The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran outfielder and DH Jorge Soler in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, who in return are receiving right-hander Griffin Canning. The Braves announced the deal on Thursday, roughly 14 hours after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees to win the 2024 World Series.

Soler, 32, is coming off a 2024 season in which he slashed .241/.338/.442 (121 OPS+) with 21 home runs and 34 doubles in a combined 142 games for the Giants and Braves. For his career, Soler has an OPS+ of 113 across parts of 11 major-league seasons. Over that span, he has 191 home runs and 197 doubles. Soler put up a 48-homer season for the Royals in 2019, and he made his first and only All-Star appearance with the Marlins in 2023. In 2021, Soler earned World Series MVP honors as a member of the Braves, who reacquired him ahead of the 2024 trade deadline.

Jorge Soler ATL • RF • #2 BA 0.241 R 84 HR 21 RBI 64 SB 1 View Profile

Soler is under contract through the 2026 season and owed a total of $32 million over those next two seasons.

On the Braves' side of things, the 28-year-old Canning this past season registered an ERA of 5.19 in 31 starts and one relief appearance for the Angels. In his career, he has an ERA+ of 92 over parts of five MLB seasons, all with the Angels. Of Canning's 99 career games pitched, 94 have been starts. He's arbitration-eligible for 2025, which will be his walk year.

Griffin Canning LAA • SP • #47 ERA 5.19 WHIP 1.4 IP 171.2 BB 66 K 130 View Profile

In addition to adding some pitching depth, this trade allows the Braves to shed salary in the form of Soler's contract. Whether it's a straight dump on Atlanta's part or a precursor to an active offseason of spending remains to be seen.