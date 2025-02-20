DraftKings Sportsbook was one of the first to launch in the U.S. sports betting industry and remains a titan today. The current DraftKings promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after new users bet at least $5 with the first wager.

Our comprehensive, honest review will cover all you need to know about this offer, as well as what users can expect when using DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code review and details

The current DraftKings Sportsbook promo for new users is very straightforward: After signing up, new users can deposit $5 or more. Then, by initially wagering at least $5 on any market, they will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets. Those interested in getting started can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page. No special promo code is required during registration.

Here are some more details to know about the bonus that comes with this welcome offer:

This offer is available only to new DraftKings Sportsbook users.

DraftKings users must be at least 21 years old or 18+ in Washington, D.C. and Kentucky.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bonus bet tokens. The bonus bets should be received immediately (within 72 hours at most).

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value.

Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. For example, if a $10 bonus bet is placed at +100 odds and wins, the user earns only the $10 profit. A $10 cash bet on +100 odds that wins would pay out $20.

Our favorite part of this promo is that the bonus bets are guaranteed with the placement of as low as a $5 bet. There is no "if your bet wins" stipulation, which was in place in past DraftKings offers.

The one main downside to this offer is that the potential maximum bonus is not as high as some other offers, which can sometimes be worth north of $1,000 in bonus bets. However, those are typically first-bet insurance offers, where you only get the bonus bets if your first wager loses.

How does the DraftKings promo compare to other sports betting app bonus offers?

The table below compares the best sportsbook promos across the most popular sports betting apps in the country.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Promo Code DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Types of welcome promos

DraftKings offers a "bet and get" sign-up promo, similar to the FanDuel promo code. With these types of welcome offers, you generally need to place a small bet to receive a large amount of bonus bets. These welcome promos are considered to be geared towards novice bettors who are not interested in wagering hundreds of dollars. The bet365 promo code also follows the bet-and-get type of welcome promo, though the bonus bets are currently $50 less than you'd receive from FanDuel or DraftKings.

With bet-and-get sportsbook promos, it's important to check if you need to win your first bet to receive bonus bets. The current DK promo code does not require you to win your first bet, while the FanDuel promo code does. The Caesars promo code is also a bet-and-get, but it awards 10 profit boost tokens rather than bonus bets.

The BetMGM promo code is a "first-bet insurance" type of promo. You can bet up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back as bonus bets if you lose.

Lastly, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is unique. Instead of a one-time chance at bet insurance/No Sweat Bet, it offers 10 No Sweat Bets, the first bet up to $100 after opting in each day for the first 10 days your account is open.

How to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim the promo

If you are interested in signing up for DraftKings and claiming its welcome bonus, you can follow these simple steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to DraftKings Sportsbook. Register for a new DraftKings account. You may be requested to provide information such as the last four digits of your social security number and scans of your ID. Agree to the terms and conditions of DraftKings Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a bet of $5 or more.

Your account will then instantly be credited with $150 in bonus bets.

How to place a bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

Once you log into DraftKings, placing a wager is easy. Users can select the sport or event they wish to bet on, and standard bets like spread, money line, totals, etc. should populate immediately. Users can select any of these options to begin building a slip if they wish.

You can also select a game or event and see all available options, such as prop bets. It is simple to add several bets to a single slip. Then, users can enter their wager (provided enough money is deposited in their account) and submit.

DraftKings promos and bonuses for existing users

Bonuses are one of DraftKings' strong suits, as there is constantly a stream of bonuses being offered. This includes a bevy of odds boosts, contests, referral bonuses, and more. These are often available for multiple events every day, especially for standalone games for most major leagues.

Odds boosts

Odds boosts offer users better odds than the original odds, giving users a chance for higher winnings. Users can opt-in and select boosts before placing the bet, and there are often max bets associated with these sorts of boosts. Same with profit boosts, where the odds of the bet(s) remain the same, but if the bet wins, the user can earn more money than normal.

Contests

Users can also enter sweepstakes by placing bets in said contests (by opting in), with rewards often being in the form of bonus bets. NFL King of the End Zone contests are one example. DraftKings users could wager on a player to score a touchdown, and if that player scored the longest touchdown on an NFL Sunday, any bettor that wagered on him to score a touchdown also split a jackpot of bonus bets.

Parlay insurance

DraftKings does offer parlay insurance promos, which can be added to betting slips in the "Apply Reward" section.

DraftKings rewards program

DraftKings also offers a "Dynasty Rewards" program. Users can enter the "Bronze Tier" of the rewards program immediately, and as they gain "Tier Credits," they can rise up the tiers. Eventually, these credits can be redeemed for rewards.

DraftKings Sportsbook user experience

User experience on DraftKings Sportsbook is above average, but it's easy to see how it could be overwhelming for a new user. Before even logging in, you are met with a home screen that features more than 25 buttons or options you can tap. If the intent is to get users to explore and immerse themselves in the app, DK accomplished that.

It's an impressive accomplishment to have a strong user interface though that includes so many options and layers. In my opinion, the app has more features than any other sportsbook in the United States. Some of those features go deeper than just betting on sports itself, delivering a fully interactive entertainment experience, like live streaming of games within the app and the DK Social feature.

User interface

Despite having 25 buttons you can press on the home screen before you even scroll down, DraftKings Sportsbook is well organized, making it easy to find everything. Working from the top of the screen to the bottom, DK displays different elements.

DraftKings Sportsbook home screen layout

Products: Sportsbook, Social, FreeToPlay, Pools, DFS, DKShop, Dynasty

Search: search bar to find players, teams and leagues quickly

Sports: Navigate to odds for NFL, NBA, etc.

Promos: banner ads for offers that day

Refer-A-Friend: your personal link to invite friends to sign up

Trending: curated quick links to odds based on popular events today

Quick SGPs: pre-built parlays that many people have bet

App Navigation Menu: Home, Live (Betting), My Bets, All Sports, Rewards

While it's a jam-packed user interface, DK has found a way to present multiple ways for users to find the game, team, players or league they are interested in potentially betting on.

DraftKings social experience

One of the defining features of DraftKings Sportsbook is the Social tab, which allows users to interact with friends and communities. This is a standout feature exclusive to DraftKings, as it allows bettors to connect more with sports betting conversations.

Here's everything you need to know about the Social tab inside DK's sportsbook app.

DK social home

The first thing you'll find is a social media-style news feed filled with sports betting posts created on DK. Options for the feed include Bets or "For You," which offers content based on your past viewing habits.

The feeds are interactive. It includes bets other DK users have placed, with the functionality to click on an odds button to wager on the same bet immediately yourself.

Filters for the feed include posts from only people you follow, most recent posts, and a filter named Popular to see which posts are getting the most attention.

Lastly, you can filter your betting feed by sport:

Soccer

Basketball

Football

Tennis

Baseball

Hockey

Golf

Boxing

MMA

Cricket

Betting groups

Betting groups are essentially hubs where you can see what everyone inside the group is betting on. There are two types of groups:

Promoted Groups: large groups run by media outlets like Bleacher Report or Barstool Sports

My Groups: every betting group you've joined

My friends

This shows everybody you follow or have mutually connected with as friends. It also includes a "Find Friends" button and a "Recommended" option suggesting accounts to follow.

Requests

Everybody who is currently waiting for friend request responses is housed here.

Messaging

This section allows you to have conversations with your groups or one-on-one conversations with friends.

Sportsbook app design, speed, functionality

DraftKings offers one of the best sportsbook apps in my opinion. The layout is clear and logical, and the tech behind it is reliable. It rarely lags and switching from one screen to the next is faster than some other betting apps.

We did not spend a lot of time searching for what we were looking for, and even if there was an issue, DK's search bar is one of the more helpful ones that we've tried.

DraftKings app vs. desktop site (as of 2/1/2025)

Apple App Store (iOS): 4.8/5 stars (813k reviews)

Google Play (Android): 4.4/5 stars (167k reviews)

The biggest difference between the app and the desktop version is the layout. The desktop version of the sportsbook offers an additional menu under the Sportsbook tab at the top of the screen with the following options:

Home

My Bets

Live In-Game

Promos

How To Bet

VIP

Pools

Social

Dynasty (Rewards)

This desktop menu replaces the main navigation menu displayed at the bottom of the app.

However, it's easier on the app to get geolocated and start betting. Sometimes, third-party software is required on desktop to satisfy DK's legal requirements to confirm you are in a legal betting state.

Sports and betting markets available to bet on DraftKings

Take a look at some of the sports and markets available at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Sport Bet types Aussie Rules Money lines, point spreads, props, futures Baseball Money lines, point spreads, totals, props, futures Basketball Money lines, point spreads, totals, props, futures Boxing Winner bets, fight props, round props Cricket Money lines (two-way and three-way), props, double chance, futures Cycling Futures Darts Money lines, point spreads, totals, props, checkouts, futures Football Money lines, point spreads, totals, game props, player props, futures Golf Outright, top 5, top 10, hole winner, props, futures Hockey Money lines, puck lines (point spreads), totals, props, specials, futures Lacrosse Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures MMA Money lines, point spreads, total rounds, props, winning method Motorsports Futures, props Rugby League Money lines (two-way or three-way), point spreads, props, futures Rugby Union Money lines (two-way or three-way), point spreads, total, props, futures Snooker Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures Soccer Money lines, point spreads, totals, props, futures Surfing Futures Tennis Money lines, total games, point spreads, sets, props Volleyball Money lines, set spreads, totals, props, futures

Quality of odds

DraftKings offers competitive odds that are generally on par with the other big sportsbooks in the industry. You may not find many instances where DraftKings' odds are significantly more valuable, but you will be offered a nice selection of odds boosts and profit boosts as a frequent bettor.

DraftKings key betting features

Some of DraftKings Sportsbook's best features include early cash-out, live betting and live streaming of games in the app.

Parlays and same-game parlays

The parlay experience in particular stands out to me, as both the app and the website do a good job of allowing users to combine a variety of picks. The "Quick SGP" section allows users to bet quickly and easily, and boosts are made clear and obvious for users to maximize earnings. The interface also lets users know how much time they have before a game or event begins.

Another perk is that DraftKings tells users how many other users have made the pre-loaded parlays, a potentially helpful piece of information. Odds are clear, and fun nicknames for certain parlays are a nice addition.

Early cash-out

With the early cash-out option, bettors can guarantee a portion of their winnings before the subject of their wager is concluded. Early cash-out is generally offered when your bet looks like it can win but there's still more of the game left to play. When you cash out early, the funds will become immediately available in your account.

Live betting

Live betting is also readily available on DraftKings. You'll generally see a live spread, money line, and total, with more options depending on the sport or event you're live betting on.

How to track your bets

DraftKings features a "My Bets" page, located centrally in the home menu, that features all bets, bets to cash out, open bets, live bets, settled bets, won and lost bets as well as betting groups and pools. DraftKings updates the progress of your bets and parlays live.

DraftKings Sportsbook customer support

DraftKings provides solid and wide-ranging customer support, with an automated reply covering most issues and operators available if needed.

The live chat provides a litany of avenues for users to pursue based on their issues, and waiting times for a live agent are usually not too long. Agents are helpful and available 24/7.

Most customer support issues can be resolved by speaking to an operator or from the automated replies in the chat, but users can also reach out on X (Twitter), request a phone call, or send mail for assistance. Finally, support can be reached via email at: support@draftkings.com.

DraftKings Sportsbook responsible gaming tools

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits.

All of these changes take place immediately. One helpful feature is that once a limit is set, it cannot be raised until the current limit changes. For example, if you put in a four-hour limit one day, you cannot change that limit until noon the following day.

Furthermore, a user's profile page has balance details, a financial center and a stat sheet that tracks all-time results or results over a certain period.

If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

DraftKings 'My Stats Sheet'

The DraftKings My Stats Sheet section allows users to see how they have fared over the last month, last year and all-time. This page also allows users to see their transaction history and provides a link to the Responsible Gaming Center.

DraftKings Sportsbook banking options

DraftKings gives users considerable flexibility with their banking, offering 10+ options for depositing money into their accounts.

Deposit methods

Deposit method Fees Process time Min. deposit Credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AmEx) Cash advance fees may apply from your bank Instant $5 ACH/Online banking No additional fee Instant $5 PayPal No additional fee Instant $5 Venmo No additional fee Instant $5 Apple Pay No additional fee Instant $5 DraftKings Gift Card No additional fee Instant $5 Wire transfer Bank fees may apply; no DraftKings fee Instant $100 PayNearMe No additional fee Up to 24 hours $5

Withdrawal methods

Withdrawals cannot be made to accounts you have not first deposited at DraftKings. This is standard practice across all sportsbooks.

Withdrawal method Process time Minimum withdrawal ACH/Online Banking Within 24 hours $1 PayPal Less than 2 hours $1 Venmo Less than 2 hours $1 Apple Pay Less than 2 hours $1 Debit Card Within 24 hours $1 Check Up to 7 business days $15 Cash at Casino Cage Instant $1 Wire Transfer Less than 2 hours $20,000

DraftKings Sportsbook review: Final verdict

Overall, DraftKings excels in many areas such as same-game parlays, odds boosts and promos for both new and existing users, and a social platform for betting communities. Novice and bettors with intermediate levels of experience would be doing themselves a disservice by not using DK as one of their sportsbooks.

DraftKings' top selling points are its breadth of same-game parlays, frequent boosts and DraftKings Social.

Partnering with several celebrities and sports stars, DraftKings has enhanced a sense of community that helps make betting more enjoyable. The app has curated a feel of fun, whether it's with the fun names of the autogenerated parlays, the people promoting them or the seasonal aspects.

The social aspect that DraftKings offers adds to the experience as well. That feeling is enhanced by odds and profit boosts and other frequent offers and promotions that help users feel as if they have the chance to win big. Same-game parlays are presented in a straightforward fashion, and betting slips are easy to read, edit and navigate as they are built.

Honest feedback on how DraftKings Sportsbook can improve

While it was OK for us, DraftKings' congested app as a whole can be difficult to navigate for new users, and with so much information and so many pictures and interactive features, things can be laggy. That is an issue always but especially when users wish to live bet.

Because there is so much content and so many options, it can be hard to scroll through to find better betting options, alternative lines, and anything else that may not appear front and center.

DraftKings Sportsbook FAQ

Does DraftKings have a promo code?

No promo code is required to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Simply click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started.

Does DraftKings pay real money?

Yes, you can win (and lose) real money by playing at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How long does a DraftKings first withdrawal take?

Most forms of withdrawal take five or fewer business days. Withdrawing via online banking takes five days, while using Apple Pay requires just one day. Customers can also receive physical checks – this may take up to 14 business days, depending on the size of the check – or bank wire (two days).

How do you use a promo code on DraftKings?

To claim the welcome bonus mentioned on this page, you can simply click "Claim Bonus". Additionally, you can find rewards and promos under the "rewards" menu at the bottom of the app's screen.

Where is DraftKings Sportsbook legal?

DraftKings is currently legally available in 25 states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming It is also legal in Washington, D.C.

How old do you have to be to use DraftKings?

Most states require users to be at least 21 years old to play at online sportsbooks, including DraftKings.

How do you refer a friend on DraftKings?

There are many ways to refer a friend, including searching in the app or clicking on "Refer a friend" on the home page. Users can share a personal link via text, email or several social media sites. When a friend creates an account and deposits $5, users get a $25 Bonus Bet.

How do you see total winnings on DraftKings Sportsbook?

Total winnings are available on a user's profile page under "My Stat Sheet."