The 2026-27 MLB offseason is a week old and already the hot stove moves and rumors are coming in. We've ranked the top 50 free agents and top 25 trade candidates, and built you a calendar of the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know. Here now are Thursday's hot stove happenings.

Phillies want lefty setup man

The Phillies will seek a left-handed setup man this offseason, reports The Athletic. Philadelphia has Tanner Banks and Tim Mayza, though both are middle-innings lefties more than high-leverage relievers. Manager Don Mattingly's late-inning unit is all righties at the moment: Jonathan Bowlan, Caleb Kilian, Jhoan Duran, and Alex McFarlane.

We ranked four lefty relievers among our top 50 free agents: Adrian Morejon (No. 2), JoJo Romero (No. 31), Alex Vesia (No. 35), and Kris Bubic (No. 45). Morejon and Bubic may get opportunities to start next season. Other free agent lefties include Tim Hill, A.J. MInter, Sean Newcomb, Steven Okert, AJ Puk, and former Phillie Gregory Soto.

Yankees interested in Blackburn reunion

Paul Blackburn NYY • RP • #58 ERA 1.59 WHIP 1.08 IP 85 BB 33 K 69 View Profile

The Yankees need almost an entirely new bullpen this offseason, and they have interest in re-signing setup man Paul Blackburn, according to the New York Daily News. New York tendered closer David Bednar the $23.15 million qualifying offer and seems likely to get him back, either on the QO or on a multi-year deal, but they will need to improve the setup crew regardless.

We ranked Blackburn as the No. 33 free agent this offseason. He had a terrific season with the Yankees in 2026, his first year as a full-time reliever. The Yankees have shown the ability to drum up quality relievers almost out of nowhere. They tend to let those guys leave as free agents, then build up someone else to replace them. This happened when Blackburn replaced Luke Weaver.

Marlins looking for pitching, corner help

Among their list of wants this offseason, the Marlins will look to add to their rotation and bullpen, as well as a corner bat, reports the Miami Herald. That corner bat could be at first base, third base, left or right fields. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez are the only locks for Miami's rotation, though Max Meyer should be ready to go next season following this year's neck injury.

Gold Glove finalist Javier Sanoja filled in at third base capably this year, though he fits best as a super utility man who plays all over. Owen Caissie, Griffin Conine, and Heriberto Hernández are Miami's corner outfield options, and Kyle Stowers moved from the outfield to first base in 2026. There are opportunities to improve aplenty for the Marlins.