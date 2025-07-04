Peter was selected by the Pacers with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Peter had a circuitous college career. After beginning his time in college at the Division I level with Tennessee Tech in 2020-21, he then moved down to the Division II level with Arkansas Tech before returning to Division I with Liberty in 2024-25. During his lone season with the Flames, Peter averaged 13.7 points while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from three-point range. Peter profiles as a perimeter specialist at the next level, though even if he secures a spot on the Pacers' 15-man roster heading into the upcoming season, he likely won't be called upon to enter the rotation right away as a rookie.