Last Game
- Kaseya Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|@
-
2:41
2025 NBA Draft Recap: 1st Round Steals
-
3:44
Will Riley Selected No. 21 Overall by Wizards | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
3:45
Tre Johnson Selected No. 6 Overall by Wizards | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
0:29
BREAKING: Pelicans Trade CJ McCollum to Wizards
-
0:47
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Tim Doyle Reacts to Wizards Selecting Kasparas Jakucionis
-
0:49
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Select Kasparas Jakucionis Number 6 Overall
-
0:39
NBA Mock Draft: Wizards select Tre Johnson at No. 2
-
1:35
Highlights: Knicks at Wizards (12/28)
-
3:24
Washington Wizards Select Alex Sarr At No. 2 Overall
-
4:59
Washington Wizards Select Kyshawn George At No. 24 Overall
-
5:47
Washington Wizards Select Bub Carrington At No. 14 Overall
-
0:35
Undrafted rookie schools John Wall in game of one-on-one
-
2:27
Scott Brooks looks to work his magic on the Wizards
-
1:12
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Suns'
-
1:20
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'
-
1:00
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Bucks'
-
1:47
It's Time To Blow Up The Suns
-
2:49
It's Time To Blow Up The Bucks
-
1:31
It's Time To Blow Up The Heat
-
0:46
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder
Top Wizards News
-
Wizards' Dillon Jones: Sent to Washington
The Thunder traded Jones and a second-round pick to the Wizards on Saturday in exchange for Colby Jones, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Jones saw consistent minutes off the bench at the start of this past regular season, but he saw his playing time diminish over the course of the campaign and logged a DNP in 10 of the Thunder's 23 playoff games. The Thunder didn't have enough space on the roster for the 2024 first-rounder, who will head to Washington and have a chance to compete for a larger role.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Wizards' Keshon Gilbert: Inks deal with Washington
Gilbert agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards on Friday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Gilbert played a key role on two successful Iowa State teams during his time in Ames, wrapping up his senior season with averages of 13.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 29 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. The former Cyclone is athletic and skilled, though he'll need to improve his shooting and become more consistent defensively to stick at the next level.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
Wizards' Kadary Richmond: Joining Wizards on two-way deal
Richmond is set to sign a two-way contract with the Wizards, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Richmond spent his last four college seasons in the Big East, though he was at his best in the final two years of his college career with Seton Hall and St. John's in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively. Richmond averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a senior with St. John's. Even though he signed a two-way deal, don't rule out Richmond as a potential addition to the NBA roster as the season progresses given how early the rebuilding process is in Washington.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Wizards' Jamir Watkins: Taken by Washington
Watkins was selected by the Wizards with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Watkins put together a highly productive 2024-25 campaign at Florida State, posting averages of 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc over 32 games. While he may not project as a go-to scorer at the next level, the former Seminole is a strong athlete with excellent instincts and feel for the game. Watkins becomes the third player selected by the Wizards in the draft, joining Tre Johnson (No. 6) and Will Riley (No. 21).... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Wizards' Will Riley: Taken by Washington
Riley was selected by the Wizards with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
This pick originally belonged to the Jazz but is being sent to the Wizards in exchange for the No. 18 selection (Walter Clayton) and multiple second-round picks, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports. Riley impressed enough during his lone season at Illinois to warrant a first-round selection, averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three over 35 games in 2024-25. The 19-year-old wing is a skilled ballhandler for his size but remains a raw prospect in terms of strength and shooting consistency. He joins Tre Johnson (No. 6) as Washington's second pick of the night.... See More ... See Less
-
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Selected by Washington
Johnson was selected by the Wizards with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Longhorn averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three over 33 games in his lone college season. Arguably the most prolific scorer in the draft, the 19-year-old led the SEC in points per game during the 2024-25 season. With Jordan Poole traded to the Pelicans, the Wizards should eventually give Johnson ample opportunities in a backcourt that currently includes CJ McCollum, Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart. Washington is expected to move on from its veterans at some point and embrace a rebuild, but until that happens, Johnson may not see a major role right away.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
108.0
(27th)
|
120.4
(29th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|K. Middleton SF Khris Middleton SF
|Knee
|B. Coulibaly SF Bilal Coulibaly SF
|Hamstring
|K. Olynyk PF Kelly Olynyk PF
|Heel
|C. Kispert SG Corey Kispert SG
|Thumb
|R. Holmes C Richaun Holmes C
|Shoulder