Happy Thanksgiving, baseball enthusiasts! As the holiday name suggests, Thursday is a day to be grateful for the good things that have happened and the good things to come. Non-football sports are often secondary on Turkey Day, but baseball is a way of life as much as it is an interest. It's a companion, there with you every night during the summer.

On this Thanksgiving holiday, here is one thing fans of each MLB team can be thankful for this year. Mike Axisa handled the American League and Dayn Perry tackled the National League. Now sit back, loosen up your belt, and take a gander as you digest.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have been tantalizingly close to the playoffs the last two years. Know what might get them over the hump in 2027? The return of Corbin Burnes. Their on-paper ace returned from Tommy John surgery in time to make three subpar starts this past season, but his true comeback – one that brings with it the hope of a return to peak form – will come next season. Assuming all goes well, Burnes will be a huge boon to the Snakes' hopes in 2027.

(Sacramento) Athletics

On the field, 2026 went about as poorly as possible for the Athletics. Almost every core player missed significant time with injury and their pitching was wretched. At a time when the A's are supposed to be building up for their move to Las Vegas, they went from 76 wins in 2025 to 64 wins in 2026. Yeesh. The good news is the A's have new leadership. President of baseball operations Taylor Smith comes over from the Red Sox and general manager Cam Castro joins from the Brewers, which are two pretty good teams to emulate. The Athletics needed new voices and a fresh perspective in the front office, and they have it now.

Atlanta Braves

For the Braves, their gratitude comes from reflection. Last season, they rebounded from the disappointments of 2025 to log 94 wins and claim the National League East title. As well, they won a postseason series for the first time since 2021. On top of that, the Braves exacted revenge upon their NL East rivals, the Phillies, by defeating them in the Wild Card Series. That comes after the Phillies eliminated the Braves in 2022 and 2023.

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles again failed to reach the postseason this past season and they traded away Adley Rutschman, once the face of the franchise, at the deadline. It was a disappointing year through and through. Year 1 of the Pete Alonso experience certainly went well, though. He led all first basemen with 5.0 WAR, led the league with 43 home runs and 113 RBI, and finished fifth in the AL MVP voting. Right-handed power is in shockingly short supply these days and the O's have one of the very best right-handed power hitters in their game anchoring their lineup. Big money free agent signings should all work out as well as Alonso did in 2026.

Boston Red Sox

There is a lot to like about the Red Sox at the major-league level. They've added Jake Bauers, Curtis Mead, and Adley Rutschman to their lineup in the last four months or so, and the rotation is stacked with Jake Bennett, Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, and Payton Tolle. Boston also has one of the very best prospects in the game knocking on the door in Franklin Arias. The shortstop of the future (and, very soon, the present) slashed .323/.400/.557 with 25 home runs and only 74 strikeouts in 117 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2027. Not-so-bold prediction: Arias will be the Red Sox's Opening Day shortstop next year.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are very much in contending mode right now, even if their last two trips to the postseason haven't yielded anything close to the desired results. The foundation, though, is there, and it's Pete Crow-Armstrong. Not only is he one of the best all-around and most electric performers in the games, but he's also just 24 years of age. Best of all, at least from the Cubs' standpoint, he's under contract through 2032 at what will almost certainly turn out to be deep-bargain rates.

Chicago White Sox

Here is the complete list of right-handed hitters to hit 30 home runs, walk 100 times, and strike out fewer than 130 times since the 2020 pandemic season: Miguel Vargas in 2026. That's it. The last righty hitters to do it before Vargas were Alex Bregman and Mike Trout in 2019. Munetaka Murakami may have gotten the headlines, but Vargas was the White Sox's best player this year. He's a legitimate star with a special blend of contact, power, and plate discipline. Getting Vargas for spare parts (Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech, Tommy Pham) at the 2025 trade deadline has proven to be a terrific move by POBO Chris Getz.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are a bit rudderless right now, but their rooters can be grateful that sparkling shortstop Elly De La Cruz is on the roster. With a 30-30 season and a breakout campaign with the bat freshly behind him, De La Cruz is poised to become an MVP candidate as a 25-year-old in 2027. Whether that's with Cincy long-term or as a blockbuster trade piece that nets the Reds a true haul remains to be determined.

Cleveland Guardians

It has never been a question of talent with Chase DeLauter. He had just been held back by injuries, most notably a series of foot injuries, dating back to his time at James Madison. This year, though, DeLauter stayed on the field and turned in an excellent rookie season: .287/.363/.457 with 16 home runs and only 82 strikeouts in 133 games. The underlying data (exit velocity, etc.) is impressive. Once DeLauter learns how to pull a few more balls in the air rather than push them the other way, he'll be a monster. The Guardians are in perpetual need of offense and DeLauter looks like a long-term keeper in the middle of the lineup.

Colorado Rockies

Rare is the primary catcher who tops 40 home runs in a season, but that's exactly what Hunter Goodman did in 2026. That makes him a hugely valuable presence moving forward. Whether that's as a Rockie as the modernized front office gets them up to speed or as a blockbuster trade target for other teams is TBD. Either way, he's a needle-mover. For those curious, 25 of his 41 home runs last season came away from Coors Field.

Detroit Tigers

It ultimately did not happen, but as late as August, Kevin McGonigle had a chance to finish with the third-highest WAR by a rookie position player in the Expansion Era (since 1961), behind only Mike Trout and Aaron Judge. Even without that admittedly obscure distinction, McGonigle was sensational in 2026, slashing .278/.376/.430 with 18 home runs and nearly as many walks (95) as strikeouts (100). He won American League Rookie of the Year and finished seventh in the AL MVP voting. Best of all, the Tigers wisely locked McGonigle up to an eight-year, $150 million extension in April. That will keep him in Detroit through 2034 and it already looks like a bargain.

Houston Astros

I don't think there's a better or more imposing hitter in baseball than Yordan Alvarez. He's so big and scary! Years of near-MLB-best performance finally culminated in an AL MVP award this season as Air Yordan slashed .316/.432/.601 with 42 home runs and nearly as many walks (109) as strikeouts (120). Here's something that flew under the radar: Alvarez was intentionally walked 33 times, second most in American League history behind Aaron Judge's 36 in 2025. You know you're good when teams put you on intentionally that much. The Astros eked out an AL West title this past season and Alvarez was the single biggest reason.

Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. turned in another terrific season and finished second among all players with 7.0 WAR. He's a given here. Now he has a great running mate in Jac Caglianone, who reined in the swing-and-miss and slashed .289/.340/.494 with 23 home runs. His exit velocity and hard-hit data are among the very best in baseball. All Caglianone needs to do to become one of the game's truly elite hitters is reduce his ground ball rate, which was an elevated 46.3% in 2026. You'd like to see that number down around 38% (if not lower) for a guy with this much power. Point is, the Royals have a second building block in their lineup.

Los Angeles Angels

The Arte Moreno Reign of Error is over. Moreno has agreed to sell the Angels to Stan Kroenke for the tidy sum of $4 billion, and, if nothing else, it really can't get any worse. I mean, the Halos lost 100 games for the first time in franchise history in 2026. Kroenke's other franchises have all won a title recently (Arsenal F.C. in the English Premier League, the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, etc.) and tend to be smart, well-run organizations. It will take some time to turn the Angels around, but at least now there's some hope. Under Moreno, there wasn't.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have plenty of veteran star power on the roster, fronted of course by Shohei Ohtani. Now, though, they have some young upside on the way in outfielder Josue De Paula, who's one of the top prospects in all of baseball. The 21-year-old lefty batsman has star upside at the plate, and coming off a highly successful cuppa coffee in 2026, he's poised for a bigger role and maybe Rookie of the Year honors in 2027.

Miami Marlins

As the Marlins methodically work their way back toward relevance, Otto Lopez has emerged as A Dude. Over the last three seasons, the shortstop has increased his WAR from 2.8 in 2024 to 3.6 in 2025 to last season's mark of 6.1. Going into his age-28 season, Lopez is operating at peak and may be the most underrated player in baseball right now.

Milwaukee Brewers

This one's not challenging. The Brewers are fresh off the first World Series title in franchise history, and those credentials are burnished by a 2026 regular season that saw them post the best record and best run differential in all of baseball. It's not "just" a championship; it's dominance en route to that championship. Fans of the Crew should thus be the most grateful of all right about now.

Minnesota Twins

This month was pleasantly surprising and productive for the Twins. First, Ryan Jeffers accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer, and I'm not sure anyone expected that. Getting him back on a one-year contract is a win even if it is a big salary. And second, Sonny Gray returned to Minnesota on a two-year deal worth $55 million (with an opt out). Just like that, the Twins welcomed back a key middle-of-the-order hitter and stalwart catcher, and upgraded their rotation significantly. This past season was a major disappointment, for sure, but I don't think you need to try all that hard to see this team contending for the AL Central title in 2027.

New York Mets

Mets fans, your team just signed far and away the top free agent on the market in ace and two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Yes, the cost was high, but the Mets now have at the front of the rotation perhaps the best pitcher in all of baseball. The pressure is on both team and player, but the pairing is made to order for a team that needed such a presence on the staff.

New York Yankees

I'm partial to Ron Guidry's 1978, but the case can be made that Cam Schlittler just turned in the greatest pitching season in Yankees history once you adjust for era. His 215 ERA+ is in fact a franchise record for a qualified pitcher, besting Guidry's 208 ERA+ during that 1978 season. Regardless of where Schlittler's Cy Young campaign ranks historically, he emerged as a bona fide ace in his first full MLB season, one in which he proved himself to be a Red Sox killer (always a plus for a Yankee). The Yankees turned a seventh-round draft pick into a front-of-the-rotation starter. If you can't be thankful about that, what can you?

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are finally willing to move the defensively deficient Trea Turner off of shortstop. That's a welcome development. Speaking of welcome developments, veteran shortstop Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Phils. That would be a great targeted strike by Dave Dombrowski and help keep Philly's contending window open a bit longer. And even if not, at least they're trying.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Shortstop Konnor Griffin held his own as a 20-year-old rookie last season, putting up a 2.1 WAR in just 80 games. It's rare enough to even reach the majors at such an age, let alone provide value. Griffin looks like a regular All-Star selection and occasional MVP candidate for years and years to come, and the Pirates have secured his services through the 2034 season.

St. Louis Cardinals

It's about the future in St. Louis. Under lead operator Chaim Bloom and the built-out player-development program, the Cardinals in short order have gone from a mediocre farm system to one of the very best in the game. Pair those incoming talents with in-place youngsters like JJ Wetherholt and Jordan Walker, and the future for the Cardinals is shimmering.

San Diego Padres

There's no replacing the late Peter Seidler, the beloved Padres owner who distinguished himself by caring about and committing to winning more than almost any other owner in the game. Now, though, new owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones have signaled they, too, have bold intentions with the Padres. They were seriously in the bidding for Tarik Skubal, and while they didn't land the top free agent, their presence in the fray suggests payroll retrenchment isn't on the way in San Diego. That's encouraging.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants seem forever in need of offense lately, and rookie Bryce Eldridge in 2026 gave them value in the present and promise for the future. One of the top offensive prospects in baseball coming into 2026, he proved himself and then some after arriving in San Fran to put up a 133 OPS+ in 107 games. That was good for seventh place in the National League Rookie of the Year vote. He's looking like a middle-of-the-order presence for years to come, and that's just what this flagging organization needs.

Seattle Mariners

Gosh, what a disappointing season for the Mariners. They went from Game 7 of the ALCS in 2025 -- five outs away from their first pennant! -- to 76 wins and failing to reach the postseason in the sad sack American League in 2026. Woof. On the bright side, Kade Anderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 Draft, quickly emerged as baseball's top pitching prospect and made seven solid big league starts late in the season. His minor-league performance was simply incredible: 1.06 ERA with 135 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 93 ⅓ Double-A innings. Anderson's emergence allowed the Mariners to trade Bryce Miller for Maikel Garcia, a trade I loved for Seattle.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tobias Myers for Junior Caminero in November 2021 is already one of the most lopsided, landscape-altering trades of the generation, and Caminero has only played two full seasons. He hit 40-plus home runs in those two seasons, joining Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews as the only players in history to hit 40 homers twice before their age-23 season. Caminero is one of the very best hitters in the game and the Rays stole him away from the Guardians for a depth arm in Myers, who never threw a single pitch for Cleveland. A heist of seismic proportions.

Texas Rangers

If not for February UCL surgery, top prospect Sebastian Walcott likely would have made his MLB debut this summer. He returned to the field in mid-July and didn't miss a beat: .325/.401/.590 with 10 home runs in 41 minor-league games while reaching Triple-A. Walcott mashed in another 16 games in the Arizona Fall League as well. The UCL surgery was a tough break, but Walcott had a smooth recovery and will soon join a Rangers team that needs all the offensive help it can get after finishing 25th in runs in 2026.

Toronto Blue Jays

I could go with something cheeky like "2026 is over (especially for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)," but nah, we'll instead give Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto their flowers for tremendous first seasons with the Blue Jays. Cease had the league's highest strikeout rate and finished second in the Cy Young voting in Year 1 of his seven-year, $210 million contract. Okamoto slugged 33 home runs and looked better at third base than I think even the Blue Jays expected. He signed a four-year, $60 million deal last offseason. A lot went wrong for Toronto this past season, but Cease and Okamoto went very, very right.

Washington Nationals

James Wood. There are many reasons for Nats partisans to be encouraged about the current direction of the organization and the young talent in place, and then there's Wood. Wood just recently turned 24, and he has a career OPS+ of 134 in more than 1,600 plate appearances at the highest level. If there's a candidate for "the National League's answer to Yordan Alvarez" right now, then it's Wood.