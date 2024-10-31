Now that the outcome of the 2024 World Series is etched in last granite – the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the New York Yankees in five games, you know – let's take a moment to devote our attention to the next Fall Classic.

We'll do that by running down the first-look World Series odds for all 30 teams. The top team on the list probably won't surprise all that much, and that same goes for the very last team on the list. Here's how the sportsbooks see it going into the offseason of 2024-25:

2025 World Series odds

Indeed, the champion Dodgers, who will return Shohei Ohtani (he'll be pitching again in 2025), Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and others, have the best odds at this early hour. Not far behind are the AL-champion Yankees, who occupy such a perch despite the fact we don't know whether free-agent-to-be Juan Soto will be back in the Bronx.

In the eyes of the oddsmakers, the Dodgers, Yankees and Braves are the favorites right now for 2025, while the Phillies, Orioles, Astros, Mets and Padres occupy the second tier of contenders. All eight of those squads made the playoffs in 2024 and are typically busy in the winter months bolstering their rosters.

At the very back end are, yes, the White Sox, who are coming off a record 121 losses in 2024. Needless to say, these figures will change significantly based on how the hot stove season plays out, but for now this is where things stand for 2025.