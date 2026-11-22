Mikal Bridges was always up against a nearly impossible standard in New York. The Knicks sold everything but their soul to get him. He went from zero to hero over last year's championship run, then right back down to zero to start this season.

Bridges entered Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers averaging 7.5 points per game on putrid 40/30 shooting splits. The familiar chatter was growing louder. Trade him. Or at least bench him. The Knicks entered Saturday having lost Bridges' minutes by a starter-worst five points per 100 possessions this season, per Databallr, and worse, they were +17.8 with him on the bench.

He's been showing signs of life of late. He went for 18 on 8-of-12 shooting against Indiana a week ago. He put up 17 on 7-of-11 in a win over the Raptors on Tuesday. The Knicks entered Saturday having won three straight and seven of their last nine.

Make that four straight and eight of 10 as the Knicks stunned the Blazers 97-96 -- with Bridges turning his ever-extreme dial from zero all the way back up to hero with the shot that just may have turned his season around.

"Bang! Bang!"

Mike Breen doesn't bring out the double-bang often, but he did it on Saturday when Bridges took an inbound pass at the top of the key and, with the Knicks down two and 3.2 seconds on the clock, dribbled left and pulled up for the second buzzer-beater of his career (both of which have come against the Blazers).

This would've been a gut-punch loss for the Knicks, who were on the verge of fumbling a 23-point halftime lead. Instead, as it turned out, it couldn't have been scripted better. Bridges needed a moment like this.

Mike Brown hasn't pulled him from the starting five, but he only played him for 17 minutes in two straight games less than two weeks ago, and Bridges' minutes, largely as a result of that stretch, are down to a career-low 26 a game, which is the same burn Landry Shamet gets. This Nov. 15 portrait of basketball depression just about summed up the state of Bridges' season at that point.

Fast forward to Saturday night, when Madison Square Garden came alive with more than 50 franchise legends in the building for Homecoming Night, and this is what you call a vibe shift.

"When, quote-unquote, you think he's struggling, he just keeps playing," Brown said of Bridges after Saturday's game. "He doesn't let anything impact him. ... He's not going to get too high, he's not going to get too low. He's been there and done that. So for him to have the ball in his hands at that point in the game, there's a lot of confidence not only coming from him but from his teammates and the staff."

By the numbers

In the interest of not totally overreacting to one shot, let's keep some perspective on this. Bridges only had 12 points vs. Portland. The Knicks still lost his 28 minutes by six points, the worst plus-minus of the night. But he made five of his eight shots and established a confident early rhythm.

Bridges certainly hasn't been setting the world on fire, but for the most part he's been looking more like himself after a terrible start. The Knicks are now -49 for the season in Bridges' minutes, but they were -50 over the first three games, meaning he has been a net neutral since. That's nothing to celebrate, but it's not as bad as the prevailing perception.

Now look at it the other way. The Knicks are +140 without Bridges on the court this season and, while there's no denying his contribution to that number with too many nothing offensive showings, understand that nearly half of it comes from two games (-24 against the Nets on Nov. 2 and -36 against the Bucks on Nov. 11).

This isn't to suggest Bridges has been anywhere close to good so far. It's just to say that small samples can look like bigger deals than they are, and generally speaking, he's been slowly coming around. Maybe he just needed one game, one shot, one moment to reroute his basketball brain back toward the space he left it in as a playoff hero. Maybe Saturday night was that moment. Like the great Don Henley said: In a New York minute, everything can change.