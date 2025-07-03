Vass was the 76th overall pick by Columbus in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although not a big point producer, Vas played well enough in the Swedish Jr. league, posting two goals and 11 points in 40 regular-season games, to earn a five-game stint with Farjestad BK of the SHL. It's an impressive accomplishment, considering Vass didn't turn 18 until late March. He's a stay-at-home defenseman who typically plays within his limits. Vass battles hard and makes life miserable for opposing forwards with physical play. He offers very little offensively but could develop into a third-pairing, penalty-killing regular for Columbus at some point down the road.