Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 37-45 • EAST 8th

Miami Heat

Miami Heat
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    37-45
  • EAST
    8th
Miami Heat
ChevronDown
Last Game
Mon, Apr 28 |
TNT
vs Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18)
  • Kaseya Center
138
Final
83
Game Recap

Eastern Southeast Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
ORL
 41-41 7-3 L1
ATL
 40-42 5-5 W3
MIA
 37-45 6-4 L1
CHA
 19-63 1-9 L7
WAS
 18-64 2-8 W1
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
CHI
Wed, Apr 16
W 109-90
@
ATL
Fri, Apr 18
W 123-114 / OT
@
CLE
Sun, Apr 20
L 121-100
@
CLE
Wed, Apr 23
L 121-112
vs
CLE
Sat, Apr 26
L 124-87
vs
CLE
Mon, Apr 28
L 138-83
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    It's Time To Blow Up The Heat

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    NBA Eastern Conference: Pistons Replace Tim Hardaway Jr. With Duncan Robinson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Pistons Upgrade By Adding Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    2025 NBA Draft Recap: 1st Round Steals

  • Image thumbnail
    4:15

    Kasparas Jakucionis Selected No. 20 Overall by Heat | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Top Landing Spots if LeBron Opts Out of Lakers Contract: Miami Heat

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Cavaliers Cruise To Win Over Heat In Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    NBA East Play-in Preview: Pick to win Heat vs. Hawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NBA East Play-in Preview: Erik Spoelstra leads Heat into winner-take-all play-in game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    NBA East Play-in Preview: Hawks look to advance out of play-in yet again

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    NBA East Play-in Preview: No. 10 Heat vs. No.8 Hawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Heat Eliminate Bulls, Will Face Hawks For 8th Seed In Eastern Conference

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    HQ Spotlight: Heat-Bulls Meet Again in Play-In Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    NBA Play-in Heat vs. Bulls: Pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NBA Play-in Heat vs. Bulls Preview: Heat struggle to end regular season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NBA Play-in Heat vs. Bulls Preview: Josh Giddey dealing with wrist injury ahead of Play-in

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    HQ Spotlight: Is Jimmy Butler Hurting His Trade Value?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Highlights: Trail Blazers at Heat (1/21)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:56

    Beyond the Arc: Jimmy Butler Looks to Leave Miami Heat

See All NBA Videos

Top Heat News

  • Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Sent to Miami in sign-and-trade

    Rotowire

    Fontecchio was traded to the Heat on Tuesday in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Duncan Robinson to the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    The Pistons sent Fontecchio to the Heat to complete their three-year, $48 million signing of Duncan Robinson. Fontecchio served as a reserve forward for Detroit in 2024-25, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds across 16.5 minutes per game in 75 regular-season appearances. The 29-year-old will likely have to compete for playing time off the Heat's bench with Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Anderson and Haywood Highsmith.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Heat's Davion Mitchell: Intends to sign with Miami

    Rotowire

    Mitchell intends to sign a two-year, $24 million contract with the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Mitchell will return to the Heat after spending the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign in Miami. The 26-year-old guard appeared in 30 regular-season games for the club after being acquired via trade from Toronto, averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 31.6 minutes per game during that span. He also shot 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Heat's Steve Settle: Getting a shot with Miami

    Rotowire

    Settle agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat on Thursday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reports.

    Settle averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from three across 31 games during the 2024-25 season. The Temple product profiles as a modern stretch big, but he'll need to add strength to improve his chances of sticking in the NBA.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Heat's Vladislav Goldin: Joining Heat on two-way deal

    Rotowire

    Goldin is signing a two-way contract with the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Goldin featured for three different teams throughout his five-year college career, and he spent his senior year with Michigan, where he averaged a solid line of 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 assists per game across 37 contests. The Heat have Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware as solid options at center, so Goldin could see most of his minutes with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League. Don't expect Goldin to see consistent minutes at the NBA level as a rookie.

    ... See More ... See Less

  • Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Taken by Miami

    Rotowire

    Jakucionis was selected by the Heat with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

    Jakucionis has a lot of international and college experience. He played for FC Barcelona, both at the youth and senior levels, between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before jumping stateside to play for Illinois. As a one-and-done freshman, Jakucionis played 31.9 minutes per game and averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a combo guard capable of playing both roles in the backcourt. Jakucionis figures to see minutes off the bench as a rookie, but it's not out of the question that his role might grow as the season progresses -- as long as he adjusts well to the pace of The Association. His passing ability should play very well at the next level.

    ... See More ... See Less
Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 110.6
(24th) 		110.0
(7th)

Injuries

Player Injury
T. Rozier SG Terry Rozier SG Ankle
D. Smith SG Dru Smith SG Achilles
Full Injuries