, No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Phillies

American League standings

National League standings

Clinched division - x

Clinched wild-card - y

Clinched playoff berth - z

Eliminated - e

MLB wild-card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB New York Yankees 78 60 +8.5 Boston Red Sox 75 63 +5.5 Cleveland Guardians 69 68 --- --------------------- ------- ------- ---------- Baltimore Orioles 69 69 0.5 Toronto Blue Jays 68 70 1.5 Texas Rangers 68 70 1.5 Minnesota Twins 66 72 3.5 Seattle Mariners 64 74 5.5 Detroit Tigers 63 74 6.0 Kansas City Royals 62 76 7.5 Athletics 53 85 16.5 Los Angeles Angels 53 85 16.5

NL wild card W L WCGB Chicago Cubs 78 60 +5.0 Philadelphia Phillies 78 60 +5.0 San Diego Padres 73 65 --- --------------------- ------- ------- ------- Arizona Diamondbacks 73 66 0.5 Miami Marlins 69 69 4.0 St. Louis Cardinals 68 70 5.0 Pittsburgh Pirates 67 71 6.0 Washington Nationals 66 74 8.0 Cincinnati Reds 65 73 8.0 New York Mets 62 76 11.0 San Francisco Giants 57 81 16.0 Colorado Rockies 52 86 21.0

2026 World Series odds

Via Caesars as of Sept. 1

Dodgers: +170

Brewers: +750

Yankees: +800

Rays: +1000

Braves: +1100

Red Sox: +1300

Phillies: +1300

Cubs: +1400

Astros: +1500

White Sox: +2000

Blue Jays: +3500

Guardians: +3500

Rangers: +4000

Padres: +4000

Mariners: +5000

Orioles: +7500

Diamondbacks: +8000

Twins: +15000

Tigers: +20000

Pirates: +20000

Marlins: +20000

Mets: +40000

Reds: +40000

Cardinals: +40000

Nationals: +40000

Royals: +50000