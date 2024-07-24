The New York Knicks are signing head coach Tom Thibodeau to a three-year contract extension, per ESPN. Thibodeau's contract was set to expire after the 2024-25 season, but the Knicks didn't want to wait to ensure he's around for the foreseeable future.

In the four years, Thibodeau has been with the Knicks, he's missed the playoffs just once and took the team to back-to-back Eastern Conference semifinal appearances. Had it not been for injuries to a bunch of key players in New York's second-round series loss to the Pacers this past season, the Knicks could've had a real shot at facing the Celtics in the conference finals.

Thibodeau had helped the Knicks experience their most success since the late '90s and early '00s when playoffs were expected every year. In his first year with the team, during the 2020-21 season, he earned Coach of the Year, and finished in the top five for the award last season. His teams are routinely tough on defense, as evidenced by the No. 9 defense last season, and for the first time since the 2012-13 season, the Knicks also ranked in the top 10 on offense, ranking No. 7 on that end of the floor. He's compiled a 175-143 record since joining the Knicks, his most successful head coaching stint since he coached the Chicago Bulls from 2010-2015.

Signing Thibodeau is just the latest in what's been a perfect offseason for the Knicks. Not only did they pull off a shocking trade to land one of the premiere two-way role players in the league in Mikal Bridges, but they re-signed OG Anunoby and signed All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson to an extremely team-friendly deal that not only locks him up for the foreseeable future but also allows the Knicks future financial flexibility to continue to build the roster around their strong core going forward.

With Thibodeau at the helm, the Knicks should be considered a real threat to come out of the Eastern Conference, even against the defending champions in the Boston Celtics. New York made moves this summer to ensure they'd have the roster to contend with the Celtics for seasons to come, and now they've made sure Thibodeau is around to lead the way beyond just next season.

