After missing out on bigger name free agent starting pitchers like Tarik Skubal, Trevor Rogers, and Freddy Peralta, the Toronto Blue Jays have fortified their rotation by signing free agent right-hander Kaima Taira out of Japan. The deal is for $80 million over five years with an opt-out after the third year, the New York Post reports.

Earlier this offseason, CBS Sports ranked the undersized Taira as the No. 19 free agent of the current 2026-27 class. Here's part of that write-up:

"Listed at 5-foot-8, Taira gets outlier extension down the mound (close to seven feet despite his height), which creates a low release window. Hitters rarely see the ball come from where Taira releases it. He's not a gimmick pitcher either. Taira sits mid-90s with his four-seam fastball and backs it up with a cutter, sinker, sweeper, slider, changeup, and splitter. The sweeper and slider are distinct pitches, as are the changeup and splitter. The Seibu Lions used Taira as a reliever in 2024 and 2025, then started him in 2026, and he handled the assignment well. The breaking balls are just OK, and the fact of the matter is that pitchers this height don't often hold up under a starter's workload. I would assume the team that signs Taira will give him a chance to start. In the long run, though, he might be a reliever, perhaps even a multi-inning setup man. Seibu announced on Oct. 30 that Taira will be posted this offseason."

For his NPB career, Taira has a 1.85 ERA with 676 strikeouts in 633 ⅔ innings in a mix of rotation and bullpen duty. While, as noted above, Taira may not profile as a starter in MLB, the Jays will likely give him every opportunity to stick in their rotation, given their need there behind ace Dylan Cease. In addition to the $80 million commitment to Taira, the Jays will owe his former team, the Seibu Lions, a posting fee per the MLB-NPB agreement.

Toronto won the pennant in 2025 but backslid in 2026 to 83 losses and a last-place finish in the American League East. The offense was their leading liability last season, but the rotation also needed attention. That explains why they were very much in the bidding for Skubal and other premium starting pitchers on the market. It furthermore explains why they're willing to take a chance on Taira.