Last Game
- Canada Life Centre
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
Top Ducks News
-
Ducks' Mikael Granlund: Headed to Orange County
Granlund signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Anaheim on Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Granlund compiled 22 goals, 66 points and 169 shots on net across 83 regular-season games between Dallas and San Jose in 2024-25. He was a productive player during his time with the Sharks, despite the team's scoring struggles, and should make an impact with the Ducks if he's a prominent piece in the lineup.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Brett Leason: No qualifying offer
Anaheim didn't tender a qualifying offer to Leason on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Leason generated five goals, 17 points, 79 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 64 hits across 62 appearances with the Ducks during the 2024-25 regular season. If Anaheim doesn't circle back to him, he will look to land a bottom-six role with a different team in free agency.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Ville Husso: Inks two-year extension
Husso signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension with the Ducks on Sunday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Husso was a midseason acquisition via trade by the Ducks from the Red Wings, but the goaltender appeared in just four games at the NHL level with Anaheim. The 30-year-old spent most of his brief time in the Ducks organization so far with AHL San Diego, where me made nine starts. Even after the trade of John Gibson, the Ducks still hold the rights to goaltenders Petr Mrazek and pending RFA Lukas Dostal, leaving a lot of competition for starts moving forward and potentially a lot of one-way money tied up between the three of them.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Drew Schock: Michigan commit joins Anaheim
Schock was the 101st overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
While it may have been a down year for the team as a whole, Schock is one of the few US NTDP players who saw his stock steadily rise throughout the year. He played a ton of minutes, finishing with 14 goals and 54 points in 93 outings between NTDP and USHL regular-season appearances. A "modern" NHL defenseman in many ways, Schock wins with foot speed and decision-making as opposed to size and strength. At roughly 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Schock's secondary skills will need to continue to develop for him to succeed in the NHL. He's off to the University of Michigan in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Noah Read: Surprise Round 3 selection
Read was the 72nd overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
OHL London players can get a bump in the drafting order, according to some pundits, and it feels like that may be the case here. Read, who won the Memorial Cup with the Knights this past season, was the No. 157-ranked North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting. He had just 10 goals and 26 points in 45 games for London, although Read's game is more about energy and speed than scoring. He represents a long-term lottery ticket for the Ducks.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Lasse Boelius: Finn links up with Anaheim
Boelius was the 60th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Boelius was one of the top Finnish prospects available this year, which says more about it being a down year for the country than anything else. He played well enough with Assat's Jr. club (four goals and 18 points in 34 regular-season appearances) to earn a brief seven-game trial with the big team in which he posted two assists. Boelius is very mobile and possesses good vision, although his power-play skill set is middling. He also needs major work in the defensive zone, particularly when it comes to one-on-ones. Boelius' long-term growth is almost entirely tied to how much he can improve defensively in the coming years.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Petr Mrazek: Going to Orange County
Anaheim acquired Mrazek, a 2027 second-round and a 2026 fourth-round selection from Detroit on Saturday in exchange for John Gibson.
The 33-year-old Mrazek split his time between Chicago and Detroit in 2024-25, going 12-21-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 38 regular-season appearances. With Anaheim, he will be the clear No. 2 netminder behind Lukas Dostal, but Mrazek could still start about 30 games in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Eric Nilson: Swede picked in Round 2
Nilson was the 45th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Scouts were hoping for Nilson to do more offensively this campaign -- he barely averaged a point per game (12 goals and 38 points in 37 regular-season appearances) -- in the Swedish Jr. league. However, he's always earned high marks for his hockey IQ, and the general consensus is that he has more long-term scoring ability than we saw in his draft year. The biggest concern at this point is that Nilson is very light at roughly 6-foot-0 and 155 pounds, which can lead to him getting pushed around by opposing defenders. He needs to add a good 25-30 pounds of muscle to his frame in order to compete at the NHL level. Nilson is committed to Michigan State.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Roger McQueen: Tenth overall pick at entry draft
McQueen was the 10th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
McQueen has it all -- he's a massive right-shot pivot with game-breaking skill and great hands who is strong in possession, plays with a bite and likes to dig out pucks. Sounds like the perfect combination, right? It might be, or it might be a bust waiting to happen. McQueen has had on-again, off-again back issues over the last two seasons, including missing most of his draft year with a pars fracture in his lumbar spine. That's a fairly common injury for young athletes, and it's nothing like the injury that Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus) needed surgery to fix. But a lot of scouts got worried -- tall guy with a bad back -- and McQueen fell out of the top three. You'll see Tage Thompson comps everywhere because of the size-skill-finesse combo. He might be like him, or he might be a bit like Quinton Byfield. Regardless, it's going to take McQueen five-to-seven years to fulfil his draft promise. You need to have the flexibility to hold him a long time if you're drafting him.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Ryan Poehling: Moved to Orange County
Anaheim acquired Poehling, the No. 45 pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and a 2026 fourth-round selection from Philadelphia on Monday in exchange for Trevor Zegras, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Poehling produced 12 goals, 31 points, 71 shots on net and 79 blocked shots over 68 regular-season appearances with the Flyers in 2024-25. The 26-year-old forward will probably occupy a bottom-six role as a member of the Ducks in the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Ducks' Nikita Nesterenko: Secures two-year contract
Nesterenko signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.
Nesterenko had four goals, six points, two PIM and 46 hits in 20 appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. He also recorded 13 goals and 34 points across 50 regular-season outings with AHL San Diego. Nesterenko will need to fight to gain a bottom-six spot on the Ducks' Opening Night roster, but the fact that the 23-year-old secured a one-way deal suggests Anaheim likes his chances of playing the bulk of the next two seasons in the NHL.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Ducks' Lucas Pettersson: Signs ELC
Pettersson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks, the team announced Friday.
Pettersson is headed back to Sweden to play in the SHL with Brynas in 2025-26, but affirmed his commitment to the Ducks by signing his entry-level deal. The 19-year-old played 29 games in the SHL last year, recording just one point, but he was a major part of Sweden's run to the bronze medal in the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championships, registering eight points to tie for the team lead. He was selected No. 35 overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Ducks' Chris Kreider: Headed for West Coast
Kreider (hand) was traded to the Ducks from the Rangers on Wednesday along with a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round selection, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Kreider previously had Anaheim on his limited no-trade list, so the veteran forward needed to waive his clause in order to approve the move. Injuries limited the Massachusetts native to just 68 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, which saw him match his career-low point total of 30, previously set during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. If Kreider can put his injury woes behind him, he should be capable of getting back over the 30-goal and 60-point thresholds and figures to be a lock for the Ducks' top six and No. 1 power-play unit.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Ducks' Lucas Pettersson: Will remain in Sweden
Pettersson signed a two-year contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Anaheim selected Pettersson with the No. 35 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. While this move delays the 19-year-old's transition to North America, he will be playing at a high level against men, which should help his continued development. Pettersson had an assist in 29 regular-season appearances with the SHL's MoDo in 2024-25. He also provided nine goals and 19 points across 26 regular-season outings with Ostersunds of Sweden's second-tier league.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.61
(31st)
|
3.14
(23rd)
|
11.8
(33rd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. Kreider LW Chris Kreider LW
|Hand
|R. Johnston LW Ross Johnston LW
|Upper Body