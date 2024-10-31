The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night in the Bronx wrapped up the eighth World Series title in franchise history in large measure because of Freddie Freeman's unlikely production.

Across the Dodgers' five-game triumph over the New York Yankees, Freeman batted .300/.364/1.000 with four home runs, a triple, and 12 RBI. He also struck out only once for the entire series. Within those lofty numbers is Freeman's signature moment -- his walk-off grand slam in Game 1, the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

In Game 4, Freeman became the first player ever to homer in each of the first four games of a World Series. For his efforts, Freeman won World Series MVP honors, and it was one of the least surprising choices in the history of such things.

Above we used the word "unlikely" to describe Freeman's Fall Classic uprising. This is not because we're unaccustomed to seeing Freeman produce at a high level. Indeed, he's one of the most productive hitters of his generation, and he's probably headed for the Hall of Fame one day. Rather, his late October numbers were surprising because of his health. Freeman was badly limited in the NLDS and NLCS by a sprained right ankle. He was in less obvious discomfort during the World Series, but the injury was still apparent when he was running the bases. Unlike those first two series, however, Freeman's ankle didn't compromise his bat in the World Series.

Now we learn that Freeman's legendary five games against the Yankees are even more, well, legendary than we thought. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Freeman, in addition to that ankle malady, was also dealing with a serious ribcage injury during the playoffs. Passan writes:

A day later, Oct. 4, after Freeman finished a news conference in which he declared himself ready to play despite the ankle injury, he retreated to the batting cage at Dodger Stadium. He wanted to take some swings in preparation for a live batting-practice session. His side tingled with each of his first dozen swings. On the 13th swing, Freeman felt a jolt through his body and crumbled to the ground. Unable to even pick himself off the floor, Freeman was helped into the X-ray room next to Los Angeles' dugout. The results were inconclusive, and around 9:30 p.m., he received a call. The Dodgers wanted him to drive to Santa Monica for more imaging. He hopped in the car, then in an MRI tube. Around 11:30 p.m., the results arrived: Freeman had broken the costal cartilage in his sixth rib, an injury that typically sidelines players for months.

As Passan continues, Freeman persisted through the pain even though some close to him were urging him not to play. Eventually, Freeman's doggedness was rewarded with one of the most memorable performances of this or any October -- one he authored while standing on a bad ankle and swinging through a battered ribcage.

Unlikely indeed were his heroics, and without them the Dodgers probably wouldn't be what they are today -- World Series champions.