Top Pacers News
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Qualifying offer extended
The Pacers extended a qualifying offer to Jackson (Achilles) for 2025-26 on Sunday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Jackson is now set to enter restricted free agency this offseason after spending the past four years in Indiana. The big man suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in November and missed the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He appeared in just five regular-season outings (one start) last year, averaging 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 16.8 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
Pacers' Tony Bradley: Team option picked up
The Pacers exercised their $2.94 million team option in Bradley's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Bradley will return to Indiana for a second season after signing two 10-day pacts followed by a one-year deal with the club in March 2025. The 27-year-old center appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Pacers last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 8.1 minutes per contest.... See More ... See Less
Pacers' Samson Johnson: Getting chance with Pacers
Johnson is signing a contract with Indiana, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Johnson will get a chance to show what he can do at the next level despite not getting the call on draft day. The big man averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over 34 games during the 2024-25 season at UConn.... See More ... See Less
Pacers' Steven Ashworth: Headed to Indiana
Ashworth signed a contract with the Pacers on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
The details of Ashworth's contract are unclear at this time. The Creighton product is a bit undersized but will look to carve out a role at the next level with his shooting ability.... See More ... See Less
Pacers' RJ Felton: Signs with Indiana
Felton is signing with the Pacers as an undrafted free agent, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.
Felton emerged as a high-level scorer at East Carolina during the 2024-25 season, averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three across 33 games. The guard will look to earn a roster spot with the Pacers during the NBA Summer League.... See More ... See Less
Pacers' Taelon Peter: Heading to Indiana
Peter was selected by the Pacers with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Peter had a circuitous college career. After beginning his time in college at the Division I level with Tennessee Tech in 2020-21, he then moved down to the Division II level with Arkansas Tech before returning to Division I with Liberty in 2024-25. During his lone season with the Flames, Peter averaged 13.7 points while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from three-point range. Peter profiles as a perimeter specialist at the next level, though even if he secures a spot on the Pacers' 15-man roster heading into the upcoming season, he likely won't be called upon to enter the rotation right away as a rookie.... See More ... See Less
Pacers' Kam Jones: Snagged by Pacers
Jones was selected by Indiana with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Jones capped off his collegiate career with a strong 2024-25 season at Marquette, where he averaged 19.2 points in 33.7 minutes over 34 games. He was a career 38.0 percent three-point shooter in college and excelled at creating space for himself. However, Jones is more than just a scorer, which was evident by his 5.9 assists per game during his senior year.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
117.4
(7th)
|
115.1
(17th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|T. Haliburton PG Tyrese Haliburton PG
|Achilles
|J. Walker PF Jarace Walker PF
|Ankle
|I. Jackson C Isaiah Jackson C
|Achilles