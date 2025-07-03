Last Game
- Kaseya Center
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sent to Miami in sign-and-trade
Fontecchio was traded to the Heat on Tuesday in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Duncan Robinson to the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Pistons sent Fontecchio to the Heat to complete their three-year, $48 million signing of Duncan Robinson. Fontecchio served as a reserve forward for Detroit in 2024-25, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds across 16.5 minutes per game in 75 regular-season appearances. The 29-year-old will likely have to compete for playing time off the Heat's bench with Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Anderson and Haywood Highsmith.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Intends to sign with Miami
Mitchell intends to sign a two-year, $24 million contract with the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Mitchell will return to the Heat after spending the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign in Miami. The 26-year-old guard appeared in 30 regular-season games for the club after being acquired via trade from Toronto, averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 31.6 minutes per game during that span. He also shot 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Heat's Steve Settle: Getting a shot with Miami
Settle agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat on Thursday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reports.
Settle averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three across 31 games during the 2024-25 season. The Temple product profiles as a modern stretch big, but he'll need to add strength to improve his chances of sticking in the NBA.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
Heat's Vladislav Goldin: Joining Heat on two-way deal
Goldin is signing a two-way contract with the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Goldin featured for three different teams throughout his five-year college career, and he spent his senior year with Michigan, where he averaged a solid line of 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 assists per game across 37 contests. The Heat have Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware as solid options at center, so Goldin could see most of his minutes with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League. Don't expect Goldin to see consistent minutes at the NBA level as a rookie.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Taken by Miami
Jakucionis was selected by the Heat with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Jakucionis has a lot of international and college experience. He played for FC Barcelona, both at the youth and senior levels, between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before jumping stateside to play for Illinois. As a one-and-done freshman, Jakucionis played 31.9 minutes per game and averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a combo guard capable of playing both roles in the backcourt. Jakucionis figures to see minutes off the bench as a rookie, but it's not out of the question that his role might grow as the season progresses -- as long as he adjusts well to the pace of The Association. His passing ability should play very well at the next level.... See More ... See Less
-
-
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
110.6
(24th)
|
110.0
(7th)
|Player
|Injury
|T. Rozier SG Terry Rozier SG
|Ankle
|D. Smith SG Dru Smith SG
|Achilles