This Caesars Sportsbook review will take a closer look at one of the five most popular sports betting apps in terms of market share and detail what users can expect from the latest Caesars promo code CBSDYW. New sportsbook users can claim the current Caesars bonus code, bet $1, and get 100% profit boosts to potentially double their winnings 10 times.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code review: CBSDYW

The latest Caesars promo code offers a series of profit boosts to new users. Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page and register for a new account with Caesars bonus code CBSDYW. After placing a qualifying wager of $1 or more, users will be given 10 100% profit boosts.

Here are some more details to know about this Caesars Sportsbook promo for new users:

This offer is available only to new Caesars Sportsbook users.

Caesars users must be at least 21 years old.

Profit boost tokens expire after 14 days. Individual tokens cannot be split across multiple bets.

The maximum wager for a bet using a profit boost token is $25. Maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500.

First wager must have minimum odds of -10000 odds or longer (e.g. -20000 does not qualify).

How does the Caesars promo compare to other sports betting app bonus offers?

Here is a look at some of the other welcome offers currently available in sports betting apps:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Types of welcome promos

The current Caesars promo code summary may begin with the words "bet and get," but rather than getting bonus bets like some other sportsbooks offer, you'll be getting profit boost tokens. DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 promo code offer bonus bets as their bet-and-get incentive. The Caesars promo does not require you to win your first bet, as is the case with the bet365 and DraftKings promo code. However, the FanDuel promo code requires you to win to get the bonus bets.

The BetMGM promo code offers a "first-bet insurance" sign-up bonus. You can bet up to $1,500 in bonus bets back at BetMGM if your first bet loses. Note that sometimes bet insurance is called a No Sweat Bet.

The Fanatics promo code is also bet insurance but offers it on more than just your first bet. Instead of a one-time chance, it offers 10 No Sweat Bets, giving you first-bet insurance on your first bet up to $100 each of the first 10 days after you opt in when you open your account.

Bet-and-get promos allow novice bettors to start sports betting without having to wager hundreds of dollars; however, the amount of bonus bets offered changes for each sportsbook's welcome offer throughout the year.

How to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo code

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1.

Upon placing your qualifying first wager, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.

How to place a bet on Caesars Sportsbook

When logged in to either the Caesars Sportsbook app or website, placing a bet is a very simple process involving selecting the sport you wish to wager on and finding your intended game or match. Standard bets such as point spread, money line and totals are generally immediately viewable on each sport's menu.

Clicking on the game will take you to the full slate of available bets or to build a same-game parlay. Once you have selected a bet, it is added to your betslip, which you can continue to build out to place multiple bets at once, build a parlay or submit the wager immediately.

Caesars promos and bonuses for existing users

Caesars offers a wide variety of bonuses and promotions for existing users. These offers cover everything from profit boosts, to parlay boosts, to credit giveaways and bonus bets. Those are all fairly standard across sportsbook promos.

Profit boost tokens

Scroll the banner ads on the home screen or tap the My Promos button with a dollar sign icon at the bottom of the app to find what profit boosts Caesars may be offering any given day. Frequent offers include 30% anytime touchdown profit boosts, 30% golf odds boosts, and 50% same-game parlay boosts.

Odds boosts

Whereas profit boosts tokens allow users to customize how they want to get boosted odds, odds boosts are pre-packaged offerings from Caesars with odds higher than typically offered. Any boosts available each day can be found by clicking the Boosts button near the top of the app.

Bet-and-get bonus bets

Periodically, Caesars Sportsbook will offer promos to all users where they will provide bonus bets simply for opting into a bet-and-get promo and placing a qualifying wager. Recently, Caesars has celebrated the start of seasons by offering this type of promo for bets on odds to win the championship.

Sweepstakes

Caesars also offers occasional giveaways and sweepstakes that users can opt into and qualify for entry after meeting requirements. Prizes in the past have included tickets to the Super Bowl, with entries for any user who opts in and places a $10 NFL SGP.

Caesars will also run sweepstakes to win bonus bets. A recent one earned any user one entry for every $5 parlay or SGP after opting in.

Caesars Rewards program

Caesars Rewards was long considered one of the elite rewards programs in the gaming space and was considered by some as best-in-class for loyalty programs. That did change with changes in 2023 that lowered the rate at which Caesars Rewards users accrue points. Caesars Rewards is still considered a solid loyalty program but not at the elite position it once held.

As users gain points, they move up through six tiers of the Caesars Rewards program. Points can be redeemed for a variety of bonuses or benefits. Since the changes in 2023, the rate of reward accruement is generally considered in line with other loyalty programs rather than extremely generous to users.

Caesars Sportsbook user experience

Below we'll examine every aspect of the user experience at Caesars Sportsbook, including the app design, functionality of the tech, and fairness of the betting experience.

User interface

From a visual standpoint, the Caesars Sportsbook website and the Caesars Sportsbook app allow for both light and dark themes, with the dark theme giving an especially clean look.

The home screen features more than 20 buttons and options users can tap, which may sound like a lot, but they are organized well. Here's how they are laid out from top to bottom on the home screen.

Caesars Sportsbook home screen layout

My Account: a circular icon to enter your account settings with your account balance and Rewards Credits visible next to it

My Bonuses: a banner across the screen with a dollar coin icon, displaying if you have bonuses or profit boosts available

Sports: Navigate to the full betting menu and buttons direct to NFL, NBA, etc.

Promos: banner ads displaying promotions for that day

Refer-A-Friend: custom link for your account

Trending: sports or leagues that are trending that day

SGPs: pre-built same game parlays from Caesars

App Navigation Menu: Home, My Promos, (Pending) Bets

We found navigating the home screen to be very simple and intuitive. However, it's hard to find the search function. It's hidden beneath the Menu button in the top-left corner. It may be for the best, though, as the search function is average, at best.

It can handle basic searches for team names or players, but some obscure markets tend to show at the top of search results first instead of core player prop markets. You'll find what you need. You just may need to scroll if you don't add a keyword with the team or player name. For example, searching "Travis Kelce yards" instead of just "Travis Kelce" may save you some time.

There were also times when we found it struggled to display results for an event name. For example, we searched the name of the tournament that week on the PGA Tour and nothing was displayed. We also searched for the favorite in that tournament and only his futures for the Majors showed up in the search.

The Caesars Sportsbook search function works at times, but it's not intuitive like those offered at some other sportsbooks.

There are also some convenient options when diving into the settings, including the option to automatically accept odds changes that occur before your bet is placed or to manually review any changes.

Sportsbook app design, speed, functionality

We found only a couple of faults with the app's design, speed, and functionality but felt it was mostly very quick and simple to bet with in most cases.

The customization options under My Account were a welcome addition. Go to Preferences, and you'll find:

App Appearance: light or dark mode

Change Location

Odds Settings

Two-Factor Authentication

Notification Preferences

Biometric Login

One critique of the functionality involves confirming your location. In the event you change states, the app will not always switch to that state like some other sportsbooks. You will have to go into My Account>Preferences and choose Change Location to continue betting.

Another notable flaw in the app design is when you're trying to click into a sporting event that doesn't involve a spread, money line or total. For example, in golf or auto racing, it can be hard to find specific markets you're looking for, even after clicking deeper into the event on the app. There have been times where derivatives are available but outright odds are not showing up, or vice versa.

Caesars Sportsbook, overall, is still one of the best sports betting apps. For almost any game bet you're looking for, it's easy to go to the menu, pick the sport you want, and find the game. A clean and easy-to-use app.

Caesars Sportsbook app vs. desktop site (as of 2/1/2025)

Apple App Store (iOS): 4.7/5 stars (80.5k reviews)

Google Play (Android): 4.4/5 stars (28.7k reviews)

Both the Caesars Sportsbook app and desktop site have clean looks with less visual clutter than you may see at other sportsbooks. There is no clear advantage to using the website over the app or vice versa. Instead, that will come down to user preference and convenience.

Sports and betting markets available at Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook offers markets for almost every sport you can imagine. The obvious major sports are all available as are more niche options such as Gaelic hurling and sailing. Here's a look at the full variety of available sports markets on Caesars Sportsbook.

Sport Bet types Australian Rules Money lines, totals, point spreads, props, futures Auto Racing Futures, winner, props, specials, finishing position Baseball Money lines, point spreads (run lines), totals, futures, props Basketball Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures, props Boxing Money lines, money line three-way, method of victory, round betting, go the distance Cricket Money lines, totals, method of 5th dismissal Darts Money lines, match betting, legs, correct score, 180s Football Money lines, totals, point spreads, futures, props, novelty bets Golf Futures, head-to-heads, props Hockey Money lines, totals, point spreads (puck lines), futures, props Lacrosse Futures, money lines, totals, point spreads Rugby League Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Rugby Union Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Snooker Two-way bets, money lines, point spreads, frame betting, total frames Soccer Money lines, goal spreads, totals, props, futures Tennis Winner, set betting, correct score, total match games, money lines, futures, totals UFC/MMA Money lines, futures, winning method, round totals Volleyball Winner, total points, correct score, win first set, set spreads

Quality of odds

Caesars Sportsbook, in our experience, is considered to have some of the worst odds in the sports betting market. Even when applying a profit boost or picking a pre-packaged odds boost, it's not uncommon to find the same or better odds without a boost at other sportsbooks.

This also applies to futures markets and outright odds in golf and not as much to spreads, money lines and totals in popular leagues like the NFL and NBA.

Caesars key betting features

Caesars key betting features include boosts, fire bets and same-game parlays. Learn more about them here.

Parlays and same-game parlays

Sportsbooks do not make it hard to create parlays and SGPs, as they are the No. 1 revenue generator for sports betting operators. At Caesars, you will even find "Parlay Builder" buttons on the home screen under the promo banners.

Tap any game tile and you will be taken to a screen with "Quick Picks" front and center: pre-built SGPs. Above it, you will find the Same Game Parlay button with the full menu of options for building whatever SGP you want.

As you click potential legs to include in your SGP, they are added to your bet slip and the odds update as you add and remove potential parlay legs. Tap the bet slip to expand it and see the full details of your potential SGP.

If you have an odds or profit boost, you will see a button with green font to add it.

Boosts

This is a button at the top of the home screen fully dedicated to daily odds boosts across various sports at Caesars Sportsbook. Savvy bettors will never take boosted odds at face value, though, and compare those odds to the same bet offered at other sportsbooks.

Fire bets

Next to the Boosts button, you will find this option with a picture of a flame accompanying it. Fire bets are reserved for in-game wagering, aka live betting.

If no Fire bets are available when you tap into this area, a green button is still there to show you all available live games/games currently underway with odds offered.

Odds settings

Click the profile icon in the top-right corner and then choose preferences to find this option. Then, click odds settings. Caesars allows you to view odds on its app however you would like. Let's use a 10-1 longshot as an example:

American (+1000)

Decimal (11.00)

Fraction (10-1)

Early cash-out

Click on the Bets button at the bottom of the Caesars app, and you will find any pending bets in your account. Within that, there is a Cash-out Bets option to filter any pending wagers that the sportsbook is offering an early cash-out before it traditionally would settle.

The early cashout offer could be a loss from your original bet size or a profit and is determined by the current odds for your bet vs. what the odds were when you placed the bet.

How to track your bets on Caesars Sportsbook

On the website, the same area on the right of the screen that serves as a betslip has a tab for open bets and another for settled bets. On the mobile app, there is a button on the bottom of the screen labeled "bets." When clicking on that button, you will have access to open and settled bets tabs.

Caesars Sportsbook customer support

Caesars Sportsbook has easy-to-find customer service options that include live chat, question submission forms, and a direct customer support phone number at 855-474-0606.

Those options do result in quick responses, though navigating the live chat to get to a representative rather than the automated reply system can be frustrating as you are presented with a set list of issues to choose from, which may not be relevant to your problem, forcing a bit of a brute force approach of making a random choice, saying the automated response didn't help and finally receiving the option to speak to a live agent.

Caesars Sportsbook responsible gaming tools

The responsible gaming section of Caesars Sportsbook is prominently displayed on the website rather than buried in a menu (on the app, it is in the account menu due to limited screen space). There are several responsible gambling tools available, including:

Deposit limits

Users can set up limits on how much money they can deposit into their account in a day, week or month.

Betting spend limits

Users can set up limits on how much money they can bet in a day, week or month.

Daily time limits

Users can set a limit on how much time they can play in a day. Once that limit is reached, the user is logged out with no ability to log back in until the next day.

Cool off

If users feel they need a stretch where they can not place bets, they can set a cool-off period of three to 30 days. During that period, a user can not deposit, bet or make account changes.

Self-exclusion

Users can voluntarily choose to restrict their ability to use sportsbooks by going through a permanent self-exclusion process.

Bettors must be 21 years or older to register and place wagers. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook banking options

Caesars Sportsbook offers all of the typical deposit and withdrawal methods we've come to expect from a sports betting operator and most work efficiently.

Deposit methods

The options listed below give users a variety of options to deposit in the sportsbook and cater to both traditional and digital banking preferences.

Deposit method Fees Process time Min. deposit Online banking via Plaid None Instant $10 Debit card (Visa, MasterCard, AmEx) None Instant $10 Credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, AmEx) Cash advance fees may apply from your bank Instant $10 Apple Pay None Instant $10 PayPal None Instant $10 Venmo None Instant $10 VIP Preferred ACH Bank Transfer None Instant $10 Cash with PayNearMe Varies; see PayNearMe terms and conditions Up to 24 hours $10 Cash at Caesars Sportsbook in casinos None Instant $10 Play+ None Instant $10 Wire transfer Bank fees may apply; no DraftKings fee Up to 24 hours $2500

Withdrawal methods

The Caesars Sportsbook app notes most withdrawals are processed within one hour. However, the app also notes, "For your safety, some withdrawals may require additional review and will be processed within 24 hours."

Like all sportsbooks, you must first deposit before being able to withdraw with that same method.

Withdrawal method Fees Process time Min. withdrawal Online banking via Plaid None Instant $1 Debit card (Visa, MasterCard, AmEx) None Instant $1 PayPal None Instant $1 Venmo None Instant $1 VIP Preferred e-check None Instant $1 Cash at Caesars Sportsbook in casinos None Instant $1 Play+ None Instant $1 Wire transfer Bank fees may apply; no DraftKings fee Up to 24 hours $2500

Caesars Sportsbook review: Final verdict

The clean look and functionality of the sports betting app serve as Caesars' top selling point as a sportsbook. It's fast and easy to use.

Honest feedback on how Caesars Sportsbook can improve

In the past, Caesars had a fantastic loyalty program. The changes to the program in recent years have dropped it from an elite tier to more in line with other loyalty programs in the space.

The odds are too often a problem, even when you try to apply a profit boost. Simply shop the same odds between a few sportsbooks, and you quickly realize Caesars is rarely winning. Sports bettors who are price-sensitive are likely to stop betting at Caesars unless the trading team there makes improvements.

Caesars Sportsbook FAQ

Does Caesars have live streams of popular sports?

Many sports are available to watch within the Caesars Sportsbook app. While it is rare for a tentpole league such as the NBA, MLB, NHL or NFL to be available to stream, Caesars is one of the only sportsbooks that offers live streaming of NFL games, with "Watch and Bet" available for NFL's Sunday Night Football games.

Which states is Caesars Sportsbook available in?

Caesars Sportsbook is available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.

Does Caesars have retail sportsbooks?

Yes, Caesars has retail sportsbooks at many of their physical casino locations throughout the United States.

What is the minimum deposit at Caesars?

While the minimum deposit can vary by deposit method, the general minimum deposit amount is $10. With a promo code that only requires a $1 wager to earn 10 profit boost tokens, that $10 minimum is more than enough to earn that promotion.

Is the Caesars Rewards program good?

Once viewed as arguably the best rewards program in the country, Caesars Rewards is still a good loyalty program. Caesars Rewards points can be used to earn access to bonus bets, dining discounts, exclusive room rates, early ticket presales and much more.

Can you withdraw using PayPal at Caesars Sportsbook?

Yes, you can use PayPal to withdraw money at Caesars Sportsbook. The only hurdle to using PayPal to withdraw is that you must have previously deposited using your PayPal account.

What is the Caesars bonus code?

The Caesars bonus code is CBSDYW for use at your initial deposit. When you place your qualifying first bet of at least $1, you'll receive 10 individual 100% profit boost tokens..

What info do you need to sign up for Caesars?

To sign up for a Caesars account, you must provide: your full legal name, address, email, phone number, date of birth, a government-issued form of photo identification and the last four digits of your social security number. These security measures verify your age and identity and prevent the creation of duplicate accounts.