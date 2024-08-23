-
Yankees' Aaron Judge on pace for 60 home runsDayn Perry
Batting Around: Will any team reach 100 wins this year?No team is currently on pace to hit triple-digit wins.
Under-the-radar MVP candidates: Lindor, moreMatt Snyder
MLB Network special on Greg Maddux is coming Sunday
By: Matt Snyder
The must-watch special "One of a Kind" airs Sunday night
Nationals prospect Crews to make MLB debut vs. Yankees
By: R.J. Anderson
Crews was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft behind LSU teammate Paul Skenes
Yankees' Chisholm returns to lineup for weekend series
By: R.J. Anderson
Chisholm (elbow) has been out since August 12
Ranking bad 2024 MLB teams by change to be good in 2025
By: R.J. Anderson
Seven teams have made the playoffs the last two years after posting a losing record the se...
-
Why Mariners can make playoff run after firing Servais
By: Mike Axisa
The Mariners should be optimistic about a J.P. Crawford return and more
Dodgers Betts fixes dad's house in CBS' renovation show
By: Isabel Gonzalez
The five-tool player credits his dad for having a huge impact on his life
Mariners fire manager Scott Servais
By: Dayn Perry
The Mariners went from 10 games up in the AL West to five games out
Alex Bregman calls elbow injury a 'fluid situation'
By: Dayn Perry
Bregman, who is set to hit free agency this winter, could get playing time at first base
Cole becomes fourth active pitcher to record 150 wins
By: Dayn Perry
Cole beat the Guardians 6-0 Thursday to reach the elusive benchmark
