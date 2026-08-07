Kalshi Super Bowl futures: Latest NFL prices for Super Bowl 61 futures at Kalshi

Kalshi NFL prediction markets are very popular, and they're incredibly wide-ranging. NFL fans can make trades and predictions on games each and every week, but they can also make NFL futures picks at Kalshi. Here, we break down the top NFL prediction markets available at Kalshi, including Kalshi Super Bowl futures with a deep dive into current trading values and teams to watch for in 2026.

Super Bowl 61: Latest Kalshi prices

What are the current Kalshi Super Bowl futures prices? Here's what it looks like for all 32 NFL teams, as of August 7, 2026.

AFC winner prices

Which team will win the AFC in 2026? After New England won a wide-open conference in 2025, here's the latest NFL Kalshi future prices for the AFC champion in 2026.

Buffalo Bills: 15 cents

Baltimore Ravens: 13 cents

Kansas City Chiefs: 12 cents

Los Angeles Chargers: 12 cents

Houston Texans: 10 cents

New England Patriots: 10 cents

Cincinnati Bengals: 9 cents

Denver Broncos: 9 cents

Jacksonville Jaguars: 7 cents

Indianapolis Colts: 4 cents

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 cents

Las Vegas Raiders: 2 cents

Tennessee Titans: 2 cents

Cleveland Browns: 1 cent

Miami Dolphins: 1 cent

New York Jets: 1 cent

NFC winner prices

Can the Seahawks repeat as NFC winners? Will the Rams overtake their rival? Here's a look at the latest NFL Kalshi futures prices for the 2026 NFC winner.

Los Angeles Rams: 25 cents

Seattle Seahawks: 13 cents

Philadelphia Eagles: 10 cents

San Francisco 49ers: 9 cents

Green Bay Packers: 9 cents

Chicago Bears: 8 cents

Dallas Cowboys: 8 cents

Detroit Lions: 8 cents

Washington Commanders: 4 cents

Minnesota Vikings: 4 cents

New York Giants: 3 cents

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 cents

Atlanta Falcons: 2 cents

Carolina Panthers: 2 cents

New Orleans Saints: 2 cents

Arizona Cardinals: 1 cent

AFC Prices to make playoffs

Another popular Kalshi NFL trading market is predicting whether or not a team will make the postseason. Here's a share price snapshot for the AFC.

Buffalo Bills: 77 cents

Baltimore Ravens: 74 cents

Cincinnati Bengals: 64 cents

Houston Texans: 64 cents

New England Patriots: 63 cents

Kansas City Chiefs: 63 cents

Los Angeles Chargers: 61 cents

Denver Broncos: 59 cents

Jacksonville Jaguars: 53 cents

Pittsburgh Steelers: 40 cents

Indianapolis Colts: 38 cents

Tennessee Titans: 20 cents

Las Vegas Raiders: 18 cents

Cleveland Browns: 15 cents

New York Jets: 13 cents

Miami Dolphins: 10 cents

NFC prices to make playoffs

Here are the current Kalshi prices for each NFC team to make the postseason in 2026.

Los Angeles Rams: 80 cents

Seattle Seahawks: 66 cents

Detroit Lions: 66 cents

Philadelphia Eagles: 61 cents

San Francisco 49ers: 57 cents

Green Bay Packers: 55 cents

Dallas Cowboys: 54 cents

Chicago Bears: 52 cents

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 42 cents

Minnesota Vikings: 41 cents

New Orleans Saints: 38 cents

Washington Commanders: 33 cents

New York Giants: 32 cents

Carolina Panthers: 30 cents

Atlanta Falcons: 28 cents

Arizona Cardinals: 7 cents

Super Bowl 61 contenders

While every NFL team has a 17-game schedule and operates with the same salary cap restrictions, some are better equipped to make a Super Bowl run than others. Here's a quick overview of the top Super Bowl contenders and why they're viewed that way for the 2026 season, as well as some other teams to note.

Top contenders

The Rams (16 cents per share) are viewed as the most likely team to win Super Bowl 61 after a strong 12-5 season a year ago and a one-score loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. They return MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and they also traded for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and standout cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason. Speaking of the Seahawks (8 cents), they won Super Bowl 60 over the Patriots and return most of their key players from 2025, including Sam Darnold at quarterback and 2025 receiving yards leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

In the AFC, the Bills (8 cents), Ravens (7 cents) and Chiefs (6 cents) are viewed as the strongest contenders. All three have former MVP winners at quarterback in Josh Allen (Buffalo), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), but each team has big questions. The Bills and Ravens have new head coaches and Mahomes is coming off an ACL tear. Buffalo reached the Divisional Round last year while Baltimore and Kansas City missed the postseason.

Notable teams in the hunt

There are sure to be a lot of other teams in contention this year as well. In the AFC, the Broncos (5 cents) lost to the Patriots (5 cents) in the AFC title game last year, and Denver traded for Miami standout receiver Jaylen Waddle while New England added former Philly receiver A.J. Brown. The Bengals (5 cents) hope that they'll have Joe Burrow healthy and throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for 17 games, and the Chargers (5 cents) hope to have better postseason success after some early flameouts in recent years. The Texans (4 cents) are trying to take the next step forward after three straight Divisional Round losses, while Jacksonville (3 cents) shocked many by making the playoffs, losing in the first round to Buffalo.

In the NFC, the Eagles (5 cents) have a new-look offense with Brown in New England, so the connection between Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith will be especially important. The 49ers (5 cents) knocked off Philly in the first round last year before suffering a blowout loss to Seattle, and San Francisco will hope to be healthier after battling injuries on both sides of the ball. The Bears (4 cents) are also coming off a Divisional Round appearance, having lost to the Rams in a nail-biter. Caleb Williams' growth in his second year under head coach Ben Johnson will be key, and Johnson's old team, the Lions, are hoping to recover from missing the postseason after making it each of the prior two seasons. The Packers (4 cents), who fell to Chicago in the first round, should also be in the mix with quarterback Jordan Love leading the charge, and the Cowboys (4 cents) will hope their defense can begin to catch up to their high-powered offense led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Sleeper teams

We see sleeper teams emerge every year, meaning teams that few expected to contend that wind up turning heads. The Commanders (3 cents) were just that team two years ago, making the NFC title game, but injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels derailed Washington's 2025 season quickly. The Vikings (2 cents) are another intriguing NFC team as they had won 13 games twice between 2022 and 2024, but inconsistent quarterback play was a big issue. If that's rectified, Minnesota could be a very good team in 2026.

As for the AFC, the Steelers have a new look after Mike Tomlin resigned and the team hired former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. The Steelers haven't finished under .500 since 2003, and the roster is overall in good shape. The main question is what quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks like in his final NFL campaign.

NFL playoff structure

In the NFL, 14 total teams make the playoffs, with seven making it in each conference. The team with the top record in each conference gets a first-round bye, while the No. 2 seed hosts the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed. The top four seeds in each conference are division winners.

After the first round, the No. 1 seed hosts the lowest-remaining seed, and for the other game, the higher seed hosts the lower seed. The same goes for the next round, which is the conference title game. The winner of the conference championship then plays in the Super Bowl.

Strategies for trading on Kalshi Super Bowl 61 futures

Picking a Super Bowl winner is tough, regardless of when in the season you're making your prediction. There are a ton of different factors that can impact a team's Super Bowl aspirations, such as injuries. But being banged up is just one factor to keep in mind when predicting a Super Bowl winner at Kalshi.

Injuries

Injuries are an unfortunate part of any sport, especially football. Players get banged up throughout the season, and having to play two or three additional games just to reach the Super Bowl can lead to teams dealing with injuries heading into the big game.

Like any game, it's important to keep an eye on injuries leading up to the Super Bowl before deciding which trades and predictions you're going to make. Even if a player on the injury report does suit up, they could be operating at less than 100% in the health department or could be limited in terms of total snaps. And, of course, if a team suffers a major injury – or multiple – during the regular season, they may not be the team to back.

Current form

Even if a team has a better regular season record than their Super Bowl opponent, they may not be entering the game in top form. As noted, injuries can play a major role, but some teams limp into the Super Bowl while others enter on a high note.

Always pay attention to how the two conference winners looked during their postseason journey. Are they blowing teams out? Are they winning nailbiters against elite competition? Did they struggle to handle business against a perceived weaker foe? Did one side of the ball look like a weakness when it was supposed to be a strength? These are all factors to consider when making Kalshi NFL trades. And if teams struggle during the regular season, they may not be a true Super Bowl contender.

Quarterbacks are king

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and more often than not, the two teams left standing entering the Super Bowl have strong signal-callers leading the offense. With quarterbacks being so important, it's always critical to look at which QB enters the game with the hotter hand and is leading the more high-powered offense.

As for making Kalshi Super Bowl futures picks during the season, always be looking for how quarterbacks are playing, especially if they're coming off an injury or have a new-look offense either with new teammates or a new play-caller.

Breaking down the matchup

The name of the game in the NFL is matchups, and these play a major role in the winner of every game, including the Super Bowl. Last year, for instance, the Seahawks had an elite defense and pass rush while the Patriots' offensive line was a weakness. Seattle dominated at the line of scrimmage and New England's offense had no answers.

There could also be a matchup featuring a run-heavy team like the Ravens, which could give Baltimore a big edge in time of possession, especially against a team without an elite run defense.

Teams' style of play matches up better against some than others, and given the Super Bowl is a battle between two teams, it's not always easy for a team to lean on their strengths like they did throughout the regular season.

FAQ

Can I trade on the Super Bowl on Kalshi?

Yes, you can make Kalshi Super Bowl trades, including during the NFL season. Kalshi users can make predictions on which team will win the Super Bowl, which two teams will make the Super Bowl. Additionally, when the two teams are set, Kalshi users can make trades on the game.

Can I trade on NFL awards at Kalshi?

Yes, Kalshi offers markets on various NFL awards, such as the league MVP and Rookie of the Year awards.

Does Kalshi have NFL trades?

Yes, Kalshi offers a wide range of NFL trading markets, from single-game results to season-long outcomes.

What NFL trades are on Kalshi?

Some NFL Kalshi trading markets include single-game results, teams to win and reach the Super Bowl, players to win awards and teams to reach the postseason.