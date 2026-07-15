Best prediction market payment methods (July 2026)

Popular prediction market platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket use a variety of deposit and withdrawal options; however, there are some differences between prediction market payment methods and sportsbook or DFS payment methods. This page will discuss those differences, including potential Polymarket and Kalshi deposit fees and the fastest withdrawal options.

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Prediction market payment methods: Deposits

Prediction market payment methods on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket include many of the same options you will find at regulated sportsbooks, daily fantasy and casino platforms in the United States. There is one big difference, though. Some deposit methods incur fees; however, others can be used without fees.

Both Kalshi and Polymarket have a $10 minimum deposit for all methods. You can even claim the latest Kalshi promo code as a new user.

Sign up for Kalshi here to start trading:

Deposit Method Apps Fees Online bank transfer Kalshi, Polymarket No fees Debit Card Kalshi, Polymarket Kalshi 2% deposit fee; Polymarket no fee PayPal Kalshi 2% deposit fee Apple Pay Kalshi, Polymarket Kalshi 2% deposit fee; Polymarket no fee Venmo Kalshi 2% deposit fee Cash App Pay Kalshi No fees Wire transfer Kalshi, Polymarket No fees but minimum $1,000 on Kalshi & minimum $5,000 on Polymarket Cryptocurrency Kalshi No Kalshi fees, but cryptocurrency transactions always come with network fees

Our picks for the best prediction market payment methods by category

Here is an overview of the top prediction market deposit methods, with reviews of deposit and withdrawal speed included.

Our pick for fastest prediction market withdrawals and payouts: Venmo/PayPal

This option is offered on Kalshi, not Polymarket, but it's the fastest and most convenient withdrawal method for prediction market users. According to PayPal, more than 90 million users in the United States have Venmo and more than 400 million people around the world use PayPal. So most people checking out this review likely have at least one account on these platforms.

Deposits from Venmo and PayPal go into your Kalshi account instantly and can be traded immediately, and withdrawals are completed in less than two minutes. There are no withdrawal fees for Venmo or PayPal.

Our pick for the best prediction market deposit method for instant deposits: Apple Pay

By linking debit cards to your Apple wallet, depositing on Polymarket and Kalshi becomes faster. Both support Apple Pay transactions. Choosing the Apple Pay option on a prediction market platform allows you to then pick which debit card you want to use for a deposit without having to type in all of the card information each time.

Note that Kalshi charges a 2% deposit fee for debit cards, but Polymarket has no fees for them. You can also snag the latest Polymarket promo code as a new user.

Our pick for the best prediction market deposit method for no fees: online bank transfers

Online bank transfers are our choice for the best prediction market payment method for instant deposits with no fees. Neither Kalshi nor Polymarket charges fees for online bank transfers.

Linking your bank account means you will also not incur any deposit fees at either Kalshi or Polymarket. Kalshi uses Plaid to securely connect bank accounts, while Polymarket uses Aerosync. These partners are also used for secure online banking transfers on various regulated iGaming apps in the United States.

Kalshi, Polymarket and its partners use multi-factor authentication for online bank transfers, with deposited funds typically being available immediately for trading. However, it may take up to 48 hours for you to see the transaction reflected on your bank account activity or statement.

Our pick for best prediction market payment method for beginners: debit cards

Simplicity is often the most attractive characteristic for beginners, and debit cards offer a fast, easy and widely accepted prediction market deposit method. Deposits are typically instant, with withdrawal speeds usually within 24 hours and as fast as five minutes.

Note that Kalshi charges a 2% deposit fee for debit cards, but Polymarket has no fees for them.

How to deposit money at prediction markets

Create an account Click the 'deposit' button on the app or website, usually in the top-right corner. Choose your payment method Enter your deposit amount Confirm transaction See your new account balance on the prediction market platform

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Fastest withdrawals among prediction market payment methods

Many prediction market withdrawal options process within 24 hours and as fast as five minutes, but for others, you will have to wait until the next day to see the funds hit your account.

Let's take a closer look at each option.

Available withdrawal methods at prediction markets

Listed below are each of the available deposit methods at Kalshi and Polymarket and whether you can also withdraw to those same methods. Kalshi and Polymarket do not charge fees for withdrawals.

Withdrawal Method Available at Kalshi? Available at Polymarket? Online bank transfer Yes Yes Debit card Yes Yes PayPal Yes No Apple Pay Yes No Venmo Yes No Cash App No No Wire Transfer Yes Yes Cryptocurrency Yes No

Using PayPal at prediction markets

PayPal is an online payment platform that allows customers to send and receive money via debit cards, credit cards and bank accounts with PayPal acting as the third party. It's one of the most popular prediction market payment methods. More than 400 million people around the world have PayPal accounts, according to recent PayPal press releases.

However, prediction markets only accept PayPal transactions that trace back to a debit card or bank account.

Prediction markets that accept PayPal

Kalshi accepts deposits and withdrawals via PayPal. Polymarket does not.

How to deposit

Once a user has linked their PayPal account to their debit card or bank account, depositing into the prediction market is straightforward. You select PayPal from the list of prediction market payment methods and sign into your PayPal account for confirmation. After you make the payment through PayPal, the funds will be available immediately at prediction markets.

Does PayPal charge fees?

PayPal itself does not charge fees, but specific platforms, third-party vendors and bank accounts tied to it may charge a fee on deposits. Kalshi charges a 2% fee from PayPal prediction market deposits.

Withdrawal speed

PayPal withdrawals are often in a user's account in less than five minutes, as one of the fastest payout prediction market options. However, the withdrawal speed can vary based on the specific prediction market and the transaction.

Using Apple Pay at prediction markets

Apple Pay is a virtual wallet from Apple, most commonly used for payments over an iPhone. It is a convenient prediction market payment method due to its instant deposits and ease of all the payment information being saved on your phone. Apple Pay, like PayPal, is a payment method for prediction markets that must come from a debit card.

How to deposit

Choose Apple Pay from the list of deposit options, then choose your deposit amount and verify the payment with your Apple password, Face ID or Touch ID.

Does Apple Pay have fees?

Yes, Kalshi charges up a 2% fee on Apple Pay deposits. Polymarket does not charge a fee for Apple Pay.

Withdrawal speed

If you have deposited on Kalshi via Apple Pay in the past, you will receive your withdrawal in minutes. However, it could take up to two days if withdrawn by Apple Pay without previously depositing from there. Polymarket does not allow withdrawals via Apple Pay.

Using Venmo at prediction markets

Venmo has grown into one of the most popular payment services in the U.S, with more than 97 million users in 2025, according to press releases by parent company PayPal. It's no longer just peer-to-peer spending; now, many of the world's biggest businesses and markets are accepting Venmo payments, including multiple prediction markets.

Venmo works as a digital wallet, where users can link bank accounts or debit cards for payments. It is available at Kalshi, but not Polymarket.

How to deposit

Choose Venmo from the list of deposit options, then select your deposit amount and confirm the payment.

Does Venmo have fees?

Venmo itself does not charge fees, but specific platforms may charge a fee on deposits. Kalshi charges a 2% fee.

Withdrawal speed

Kalshi Venmo withdrawals are very fast if you've deposited there before. You can receive your withdrawal in minutes that way, but if you withdraw to Venmo without depositing with Venmo, it could take two days to process.

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Using Visa at prediction markets

Neither Kalshi nor Polymarket allows prediction market credit card deposits, but they both accept Visa debit cards.

How to deposit

Users can choose 'debit card' from the list of deposit options, and then enter their Visa debit card information, such as name, expiration date and card number, to complete the deposit for how to deposit on Kalshi, as one example.

Does Visa have fees?

Yes, Kalshi charges up to a 2% fee on deposits. Polymarket does not charge a fee.

Withdrawal speed

Visa debit card payouts can be paid out within minutes or up to three business days, depending on the platform and if you've deposited with the same method.

Using Mastercard at prediction markets

As a main competitor to Visa, Mastercard operates similarly to Visa, offering both credit cards and debit cards as part of its global electronic payment network. Mastercard, like Visa, is a prediction market payment option via debit cards but not credit cards.

How to deposit



Users can select 'debit card' from the list of deposit methods, and then enter their Mastercard debit card information, including name, card number and expiration date, to complete a deposit. Both Kalshi and Polymarket accept Mastercard debit cards.

Does Mastercard have fees?

Yes, Kalshi charges a 2% fee on deposits. Polymarket does not charge a fee on the deposit.

Withdrawal speed

Mastercard debit card payouts can be paid out within minutes or up to three business days, depending on the platform and if you've used the card to deposit.

Our picks for the best prediction market payment methods on each site

Prediction market app Deposit methods with no fees Fastest withdrawal option Kalshi Online bank transfer, Cash App, Wire transfer Venmo/PayPal Polymarket Online bank transfer, debit card, Apple Pay, wire transfer Online bank transfer

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About the fees

For those looking to avoid deposit fees, bank transfers are the best option. However, bank transfers can sometimes take longer to process. Kalshi also allows and doesn't charge a fee on Cash App deposits, however, Polymarket doesn't offer Cash App options.

Kalshi charges a 2% fee on all deposits that involve a debit card, which includes PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay or straight from the debit card itself. Polymarket doesn't charge fees on deposits. However, it is limited on deposit methods. Kalshi withdrawal times are often processed and completed quicker than Polymarket withdrawal time.

For Kalshi users, Venmo/PayPal deposits show up instantly, but you do have to pay the 2% fee. If you are willing to pay the fee, though, you are likely to be able to trade moments after completing your deposit.

Event contracts trading involves risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where it is prohibited.

Prediction markets payment methods FAQ

Here are some common questions regarding prediction market payment methods:

What payment methods do prediction markets accept?



Kalshi and Polymarket both accept online bank transfers, wire transfers, debit card payments and Apple Pay. However, the Apple Pay payments must come from a debit card. Kalshi also accepts PayPal, Venmo, Cash App and crypto deposits.

Can I use a credit card on prediction markets?



No, Kalshi and Polymarket do not allow prediction market credit card deposits, largely to limit people's ability to play irresponsibly.

What prediction markets accept PayPal?



Kalshi accepts PayPal, but Polymarket does not.

How long does a prediction market withdrawal take?



The length of a prediction market withdrawal depends on the platform and the payment method that is being used. Some withdrawals are processed instantly, while others can take several days.

What is the fastest payout prediction market?



Kalshi has multiple methods that pay out nearly instantly, including PayPal, Venmo and debit card if the withdrawal is going to the same payment method as the deposit was made. Polymarket withdrawal time can take multiple days.

Do prediction markets charge withdrawal fees?



No, prediction markets do not charge withdrawal fees.

How do I deposit on Kalshi?



Depositing on Kalshi is simple. Users can click on 'portfolio' at the bottom-center of the app's homepage and then click the green 'deposit' in the right-hand corner. Then simply choose your amount and payment method. Kalshi lists any fees associated with specific prediction market payment methods for transparency.

How do I deposit on Polymarket?



Users simply click the blue 'deposit' in the top right-hand corner and choose their payment amount and payment method. No fees are charged with Polymarket deposits.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.