Last Game
- Nationwide Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
-
0:41
Highlights: Sharks at Blue Jackets (1/16)
-
1:21
Highlights: Bruins at Blue Jackets (12/27)
-
0:42
Highlights: Blue Jackets at Flyers (12/21)
-
0:43
Highlights: Capitals at Blue Jackets (12/12)
-
1:30
Highlights: Lightning at Blue Jackets (11/21)
-
4:47
Breaking News: Nikolaj Ehlers Signs With Hurricanes
-
0:43
Breaking News: Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers To 6-Year, $51M Deal
-
1:58
Winners and Losers: Boston Bruins
-
1:42
Winners and Losers: Los Angeles Kings
-
2:32
Winners and Losers: Vegas Golden Knights
-
1:35
Winners and Losers: Carolina Hurricanes
-
9:51
NHL Day 1 Free Agency: Will McDavid leave the Oilers?
-
1:14
Golden Knights Introduce Mitch Marner
-
2:39
NHL Free Agency: Ducks Ink F Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
1:58
NHL Free Agency: Rangers Sign Best Dman Available In Vladislav Gavrikov
-
1:24
NHL Free Agency: Habs Bring In Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc
-
1:30
NHL Free Agency: Bruins Make Questionable Signing In Tanner Jeannot
-
1:34
NHL Free Agency: Panthers Re-Sign Marquee Players In Road To Threepeat
-
1:31
Panthers Keep Core Intact
-
1:20
Canucks Retain Several Players
Top Blue Jackets News
-
Blue Jackets' Isac Lundestrom: Inks two-year deal
Lundestrom signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract with Columbus on Tuesday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Lundestrom registered four goals, 15 points, 60 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and 48 hits in 79 regular-season outings for Anaheim in 2024-25. As a member of the Blue Jackets, the 25-year-old forward will likely occupy a bottom-six role.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Christian Jaros: Returns to North America
Jaros signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Tuesday.
Jaros earned two goals and 12 points in 51 regular-season games with CSKA Moscow of the KHL in 2024-25. He has played in Russia for the last three years, but he has one goal and 13 assists in 94 NHL regular-season appearances. Jaros will compete for a depth spot on the Columbus blue line during training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Owen Sillinger: Signs two-way agreement
Sillinger (knee) signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Tuesday.
Sillinger produced 11 goals and 18 assists in 44 regular-season appearances with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. He sustained a knee injury late in the year but could be ready for training camp in the fall. Sillinger will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov: Staying with Jackets
Provorov agreed to terms on a seven-year, $59.5 million contract with Columbus on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Provorov has reached the 30-point threshold in three of his last four seasons and hasn't missed a game in the last three years. While his offensive numbers might not overwhelm considering his $8.5 million AAV, the 28-year-old blueliner's durability no doubt factored into the conversation. While Zach Werenski figures to remain on the No. 1 power-play unit, Provorov should get time with the second group this season and could push for the 40-point threshold, though he's reached that mark just once in his nine NHL campaigns.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Inks four-year extension
Fabbro signed a four-year, $16.5 million contract extension with Columbus on Sunday.
Fabbro was a pending unrestricted free agent after completing his one-year, $2.5 million contract, but he will remain with the Blue Jackets. After being claimed off waivers from Nashville on Nov. 10, he compiled nine goals, 26 points, 82 shots on net, 66 hits and 136 blocked shots in 62 regular-season games for Columbus. Fabbro will probably be back on the top pairing alongside Zach Werenski in the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Malte Vass: Swedish rearguard joins Columbus
Vass was the 76th overall pick by Columbus in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Although not a big point producer, Vas played well enough in the Swedish Jr. league, posting two goals and 11 points in 40 regular-season games, to earn a five-game stint with Farjestad BK of the SHL. It's an impressive accomplishment, considering Vass didn't turn 18 until late March. He's a stay-at-home defenseman who typically plays within his limits. Vass battles hard and makes life miserable for opposing forwards with physical play. He offers very little offensively but could develop into a third-pairing, penalty-killing regular for Columbus at some point down the road.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Sawchenko: Inks one-year deal
Sawchenko signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Saturday.
Sawchenko played seven NHL games with San Jose in 2021-22, going 1-2-1 with a 3.35 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He has bounced around in the minors for the last three seasons, playing for AHL Chicago, Abbotsford and Cleveland. Sawchenko was 10-11-5 with a 3.00 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 27 regular-season appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25. He could see some NHL action next season if Elvis Merzlikins or Jet Greaves suffer an injury.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Pyotr Andreyanov: Selected 20th overall at draft
Andreyanov was the 20th overall pick by Columbus in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Andreyanov is a solid technical goalie, but small by NHL standards. He's just six-feet in a world dominated by giraffes, but he's thick -- he's already close to 210 pounds. Andreyanov has good hands and is athletic, and he makes reflex saves with ease. The big thing that stands out about his season and his talent? He gave up more than three goals just twice all season in the MHL. The Columbus path to the net opened up a bit this month with Daniil Tarasov's trade out of town. Andreyanov is still several years away from the NHL, but he has a chance at an NHL career.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Jackson Smith: Picked 14th overall at entry draft
Smith was the 14th overall pick by Columbus in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Smith has good skills and a booming shot, and he's strong in transition. But his defensive routes and decisions still need a lot of work, and his hockey sense is a touch underwhelming. Still, most of these things are solvable with the developmental supports in an NHL system. Smith's offense isn't likely to translate into NHL production, even if it teases every once in a while. But with his mobility and smooth skating, Smith will likely develop into a prototypical 3-4 defender who logs a lot of ice time and spends a long time in the league.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Involved in major trade
Coyle and Miles Wood were acquired by Columbus from Colorado on Friday in exchange for Gavin Brindley, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round selection, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Coyle had 17 goals and 35 points across 83 regular-season appearances between Boston and Colorado in 2024-25. That was a major drop from his career highs of 25 goals and 60 points in 82 regular-season outings with the Bruins in 2023-24, but Coyle has finished the regular season with 30-50 points in seven of the last eight campaigns, so his most recent showing was on the low end in terms of offensive production, but it wasn't completely out of the ordinary. Coyle will likely start 2025-26 as Columbus' third-line center and on the second power-play unit.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Hunter McKown: Pens two-way deal
McKown signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Friday.
McKown hasn't appeared in an NHL game since he logged 12 outings with the Jackets back in 2022-23. Despite playing entirely in the minors last year, the 22-year-old center still managed to put together a strong campaign with 13 goals and 18 assists in 68 regular-season games for the Monsters. Given the two-way nature of his new deal, McKown should be expected to continue playing the bulk of his minutes in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Involved in trade
Gaunce was acquired by Columbus from Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for Cameron Butler.
Gaunce had an assist, four PIM, 11 shots, 18 hits and seven blocks in 12 regular-season appearances with Minnesota in 2024-25. He also recorded 15 goals, 29 points and 20 PIM in 39 regular-season outings with AHL Iowa. The 31-year-old will be competing for a bottom-six spot with the Blue Jackets during training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising if he started the season in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Cayden Lindstrom: Joining Spartans
Lindstrom will head to Michigan State ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Thursday.
Lindstrom was unable to play for WHL Medicine Hat due to injuries this season but did manage to play in four postseason contests for the Tigers in which he generated two goals and two assists. Selected by the Jackets with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old center will make the jump to collegiate hockey rather than returning to juniors next year. Given his offensive upside, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be expecting Lindstrom to spend a full four years at Michigan State.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Blue Jackets' Oiva Keskinen: Secures entry-level deal
Keskinen agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Friday.
Keskinen will make the jump to North America next season after having spent the last two years with Tappara Tampere in the Swedish league. In 59 regular-season contests this year, the 2023 seventh-round pick notched 15 goals and 20 helpers but was stymied in the postseason with just one point in eight outings. While Keskinen may get a look with the Jackets at training camp in the fall, he likely will spend the year primarily playing in the minors for AHL Cleveland.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Cayden Lindstrom: Suiting up in WHL Finals
Lindstrom will play in Friday's WHL playoff game between Medicine Hat and Spokane.
Lindstrom battled a long-term back injury which required a November microdiscectomy procedure to alleviate nerve pain. It was unclear if he was going to be able to play at all in 2024-25, but Medicine Hat's run to the WHL Finals afforded Lindstrom enough time to get back in the lineup. He missed over a year of action, and as such, the 19-year-old center is likely to spend all of 2025-26 in the junior ranks to catch up on lost development time.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Samuel Knazko: Set to play for Slovakia at Worlds
Knazko will represent Slovakia at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.
Knazko spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with AHL Cleveland, and he recorded four goals and 12 assists over 55 appearances. This year's World Championship will mark the third time that the 22-year-old has suited up for Slovakia at Worlds. Over his last two appearances, he recorded three assists and two PIM across 15 appearances. Knazko was a third-round pick by Columbus in 2020, but he's made just two NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during his career.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Blue Jackets' Jordan Harris: Posts assist Thursday
Harris logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.
Harris played in the Blue Jackets' last four games of the season after a 22-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old was limited to five points, 15 shots on net, 23 hits and 35 blocked shots over 33 appearances this season. He's one of three restricted free agents for the Blue Jackets this summer, who also have nine unrestricted free agents. Given his poor season, he probably won't be prioritized in negotiations, assuming he's given a qualifying offer.... See More ... See Less
-
Blue Jackets' Dante Fabbro: Pots goal Thursday
Fabbro scored a goal on three shots, blocked five shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.
Fabbro posted six points over 10 contests in April to end the season strong. The 26-year-old defenseman flourished with the Blue Jackets after getting claimed off waivers from the Predators. He ends the campaign with nine goals, 26 points, 89 shots on net, 67 hits, 143 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 68 appearances. Fabbro is an unrestricted free agent this summer, one of nine UFAs on the Columbus roster, but general manager Don Waddell will likely have him near the top of the list for contract talks between now and July 1.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.22
(8th)
|
3.22
(26th)
|
19.5
(23rd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|E. Merzlikins G Elvis Merzlikins G
|Concussion
|Z. Aston-Reese C Zach Aston-Reese C
|Undisclosed
|J. Christiansen D Jake Christiansen D
|Upper Body