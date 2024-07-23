Most of the time, the Olympic men's basketball tournament serves as a coronation for the United States. Team USA has taken gold in seven of the eight Olympics since NBA players were allowed to participate, and sure enough, they will open the 2024 games in Paris as heavy favorites to win gold yet again. Just don't expect it to come easily.

The 2024 Olympic field hosts unquestionably the single strongest group of teams ever assembled for a single international tournament. The host nation of France, winners of silver in the past two Olympics, is led by veteran Rudy Gobert and first-timer Victor Wembanyama. Canada has the star guard duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray. Germany is the reigning World Cup winner.

Even South Sudan, the youngest nation in the world, pushed Team USA to the brink in an exhibition game. The Americans didn't exactly dominate their warmup games. Steve Kerr may have led Team USA to an undefeated record, but sloppy performances against both South Sudan and Germany have created the sense that anyone could win this tournament.

A total of 12 teams are playing in the tournament. They've been separated into three groups, and the four teams in each group will play one another once each. The top two teams from each group will advance along with two wildcard teams. From there, it's a single-elimination tournament. One bad shooting night, one questionable decision, or one bad whistle can send you home.

Below, we'll help you keep up with men's basketball at the 2024 Olympics with up-to-date standings and schedules.

All times U.S./Eastern





Standings

Group A W-L Pts Pts Diff Next Game AUS Australia 0-0 0 0 vs. Spain (7/27) GRE Greece 0-0 0 0 vs. Canada (7/27) CAN Canada 0-0 0 0 vs. Greece 97/27) ESP Spain 0-0 0 0 vs. Australia (7/27)

Group B W/L Pts Pts Diff Next game FRA France 0-0 0 0 vs. Japan (7/27) GER Germany 0-0 0 0 vs. Brazil (7/27) JPN Japan 0-0 0 0 vs. France (7/27) BRA Brazil 0-0 0 0 vs. Germany (7/27)

Group C W/L Pts Pts Diff Next game SRB Serbia 0-0 0 0 vs. USA (7/28) SSD South Sudan 0-0 0 0 vs. Puerto Rico (7/28) USA United States 0-0 0 0 vs. Serbia (7/28) PUR Puerto Rico 0-0 0 0 vs. South Sudan (7/28)

Group stage

Saturday, July 27

Australia vs. Spain, 5:30 a.m. (CNBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Germany vs. Japan, 7:30 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

France vs. Brazil, 11:15 a.m. (CNBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Greece vs. Canada, 3:15 p.m. (CNBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Sunday, July 28

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 5 a.m. (CNBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Serbia vs. USA, 11:15 a.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Tuesday, July 30

Spain vs. Greece, 5 a.m. (E Channel, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Canada vs. Australia, 9 a.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Japan vs. France, 11:15 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Brazil vs. Germany, 3 p.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Wednesday, July 31

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 11:15 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

USA vs. South Sudan, 3 p.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Friday, Aug. 2

Japan vs. Brazil, 5 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Australia vs. Greece, 7:30 a.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Canada vs. Spain, 11:15 a.m. (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

France vs. Germany, 3:50 p.m. (E Channel, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Saturday, Aug. 3

Puerto Rico vs. USA, 11:15 a.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Serbia vs. South Sudan, 3 p.m. (CNBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Teams TBD, 5 a.m. (E Channel, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Teams TBD, 8:30 a.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Teams TBD, noon (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Teams TBD, 3:30 p.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Semifinals

Thursday, Aug. 8

TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Bronze medal match

Saturday, Aug. 10

Loser of semifinal 1 vs. Loser of semifinal 2, 5 a.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Gold medal match

Saturday, Aug. 10

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. Winner of semifinal 2, 3:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)