The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran outfielder and DH Jorge Soler in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, who in return are receiving right-hander Griffin Canning. The Braves announced the deal on Thursday, roughly 14 hours after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees to win the 2024 World Series.
Soler, 32, is coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .241/.338/.442 (121 OPS+) with 21 home runs and 34 doubles in a combined 142 games for the Giants and Braves. For his career, Soler has an OPS+ of 113 across parts of 11 major-league seasons. Over that span, he has 191 home runs and 197 doubles. Soler put up a 48-homer season for the Royals in 2019, and he made his first and only All-Star appearance with the Marlins in 2023. In 2021, Soler earned World Series MVP honors as a member of the Braves, who reacquired him ahead of the 2024 trade deadline.
Soler is under contract through the 2026 season and owed a total of $32 million over those next two seasons.
On the Braves' side of things, the 28-year-old Canning this past season registered an ERA of 5.19 in 31 starts and one relief appearance for the Angels. In his career, he has an ERA+ of 92 over parts of five MLB seasons, all with the Angels. Of Canning's 99 career games pitched, 94 have been starts. He's arbitration-eligible for 2025, which will be his walk year.
In addition to adding some pitching depth, this trade allows the Braves to shed salary in the form of Soler's contract. Whether it's a straight dump on Atlanta's part or a precursor to an active offseason of spending remains to be seen.