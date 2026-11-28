The Toronto Blue Jays have landed one of the top free-agent pitchers on the market, as they've agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract with left-hander Adrian Morejon, ESPN reports. That's the largest guarantee ever for a relief pitcher.

Morejon, 27, turned a dominant campaign for the San Diego Padres in 2026:

Adrian Morejon SD • RP • #50 ERA 2.83 K/9 11.2 WHIP 1.08 S 3 BS 5 View Profile

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Morejon as the No. 2 free agent of the current 2026-27 class. Here's part of our write-up:

"Morejon won't turn 28 until late February and is one of the youngest free agents available. He has been one of the game's best relievers the last three years, one who can miss bats and limit hard-hit ability at near MLB-best levels, plus you need not shelter him against right-handed batters. Morejon is a bona fide late-inning reliever who happens to throw left-handed. As good as he is out of the bullpen, it seems likely an enterprising team will give him a chance to start in 2027, and Morejon doesn't just have a chance to make it work. He has a chance to be an excellent starter thanks to his premium four-pitch mix (four-seamer, sinker, slider, changeup) and the fact he sits right at 100 mph. Morejon can give some velocity back while working longer outings and still have plenty in the tank to miss bats in the strike zone. And if starting doesn't work, he can go right back to dominating as a reliever. This ranking reflects my belief in Morejon as a starter. There is one potential red flag: Morejon was not available in Games 2-4 of the NLDS with what Padres manager Craig Stammen called "stickiness" in his shoulder. Interested teams will no doubt closely scrutinize Morejon's medicals."

It remains to be seen whether the Blue Jays indeed try Morejon out as a starter, but there's no doubt he has a deep enough repertoire for such a transition, as noted above. This past season, Morejon earned a 43.1% whiff rate on his fastball and a 56.0% whiff rate on his changeup. If he is in the Toronto bullpen, as early indications suggest, then he has multi-inning "relief ace" potential.

Since his 2024 breakout, Morejon has put up a 2.58 ERA and a 2.46 FIP in 211 relief appearances. This past season, he took a big step forward in strikeout rate thanks in part to some tweaks to his pitch mix.

The Padres made a qualifying offer to Morejon at the end of the season, which means they'll be entitled to a compensatory draft pick now that he's signed elsewhere. The Blue Jays, in the meantime, will be penalized a draft pick, assuming the qualifying offer system is retained in the next collective bargaining agreement.