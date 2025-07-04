Skip to Main Content
Overall 50-32 • EAST 4th

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers
  • Overall
    50-32
  • EAST
    4th
Indiana Pacers
Last Game
Sun, Jun 22 |
ABC
@ Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14)
  • Paycom Center
91
Final
103
Eastern Central Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
CLE
 64-18 6-4 L1
IND
 50-32 8-2 W1
MIL
 48-34 8-2 W8
DET
 44-38 4-6 L2
CHI
 39-43 7-3 W3
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
OKC
Sun, Jun 8
L 123-107
vs
OKC
Wed, Jun 11
W 116-107
vs
OKC
Fri, Jun 13
L 111-104
@
OKC
Mon, Jun 16
L 120-109
vs
OKC
Thu, Jun 19
W 108-91
@
OKC
Sun, Jun 22
L 103-91
Full Schedule



Top Pacers News

  • Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Qualifying offer extended

    Rotowire

    The Pacers extended a qualifying offer to Jackson (Achilles) for 2025-26 on Sunday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

    Jackson is now set to enter restricted free agency this offseason after spending the past four years in Indiana. The big man suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in November and missed the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He appeared in just five regular-season outings (one start) last year, averaging 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 16.8 minutes per game.

  • Pacers' Tony Bradley: Team option picked up

    Rotowire

    The Pacers exercised their $2.94 million team option in Bradley's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

    Bradley will return to Indiana for a second season after signing two 10-day pacts followed by a one-year deal with the club in March 2025. The 27-year-old center appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Pacers last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 8.1 minutes per contest.

  • Pacers' Samson Johnson: Getting chance with Pacers

    Rotowire

    Johnson is signing a contract with Indiana, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

    Johnson will get a chance to show what he can do at the next level despite not getting the call on draft day. The big man averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over 34 games during the 2024-25 season at UConn.

  • Pacers' Steven Ashworth: Headed to Indiana

    Rotowire

    Ashworth signed a contract with the Pacers on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

    The details of Ashworth's contract are unclear at this time. The Creighton product is a bit undersized but will look to carve out a role at the next level with his shooting ability.

  • Pacers' RJ Felton: Signs with Indiana

    Rotowire

    Felton is signing with the Pacers as an undrafted free agent, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

    Felton emerged as a high-level scorer at East Carolina during the 2024-25 season, averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three across 33 games. The guard will look to earn a roster spot with the Pacers during the NBA Summer League.

  • Pacers' Taelon Peter: Heading to Indiana

    Rotowire

    Peter was selected by the Pacers with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

    A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Peter had a circuitous college career. After beginning his time in college at the Division I level with Tennessee Tech in 2020-21, he then moved down to the Division II level with Arkansas Tech before returning to Division I with Liberty in 2024-25. During his lone season with the Flames, Peter averaged 13.7 points while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from three-point range. Peter profiles as a perimeter specialist at the next level, though even if he secures a spot on the Pacers' 15-man roster heading into the upcoming season, he likely won't be called upon to enter the rotation right away as a rookie.

  • Pacers' Kam Jones: Snagged by Pacers

    Rotowire

    Jones was selected by Indiana with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

    Jones capped off his collegiate career with a strong 2024-25 season at Marquette, where he averaged 19.2 points in 33.7 minutes over 34 games. He was a career 38.0 percent three-point shooter in college and excelled at creating space for himself. However, Jones is more than just a scorer, which was evident by his 5.9 assists per game during his senior year.

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 117.4
(7th) 		115.1
(17th)

Injuries

Player Injury
T. Haliburton PG Tyrese Haliburton PG Achilles
J. Walker PF Jarace Walker PF Ankle
I. Jackson C Isaiah Jackson C Achilles
Full Injuries