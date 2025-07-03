Skip to Main Content
Overall 68-14 • WEST 1st

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Overall
    68-14
  • WEST
    1st
Oklahoma City Thunder
Last Game
Sun, Jun 22 |
ABC
vs Indiana Pacers (50-32)
  • Paycom Center
91
Final
103
Western Northwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
OKC
 68-14 8-2 W4
DEN
 50-32 5-5 W3
MIN
 49-33 8-2 W3
POR
 36-46 4-6 W1
UTA
 17-65 1-9 L2
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
IND
Sun, Jun 8
W 123-107
@
IND
Wed, Jun 11
L 116-107
@
IND
Fri, Jun 13
W 111-104
vs
IND
Mon, Jun 16
W 120-109
@
IND
Thu, Jun 19
L 108-91
vs
IND
Sun, Jun 22
W 103-91
  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    NBA Western Conference: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Agree to 4-Yr $285M Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    SGA Gets Supermax Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NBA Free Agency: SGA Inks $285M Super Max with Thunder

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    NBA Free Agency: Where SGA Stands In 'Face of the NBA' Conversation

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams up for Rookie Extensions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams Up For Rookie Extensions

  • Image thumbnail
    8:38

    Breaking News: Reports - OKC, SGA Agree To Super-Max Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Thunder With Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams Up For Rookie Extensions

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Thomas Sorber Selected No. 15 Overall by Thunder | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Pacers Lose NBA Finals, Likely Without Haliburton for Next Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Young OKC Thunder Team Can Compete for Years to Come

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    SGA Caps off Season With NBA Finals Win & Finals MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Thunder Win NBA Finals Over Pacers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NBA Free Agency: Can the Thunder Afford to Keep the Big 3 Intact?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NBA Free Agency: Thunder Looking to Build Dynasty in OKC

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    Early NBA Finals Game 7 Picks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    NBA Finals Game 7: Pick to Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    NBA Finals: First Game 7 Since 2016

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NBA Finals Game 6: What Went Wrong for the Thunder in Game 6?

Top Thunder News

  • Thunder's Jalen Williams: To be re-evaluated in 12 weeks

    Rotowire

    Williams underwent successful surgery on his right wrist and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports Tuesday.

    Williams played a major role in the Thunder's championship run this past season while sharing the floor with NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams had a career year, averaging career-best numbers in points (21.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (5.1) and steals (1.6) per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc over 69 regular-season contests.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Inks contract extension with OKC

    Rotowire

    Gilgeous-Alexander agreed to terms on a four-year, $285 million contract extension with the Thunder on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off an incredible season in which he won his first NBA MVP award and his first NBA title. The superstar guard is now under contract with Oklahoma City through the 2030-31 season and will make the richest annual salary for a player in league history. During the 2024-25 regular season, the Kentucky product averaged career-high numbers in points (32.7), assists (6.4) and blocks (1.0) while shooting a remarkable 51.9 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc over 76 games.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Thunder's Jalen Williams: To undergo wrist surgery

    Rotowire

    Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced Monday that Williams will undergo right wrist surgery to address a ligament tear, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

    Presti mentioned that Williams suffered the injury towards the end of the regular season, meaning he played a full two months with the ligament tear. Presti added that the recovery will be a straightforward process and that Williams will be ready for training camp. There's been talk of a possible mega extension for Williams this offseason, so that's something to keep an eye on.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Expected to sign with OKC

    Rotowire

    Mitchell intends to sign a three-year contract worth nearly $9 million with the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.

    Mitchell is expected to return to Oklahoma City on a longer-term deal after the club declined its team option in his contract for 2025-26. The 23-year-old appeared in 36 regular-season outings (one start) during his rookie season, averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 16.6 minutes per game.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Agrees to extension

    Rotowire

    Williams signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Thunder on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Williams is now locked in with the Thunder on a long-term deal. The 23-year-old center provided a spark off Oklahoma City's bench in the 2024-25 campaign, showing flashes of potential when given an increased role. He averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 16.7 minutes per game in 47 regular-season appearances (nine starts) last season.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Thunder's Colby Jones: Traded to OKC, set to be released

    Rotowire

    The Wizards traded Jones to the Thunder on Saturday in exchange for Dillon Jones and a 2029 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Jones will eventually be released by the Thunder, which will allow the 2023 second-rounder to enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. Jones saw his role expand towards the end of the 2024-25 regular season. Over his last 14 games, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 27.5 minutes per contest while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Thunder's Zack Austin: Signs Exhibit 10 deal

    Rotowire

    Austin has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Thunder on Friday, Clemente Almanza of ThunderWire reports.

    Austin's Exhibit 10 deal means he'll have to impress the coaching staff to have a realistic chance of sticking with the organization in the long term. Austin, who spent his first two years at High Point and his last two at Pittsburgh in the college ranks, averaged 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 32 games for Pittsburgh in 2024-25.

    ... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 120.5
(4th) 		107.6
(3rd)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Williams SF Jalen Williams SF Wrist
N. Topic PG Nikola Topic PG Knee
Full Injuries