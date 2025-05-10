The second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs continued on Friday night, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets emerging victorious in a pair of Game 3s. It was the first win of the series for the top-seeded Cavs, who now trail the Indiana Pacers, 2-1. In the night cap, the Nuggets were able to pull out an overtime thriller to take a 2-1 lead over the Thunder, who are the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs after finishing with the league's best record.

The action keeps on rolling on Saturday, with the New York Knicks trying to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET, while the 1-1 series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors shifts to San Francisco for Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

It's been an upset-heavy second round so far, but the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the title favorites (+170 at DraftKings). The Celtics, despite being down 0-2 against the Knicks, have the second-best title odds and are still the favorites to win the East (+330).

We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today

All times Eastern

Friday, May 9

Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104 (Indiana leads, 2-1)

Game 3: Nuggets 113, Thunder 104 -- OT (Denver leads, 2-1)

Saturday, May 10

Game 3: Knicks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo (New York leads 2-0)

Game 3: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, May 11

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, May 12

Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 13

Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, May 14

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 15

*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Nuggets vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 16

*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, May 18

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Monday, May 19

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, May 20

*Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs