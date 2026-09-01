It's crunch time for the dozens of MLB teams that remain within playoff contention as the calendar flips to September, the final month of the 2026 regular season.
This season brings us a muddled mess of the standings, more a reflection of the teams' mediocrity than a flurry of success. As of today, only the Angels, Athletics, Nationals, Mets, Giants and Rockies seem truly out of the postseason race. What's left? The Dodgers have a firm hold on the NL West, and the Brewers are growing their lead over the Cubs in the NL Central. The Rays have held on to the AL East as the Yankees try to overcome a litany of injuries, and the Braves are (so far) holding off the Phillies in the NL East.
The wild-card races are even more of a mess as dozens of teams jockey for a shot at October baseball.
Now, let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.
2026 MLB playoff picture, bracket
American League
Byes: No. 1 Rays, No. 2 White Sox
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Guardians, No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Red Sox
National League
Byes: No. 1 Brewers, No. 2 Dodgers
Wild Card Series: No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Padres, No. 4 Cubs vs. No. 5 Phillies
American League standings
|AL East
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Tampa Bay Rays
|82
|55
|—
|83.8%
|100%
|New York Yankees
|78
|60
|4.5
|14.8%
|100%
|Boston Red Sox
|75
|63
|7.5
|1.2%
|98.6%
|Baltimore Orioles
|69
|69
|13.5
|0%
|26.0%
|Toronto Blue Jays
|68
|70
|14.5
|0%
|17.6%
|AL Central
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Chicago White Sox
|72
|65
|—
|82.1%
|92.2%
|Cleveland Guardians
|69
|68
|3.0
|16.8%
|48.4%
|Minnesota Twins
|66
|72
|6.5
|0%
|3.7%
|Detroit Tigers
|63
|74
|9.0
|0%
|1.9%
|Kansas City Royals
|62
|76
|10.5
|0%
|<1.0%
|AL West
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Houston Astros
|70
|68
|—
|70.6%
|73.5%
|Texas Rangers
|68
|70
|2.0
|23.8%
|31.5%
|Seattle Mariners
|64
|74
|6.0
|5.1%
|5.7%
|Athletics
|53
|85
|17.0
|0%
|0%
|Los Angeles Angels
|53
|85
|17.0
|0%
|0%
National League standings
|NL East
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Atlanta Braves
|82
|56
|—
|86.6%
|100%
|Philadelphia Phillies
|78
|60
|4.0
|13.4%
|98.3%
|Miami Marlins
|69
|69
|13.0
|0%
|2.6%
|Washington Nationals
|66
|74
|17.0
|0%
|<1%
|New York Mets
|62
|76
|20.0
|0%
|0%
|NL Central
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Milwaukee Brewers
|83
|53
|—
|96.4%
|100%
|Chicago Cubs
|78
|60
|7.0
|3.7%
|99.6%
|St. Louis Cardinals
|68
|70
|17.0
|0%
|<1%
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|67
|71
|18.0
|0%
|1.4%
|Cincinnati Reds
|65
|73
|20.0
|0%
|<1%
|NL West
|W
|L
|GB
|Div
|Post
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|82
|55
|—
|99.9%
|100%
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|73
|65
|9.5
|0%
|57.6%
|San Diego Padres
|73
|66
|10.0
|0%
|39.8%
|San Francisco Giants
|57
|81
|25.5
|0%
|0%
|Colorado Rockies
|52
|86
|30.5
|0%
|0%
Clinched division - x
Clinched wild-card - y
Clinched playoff berth - z
Eliminated - e
MLB wild-card standings
|AL wild card
|W
|L
|WCGB
|New York Yankees
|78
|60
|+8.5
|Boston Red Sox
|75
|63
|+5.5
|Cleveland Guardians
|69
|68
|---
|---------------------
|-------
|-------
|----------
|Baltimore Orioles
|69
|69
|0.5
|Toronto Blue Jays
|68
|70
|1.5
|Texas Rangers
|68
|70
|1.5
|Minnesota Twins
|66
|72
|3.5
|Seattle Mariners
|64
|74
|5.5
|Detroit Tigers
|63
|74
|6.0
|Kansas City Royals
|62
|76
|7.5
|Athletics
|53
|85
|16.5
|Los Angeles Angels
|53
|85
|16.5
|NL wild card
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Chicago Cubs
|78
|60
|+5.0
|Philadelphia Phillies
|78
|60
|+5.0
|San Diego Padres
|73
|65
|---
|---------------------
|-------
|-------
|-------
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|73
|66
|0.5
|Miami Marlins
|69
|69
|4.0
|St. Louis Cardinals
|68
|70
|5.0
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|67
|71
|6.0
|Washington Nationals
|66
|74
|8.0
|Cincinnati Reds
|65
|73
|8.0
|New York Mets
|62
|76
|11.0
|San Francisco Giants
|57
|81
|16.0
|Colorado Rockies
|52
|86
|21.0
2026 World Series odds
Via Caesars as of Sept. 1
- Dodgers: +170
- Brewers: +750
- Yankees: +800
- Rays: +1000
- Braves: +1100
- Red Sox: +1300
- Phillies: +1300
- Cubs: +1400
- Astros: +1500
- White Sox: +2000
- Blue Jays: +3500
- Guardians: +3500
- Rangers: +4000
- Padres: +4000
- Mariners: +5000
- Orioles: +7500
- Diamondbacks: +8000
- Twins: +15000
- Tigers: +20000
- Pirates: +20000
- Marlins: +20000
- Mets: +40000
- Reds: +40000
- Cardinals: +40000
- Nationals: +40000
- Royals: +50000