Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS: $50 sign-up bonus with $20 deposit (July 2026)

The new Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS allows new users to secure a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. Polymarket is a sports prediction market app in the U.S. that allows users to buy positions and trade on the outcomes of events. This Polymarket invite promo for a $50 trading bonus can be used on today's World Cup matches, including the duel between Argentina and Cape Verde. Claim your Polymarket trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Polymarket referral code details

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket welcome trading bonus Deposit $20+, get $50 in trading credits States Polymarket is available AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY* Polymarket minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified July 3, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

One of Polymarket's top competitors in the prediction market sphere is Kalshi. Here is how the Kalshi promo code compares to the Polymarket referral code:

Best Polymarket promo code

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $50 in trading credits after a $20 deposit. Users can use these trading credits on some of the biggest sports in the world, such as baseball, basketball and soccer, to trade positions on outcomes of a specific game.

Users can also trade on futures markets, such as the World Cup champion or World Series winner. Simply deposit $20 into your Polymarket account to receive the Polymarket $50 trading bonus.

Claim your Polymarket $50 trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS:

Polymarket promo code terms and conditions

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS is valid for new Polymarket users only. Existing users are not eligible.

is valid for new Polymarket users only. Existing users are not eligible. A minimum deposit of $20 is required to qualify for the $50 trading bonus.

The $50 trading bonus will be credited as trading credits and is non-withdrawable. Credits cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, or exchanged.

Trading credits must be used within the Polymarket platform.

This offer is available to users who are 18 years of age or older and hold a valid U.S. residential address in a state where Polymarket is authorized to operate.

Market availability varies by state. Certain markets available on the global Polymarket platform may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

For full terms and conditions, visit Polymarket.us.

Featured Polymarket sports prediction market: Argentina vs. Cape Verde World Cup soccer

The World Cup Round of 32 will end on Friday with three matches. The knockout game between Argentina and Cape Verde begins at 6 p.m. ET, with both teams fighting to advance to the Round of 16.

Argentina win: $0.86

Cape Verde win: $0.038

Tie: $0.11

Predicting the correct outcome will pay out at $1 per share. Other available prediction markets on the Polymarket U.S. app for this game include total goals, first half winner, second half winner, first team to score and both teams to score.

Is Polymarket legal?

Polymarket is legal at the federal level in the U.S., operating as a regulated Designated Contract Market (DCM) under the oversight of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). However, availability varies by state.

Several states, including Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio, do not currently permit access to Polymarket. Additional states, such as Tennessee, Connecticut, and Minnesota, have issued restrictions or cease-and-desist orders, and Minnesota has passed an outright ban effective August 1, 2026. The regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly, and availability is subject to change.

Users are responsible for confirming that Polymarket is authorized to operate in their state before signing up.

Polymarket doesn't offer an expansive responsible gaming section, but those who feel they need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET

What sports are available on Polymarket?

The markets on the Polymarket app in the United States aren't identical to the markets globally available on the Polymarket website. The Polymarket app in the U.S. is significantly heavier on the sports side, but still offers a limited number of approved non-sports markets.

Some of the top sports trading options on the Polymarket app include:

NBA

MLB

NHL

NFL

NCAA football

UFC

Golf

WNBA

World Cup soccer

Champions League soccer

Major League Soccer

Various European soccer leagues

ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis

IPL Cricket

Esports

How Polymarket works

The Polymarket app offers a variety of markets ranging from politics to weather to sports. When it comes to the sporting world, Polymarket offers contracts on all of the popular leagues. Users can trade on live sporting events in addition to upcoming events, and even longer-term events, like championships and awards.

In sports markets for games, the most popular prediction contract is picking which team will win a specific contest. The trading originates from commodities or event-related trading, but in the case of sports markets, sports trading is tied to the outcome of real-world sporting events.

By picking either option in a sporting event, users buy an event contract related to that pick, which is then settled upon the conclusion of the event.

Polymarket sports markets vs. sportsbook apps



Polymarket lists a price next to the event that correlates directly with its probability. As opposed to sportsbooks, which only list the specific odds the betting app generated without the public knowing the true percentage, without taking an additional step to find the implied odds.

Additionally, while sportsbook promos are an integral part of the sports betting experience, Polymarket offers fewer promos for existing users on a day-to-day basis.

Polymarket pricing explained

For example, let's say Florida is priced at $0.55 per share on Polymarket to win a game versus Texas. If Florida wins, each share is paid out at $1.

The price is implying Florida has a 55% probability to win. Therefore, if someone were to make a trade for 100 shares of Florida at this price, it would cost $55, and if Florida wins, Polymarket pays out $100 back to the account for those shares.

That is significantly simpler than trying to figure out what the probability of a bet with -165 odds or +230 odds is in percentage form to win.

How to trade on Polymarket

Before submitting and finalizing the purchase of contracts, Polymarket pulls up your wallet, and you must click the Sign button to confirm your purchase, and any fees are disclosed at that time. The purchase is then added to your positions in your profile.

From there, Polymarket reviews how many dollars are being invested, at what price, and the payout if your prediction is correct. Polymarket doesn't charge any deposit or withdrawal fees, although payment providers or blockchain networks may still charge fees.

The Orderbook

The Orderbook is a live list of all open orders for a given event contract. It shows what other traders are currently willing to pay and accept at different prices. You can view both bids (buy orders) and asks (sell orders) to quickly see the best available prices and opportunities. The Orderbook shows you how many users are willing buyers, and how much they are willing to spend per share and in total.

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Polymarket banking methods

Banking methods Maximum deposits Available for withdrawals? Apple Pay $50,000 No Apple Wallet; only linked debit card Bank transfer $50,000 yes Debit card $50,000 yes Wire transfer No limit no

Polymarket fees

Polymarket charges a small taker's fee for those buying or selling instantly at the market price. The taker's fee isn't a flat rate; it varies based on a mathematical formula that factors in the number of shares, the price of each share, and the type of contract you are buying.

The fees are automatically factored into your trade, and users are made aware of them at the time of the trade. Sports trading has one of the smallest fees of all Polymarket categories, with a taker fee rate of 0.03, compared to markets like culture (0.05), weather (0.05) and bitcoin (0.07).

Does Polymarket have deposit fees and withdrawal fees?

Polymarket doesn't charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, although payment providers or blockchain networks may still charge fees.

The Polymarket U.S. app does not accept crypto deposits. For deposits and withdrawals, it accepts Apple Pay, debit card or bank transfer via Aerosync; however, Polymarket does not accept Apple Pay withdrawals to your Apple Cash wallet. Apple Pay withdrawals must be via a linked debit card.

How to withdraw from the Polymarket app

Go to your Polymarket portfolio

Click withdraw Enter the recipient address and select the amount and method of withdrawal Click withdraw to confirm the transaction

Polymarket app review: User experience

The Polymarket app is simple to use and navigate from market to market. All the popular markets are listed at the very top of the Polymarket app, as well as a trending section toward the top for the most popular games and markets at the moment. Users can scroll down the home page for other popular markets separated by sport. The Polymarket app also showcases a live tab of active games.

Polymarket US app ratings (as of July 3, 2026)

Polymarket App Ratings Rating Number of Reviews Apple App Store 4.6 out of 5 stars 44k Google Play Store 4.6 out of 5 stars 7.9k

Polymarket customer support

To reach customer support within the app, simply click on the blue chat icon in the bottom right of the home page to start your chat. You can also email support@polymarket.us for further assistance.

Claim your Polymarket $50 trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Polymarket app pros and cons

Polymarket pros Polymarket cons Wide variety of markets Reported delayed withdrawals Lower fees than the competition Weak customer service Live trading No Apple Wallet withdrawals Simple, easy interface Markets vary by state

Polymarket app review

The Polymarket promo offer of $50 in trading credit after a $20 deposit is better than what many other prediction markets are offering.

With markets regulated under the CFTC, which is under the jurisdiction of the federal government, Polymarket must comply with those laws. Unlike sports betting, which differs from state to state and is controlled by state governments, there is uniformity across the nation on most markets, with Polymarket and prediction markets being federally regulated.

Certain markets may not be available in all 50 states or on the Polymarket U.S. app.

Making trades on individual markets is straightforward. The top of the app home screen allows you to choose which sport or market category you prefer with an easy scroll.

Polymarket is open 24/7, with reduced hours on Thursdays when trading pauses from 6 to 8 a.m. ET for maintenance.

Polymarket FAQ

What is Polymarket?

Polymarket is a prediction market where users trade contracts on event outcomes. For sports markets, these outcomes could be who wins a game, how many points they score, who wins an award, etc. Users can buy contracts, with each share paying out $1 for correct outcomes. Prices per share on Polymarket markets range from $0.00-$1.00.

What is the Polymarket promo code?

Get the Polymarket trading bonus code by using the promo code 'CBSSPORTS,' and you'll receive a $50 trading bonus when you make a $20 deposit as a new user.

Is Polymarket legal?

Polymarket is legal at the federal level, regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). However, it is not available in all 50 states. Several states have issued restrictions or cease-and-desist orders, and availability is subject to change. Always confirm that Polymarket is authorized to operate in your state before signing up, and stay up to date on any changes to local laws and regulations.

How to get the Polymarket trading bonus code?

Simply click "Claim Bonus" throughout the article, and use the Polymarket promo code 'CBSSPORTS.'

What is the free 50 code for Polymarket?

This Polymarket promo code gives new users $50 to trade however they'd like and in whatever market they wish on Polymarket. Simply deposit $20 to get the Polymarket deposit trading bonus code.

Is Polymarket betting a sportsbook?

No, Polymarket is not a sportsbook. It is a prediction market; users can buy and trade on contracts. The markets and prices are controlled by the buyers and sellers, which can fluctuate based on how liquid a specific market is. This concept is significantly different from a sportsbook, where the specific betting apps has full authority on the odds. What also makes Polymarket different from sportsbooks is that several non-sports markets are available to trade on, such as economics, politics and weather.

Is the Polymarket referral code the same as the Polymarket promo code?

Yes, the Polymarket referral code and promo code are the same. Use code CBSSPORTS when signing up to claim your bonus.

How much is the Polymarket sign-up bonus?

New users who deposit $20 or more receive a $50 trading bonus.

What states is Polymarket available in?

Polymarket is available in most U.S. states, though several, including AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, NV, and OH, are currently restricted.

How does Polymarket work?

Polymarket users trade contracts, which predict the outcomes of events. Users see a price for a "yes" or "no" result in a specific market, and that price correlates exactly to the percentage of the trade winning. For example, if New York is priced at $0.71 per share on Polymarket to win a game, it implies a 71% chance of winning. If New York wins, each share is paid out at $1. Therefore, if someone were to make a trade for 100 shares of New York at this price, it would cost $71, and if New York wins, Polymarket pays out $100 back to the account for those shares. The activity from other traders can move prices up or down.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.