The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series on Wednesday night, defeating the New York Yankees to earn a 4-1 victory in the best-of-seven series. It's the Dodgers' eighth franchise World Series championship, their first since 2020, and their first as part of a conventional 162-game season since 1988.

To the victors go the World Series rings. Everyone is familiar with the biggest names on the Dodgers roster: from Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A fun part of baseball's tradition is that it's not just the famous names who get the hardware; it's also the players who, well, you may have forgotten ever suited up for the championship squad during the course of the regular season.

With that in mind, CBS Sports is here to highlight six of the most random players who will be receiving World Series rings next spring.

1. Taylor Trammell, OF

Trammell couldn't lose this series. He appeared in five games apiece with the Dodgers and Yankees, ensuring that he would get a keepsake no matter who prevailed. Trammell's Dodgers career saw him go hitless in six at-bats with three strikeouts. He didn't walk and he wasn't struck by a pitch; he checked into two contests as a pinch-runner, but he never attempted a stolen base. There's no particular reason, then, for even Dodgers fans to remember Trammell's time in Los Angeles.

2. Connor Brogdon, RHP

Brogdon, who opened the season with the Philadelphia Phillies, was traded to the Dodgers on April 6. He made one appearance, surrendering two runs on two home runs, before heading to the injured list because of plantar fasciitis. Brogdon attempted rehab assignments in May and August, pitching as late as Sept. 21 for Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate. Yet the Dodgers never activated him or brought him back up. It's a distinct possibility that he'll have one ring for every big-league game he pitched in for L.A.

3. Dinelson Lamet, RHP

You may remember Lamet from his time with the San Diego Padres, or perhaps even his stint with the Colorado Rockies. Did you realize that Lamet continued his tour of the National League West this season by appearing in three games for the Dodgers? Probably not. Lamet pitched thrice for the Dodgers during the season's first two weeks, even notching a save in their ninth game of the year. He pitched once more after that, then was banished to Triple-A. He later opted out of his contract and joined the Kansas City Royals organization. He was unable to crack the big leagues again, however.

4. Amed Rosario, UTL

Rosario was part of the Dodgers' deadline haul. He took the Tom Petty route, going from (Tampa Bay) Florida to Los Angeles before freefalling off the roster. It wasn't all Rosario's fault. He went 3 for 11 with a walk during his time out west before the Dodgers needed a roster spot for the returning Mookie Betts, making Rosario the most obvious candidate to cut on Aug. 12. He later landed with the Cincinnati Reds, but he performed so miserably that he lowered his seasonal OPS by nearly 60 points in just 22 games.

5. Nick Ahmed, SS

Ahmed, who had only appeared with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the big-league level prior to this season, suited up for three different National League West squads in 2024. He started the year with the San Francisco Giants; landed with the Dodgers after being cut in July; and then was released again in August before joining the San Diego Padres. Ahmed's Dodgers contributions included an 11-for-48 stretch that saw him record as many strikeouts (14) as total bases. His championship ring should pair nicely with the two Gold Glove Awards he won earlier in his career as a stellar shortstop.

The Dodgers traded away Vargas at the deadline as part of the three-team deal that fetched utility player Tommy Edman and reliever Michael Kopech. Whereas Edman and Kopech got to enjoy this run up close and personal, Vargas had to join the desmadre known as the 2024 Chicago White Sox. Going from the eventual World Series champions to the worst team in modern Major League Baseball history didn't seem to sit well with Vargas, who hit .104/.217/.170 in 42 games after the deal. We suppose it's only right that the Dodgers apologize with a championship ring.

