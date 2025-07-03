Williams underwent successful surgery on his right wrist and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports Tuesday.

Williams played a major role in the Thunder's championship run this past season while sharing the floor with NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams had a career year, averaging career-best numbers in points (21.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (5.1) and steals (1.6) per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc over 69 regular-season contests.