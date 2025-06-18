Last Game
- Canada Life Centre
Schedule
|Postseason
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
-
1:59
First Round Game 3 Highlights: Jets at Blues
-
2:45
HQ Spotlight: Jets vs Blues Game 3 Preview
-
0:46
Highlights: Oilers at Blues (2/4)
-
0:32
Highlights: Golden Knights at Blues (1/23)
-
1:08
Highlights: Flyers at Blues (11/30)
-
0:48
2019 Stanley Cup Final: Bruins Win Game 1 In Comeback Fashion
-
4:47
Breaking News: Nikolaj Ehlers Signs With Hurricanes
-
0:43
Breaking News: Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers To 6-Year, $51M Deal
-
1:58
Winners and Losers: Boston Bruins
-
2:32
Winners and Losers: Vegas Golden Knights
-
1:42
Winners and Losers: Los Angeles Kings
-
1:35
Winners and Losers: Carolina Hurricanes
-
9:51
NHL Day 1 Free Agency: Will McDavid leave the Oilers?
-
1:14
Golden Knights Introduce Mitch Marner
-
2:39
NHL Free Agency: Ducks Ink F Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
1:58
NHL Free Agency: Rangers Sign Best Dman Available In Vladislav Gavrikov
-
1:24
NHL Free Agency: Habs Bring In Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc
-
1:30
NHL Free Agency: Bruins Make Questionable Signing In Tanner Jeannot
-
1:34
NHL Free Agency: Panthers Re-Sign Marquee Players In Road To Threepeat
-
1:22
McDavid Eligible For Contract Extension
Top Blues News
-
Blues' Pius Suter: Inks pact with St. Louis
Suter signed a two-year, $8.25 million contract with the Blues on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Suter had a career-best year last season, racking up 25 goals, 21 assists, 59 hits, 49 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 17:21 of ice time. He should have an opportunity to at least carve out a middle-six role on a more efficient offense this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Nick Leddy: On waivers
Leddy was put on waivers by St. Louis on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
The buyout window is closed, so Leddy is just on regular waivers. Presumably, St. Louis is doing this to see if there's a team willing to grab the final season of Leddy's four-year, $16 million contract. The 34-year-old defenseman had two goals, five points, five hits and 26 blocks across 31 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He missed most of the campaign due to a lower-body injury and averaged 18:40 of ice time during the regular season, which marked his first time finishing with less than 20 minutes per game since 2013-14. Perhaps Leddy can slot into a different team's top four now that he's healthy.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Nick Bjugstad: Pens two-year pact
Bjugstad signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.
Bjugstad produced eight goals, 19 points, 115 shots on net and 104 hits across 66 regular-season outings with Utah in 2024-25. He will likely occupy a bottom-six role with the Blues in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Matt Luff: Pens one-year deal
Luff signed a one-year $775,000 contract with the Blues on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
It's a two-way deal for Luff, who accumulated 18 goals and 45 points over 50 regular-season games with AHL Springfield last season. The 28-year-old might be able to earn a depth role with the Blues, but he'll likely start the 2025-26 campaign with the Thunderbirds.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Logan Mailloux: No longer with Montreal
The Blues traded for Mailloux from the Canadiens on Tuesday in exchange for Zachary Bolduc.
Mailloux has one year remaining on his contract before he becomes a restricted free agent in 2026-27. The right-shot blueliner provided two goals and four points in just seven regular-season games with Montreal in 2024-25, and he'll look to earn a full-time role in the bottom four with St. Louis this coming season.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Tanner Dickinson: Set to be free agent
Dickinson was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Blues on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Dickinson had seven goals and eight assists in 57 games last season with AHL Springfield. After not being tendered a qualifying offer, the 23-year-old will be free to pursue an opportunity elsewhere in free agency, likely on a minor-league deal to continue developing at the AHL level.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Joel Hofer: Lands two-year contract
Hofer signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with St. Louis on Saturday.
Hofer posted a 16-8-3 record with one shutout, a 2.64 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 31 regular-season outings with the Blues in 2024-25. He should continue to see his fair share of starts behind Jordan Binnington in the 2025-26 campaign, making Hofer a worthwhile depth or streaming option in fantasy leagues.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Justin Carbonneau: Selected 19th overall at draft
Carbonneau was the 19th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Carbonneau is a big, strong power winger with great hands and an absolutely lethal shot. Lethal as in 14 goals in his last 16 regular-season games in the QMJHL this season and 46 overall (62 games), good for second in the league. Yes, it's that good. Carbonneau's skills are tantalizing, but he needs to develop consistency -- he disappeared in the postseason. And improve his decision making. But he's just 18, and power guys develop a touch later than finesse guys. Carbonneau is strong on the wall and wins battles in possession. He's a guy who could be a top-six winger in the NHL, and at minimum, a middle-six strong guy who gets PP2 time. He might be the next David Perron, another Blues pick (2007).... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Blues' Torey Krug: Career likely over
Krug (ankle) is not expected to resume his playing career according to general manager Doug Armstrong, per Lou Korac of NHL.com on Tuesday.
Armstrong wouldn't completely rule out a return -- which isn't surprising after Gabriel Landeskog came back from a three-year absence -- but said he doesn't expect to have Krug back in the future. With two years left on his deal, the expectation at this point will be for Krug's contract to spend those two years on long-term injured reserve. Assuming this is the end of the road, Krug will retire having played 13 seasons in the NHL for the Bruins and Blues, racking up 89 goals and 394 assists in 778 games along the way.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Tyler Tucker: Dealing with long-term injury
According to general manager Doug Armstrong, Tucker (lower body) would have been sidelined for the remainder of the postseason if the Blues had advanced past the first round, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Tuesday.
Tucker was injured against the Jets in Game 4 of St. Louis' first-round series defeat. The 25-year-old logged one goal, four PIM and 12 hits over three postseason appearances. Armstrong did not provide any information with respect to Tucker's recovery timeline, so it's currently unclear if the left-shot defenseman will be ready for training camp in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Blues' Dylan Holloway: Wouldn't have returned
Holloway (lower body) was not expected back this season and will turn his focus to 2025-26, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Additionally, general manager Doug Armstrong confirmed Holloway underwent surgery.
According to Armstrong, Holloway should be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign, but didn't divulge the nature of the winger's injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old Calgary native was rolling offensively with six goals and 10 helpers in his last 12 outings. In his first year with the Blues, Holloway set new personal bests in goals (26), assists (37) and power-play points (13).... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.01
(14th)
|
2.78
(11th)
|
22.1
(17th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|D. Holloway C Dylan Holloway C
|Lower Body
|T. Krug D Torey Krug D
|Ankle
|T. Tucker D Tyler Tucker D
|Lower Body