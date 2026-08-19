Texas prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are legal and operational in the Lone Star State to trade on sports event contracts, and sports fans in Texas can use our promo code CBSSPORTS to make forecasts on the biggest games. This page also explains how other TX prediction market apps work, like DraftKings Predictions, FanDuel Predicts, Fanatics Markets and Novig. Claim the $25 Kalshi bonus offer and $25 welcome bonus on the Polymarket app now:

Our Picks for the Best Texas Prediction Market Promos

Prediction markets are federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). These platforms trade event contracts, allowing users to predict outcomes for real money. Event contract values can shift, and users can sell event contracts before markets settle. Here's a look at some of the available Texas prediction market apps for sports fans.

Texas prediction markets Welcome Bonus Promo Code Kalshi Trade $25+, Get $25 bonus trading credits CBSSPORTS Polymarket Deposit $10+, Get $25 Bonus Trading Credits CBSSPORTS DraftKings Predictions Trade $5+, get up to $150 bonus trading credits (Paid within 14 days) None required FanDuel Predicts $25 in bonus trading funds after first qualifying trade None required Fanatics Markets Up to $170 FanCash with daily trade matches None required Novig Deposit $10, Get $25 in Bonus Trading Credits None required

Kalshi

Kalshi gives sports fans the ability to trade on prediction markets ranging from the outcome of a game to a player's next team via trade or free agency and even which team will win the championship.

New users will be awarded a sign-up bonus of $25 in bonus trading credits once they make a trade of $25+ on Kalshi prediction markets. Bonus credits must be used within seven days of being granted, and the percentage of users to receive each amount will vary. The amount of trading credits received is not guaranteed.

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Kalshi account and the full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn by a participant.

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25+, Get $25 bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories users can create an account but specific products, event contracts and markets vary by state. *Market availability may change without notice in jurisdictions including, but not limited to, AZ, IL, MA, MD, NJ, OH, MT, AR, LA, MN, WA & UT. Sports contracts are unavailable in MI & NV. Promo Eligibility Must reside in a US jurisdiction in which Kalshi Prediction Markets operate, be a first-time user and complete the KYC sign-up process. Legal Age 18+ Last Verified August 18, 2026

The prices associated with these events can fluctuate over the course of time, and users can sell their shares before an event settles. These outcomes are expressed via contracts, and Kalshi pays out $1 for each successful contract.

For example, if the Cowboys are priced at $0.25 per share to win a game and they win, the trader will receive $1 for every share that he or she bought for that outcome.

While Kalshi allows users in all 50 states to create an account, we recommend checking specific restrictions in your location before you deposit due to ongoing litigation. Those interested in trading on Kalshi can sign up with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 in trading credits as a sign-up bonus after making a $25+ trade within 30 days of opening a Kalshi account. Tap here to unlock your $25 Kalshi bonus offer now:

Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. Sports contracts are unavailable in MI and NV. See kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Polymarket US

Polymarket US is also available to Texas sports fans looking to make predictions. Those interested in signing up for Polymarket US can use the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $20 when they deposit $10+ to make trades. The bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn, but the profits from using the bonus credits can be.

Polymarket US Welcome Bonus Deposit $10, get a $20 trading bonus Polymarket US Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories. Market availability may vary by state. Promo Eligibility* Must be a US citizen and physically located in a state where Polymarket US operates. Legal Age^ 18+ Last Verified August 18, 2026

Prices on the Polymarket app are expressed in percentages, but the same principle for payouts applies. For example, if the Cowboys are at 90% to win a game, that's comparable to a price point of $0.90 per share. Click here, use promo code CBSSPORTS and get started with a $10 deposit to unlock $20 in bonus trading credits on the Polymarket app:

*Eligibility may vary by location and is subject to change.

^18+ Only. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

FanDuel Predicts

Many sports fans are familiar with FanDuel, which operates as a sportsbook and daily fantasy sports operator across the United States. Texas sports fans can trade event contracts for real money through FanDuel's latest prediction market offering. New FanDuel Predicts users can get $25 as a sign-up bonus after making a first-time real-money deposit and trade. There is no minimum amount needed on your first trade to unlock your trading credits at FanDuel Predicts, and the sign-up bonus will be credited to your account within 72 hours of making the deposit.

Although FanDuel Predicts operates in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, the promotion is only available to users in select states with sports prediction markets. See the table below.

FanDuel Predicts Welcome Bonus $25 trading bonus with first real-money trade FanDuel Predicts Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All 50 states and Puerto Rico States Eligible For Promo AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT Legal Age 18+ Last Verified August 18, 2026

The $25 trading bonus expires seven days after being issued, and can be used on several trades or one trade.

If a trade made using bonus funds settles correctly or is cashed out, the user receives profit as withdrawable cash and not the initial bonus credit used. There are no trade-through restrictions before being able to receive the profit from a successful trade and withdraw it as real cash.

DraftKings Predictions

Similar to FanDuel, DraftKings has also rolled out a prediction market product which is available to customers in most states, including Texas. While Texas sports fans cannot access DraftKings Sportsbook, they can trade event contracts on DraftKings Predictions.

New DraftKings customers can get up to $150 after they spend $5+ in trades, with $50 in trading credit being issued instantly while the remaining $100 will be issued via click-to-claim within 14 days.

DraftKings Predictions Welcome Bonus Trade $5+, get up to $150 bonus trading credits (Paid within 14 days) DraftKings Predictions promo code None required Minimum Deposit $5 Available States* 48 states (except NH and ME), Washington, D.C. and all U.S. territories States Eligible for Promo AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT and all US territories besides Puerto Rico Legal Age 18+ in most states Last Verified August 18, 2026

If you have received a new customer offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, you are not eligible for this new customer offer on DK Predictions. While bonus credits can be applied to trading fees, they cannot be cashed out or withdrawn and must be used to make trades before using any cash balance.

*Sports event contract trading may not be available in some DraftKings Predictions jurisdictions including AZ, AR, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC, PR and tribal lands.

Event Contract Trading is offered by DraftKings Predictions, a CFTC-registered Introducing Broker and NFA member. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Market availability varies. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time trade req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Predictions Dollars that expire in 1 year. Reward issued as $50 in Predictions Dollars every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Click-to-claims expire 7 days after issuance. 7 days = 168hrs. Terms: dkng.co/predictionspromo. Ends 8/23/26 at 11:59 PM ET.

Fanatics Markets

Fanatics has launched its prediction market called Fanatics Markets, and Texas-based users are eligible to sign up. The platform is offering a promotion where new users can get up to $170 in FanCash with daily trade matches over their first seven days. The first qualifying trade each day using your real-money cash balance is matched to a daily maximum, regardless of the trade's result, over the first 10 days after account creation.

Fanatics Markets Welcome Bonus Up to $170 in FanCash with daily trade matches Fanatics Markets Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Available States* AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, ND, NE, NH, NM, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, WA, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility New users who are legal residents and physically present in states where Fanatics Markets operates Legal Age 21+ Last Verified August 18, 2026

The Fanatics Markets FanCash amounts via daily trade matches are capped at:

Day 1: Trade $5+, get $5 in FanCash

Day 2: Trade $7.50+, get $7.50 in FanCash

Day 3: Trade $10+, get $10 in FanCash

Day 4: Trade $12.50+, get $12.50 in FanCash

Day 5: Trade $15+, get $15 in FanCash

Day 6: Trade $17.50+, get $17.50 in FanCash

Day 7: Trade $20+, get $20 in FanCash

Day 8: Trade $22.50+, get $22.50 in FanCash

Day 9: Trade $25+, get $25 in FanCash

Day 10: Trade $35+, get $35 in FanCash

Qualifying trades do not include unfilled, cancelled, or voided trades. Any trade using non-cash funds does not qualify. Each day runs from 12:00 a.m.–11:59 p.m. ET for this promotion.

FanCash is credited to your wallet within 72 hours of your trades settling, and can be used as trading credit at Fanatics Markets or site cash at Fanatics' online store. FanCash earned through this promotion cannot be withdrawn for real money and expires after 7 days.

*Void where prohibited. See full promotional terms and conditions at https://fanaticsmarkets.com/legal/tradeandget.

Novig

Novig has launched a prediction market licensed by the CFTC and recently secured approval from the CFTC. It is available to Texas sports fans and expresses prices in percentage terms, similar to Polymarket US. Those interested in signing up for Novig can use the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading credit bonus when they deposit $10 or more.

Novig Welcome Bonus Deposit $10+, get $25 in Trading Credits Novig Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Available States* Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Promo Eligibility Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* Legal Age 21+ Last Verified August 18, 2026

Trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits and are non-withdrawable. Trade Credits may be used on any Contract listed for trading on Novig, at prices no less than $0.01 and no greater than $0.60 per Contract.

You may apply no more than one Trade Credit to any single trade. Proceeds (profit) from a trade made using a Trade Credit settle to your account as ordinary funds and are withdrawable.

Those located in AZ, MI and NV are not eligible for this promotion offer.

*Certain products, markets or event contract categories may not be available in all jurisdictions. Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Is trading prediction markets legal in Texas?

Yes, trading prediction markets is legal in Texas. Texas residents can access prediction market apps like Kalshi, Polymarket, FanDuel Predicts, DraftKings Predictions, Underdog Predict and Novig.

While lawmakers have formed committees to explore potential action to take against Kalshi, Polymarket and other prediction platforms in an effort to potentially shut them down, these markets remain operational for the time being.

Texas prediction market recent legal updates

There could be restrictions on which markets are available on platforms, but these platforms are operating in Texas until noted otherwise.

2026

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick asked state senators to explore ways to close what he called "gambling loopholes" that allow prediction markets to operate in the state. Those recommendations are likely to be brought to the legislature in the 2027 session, so for now, prediction markets operate in the state.

DraftKings announces the launch of its prediction market.

UK-based IG Group acquires the Underdog Sports app, including the prediction picks product within it.

Novig becomes licensed by the CFTC and re-launches as a prediction market site and app.

2025

Polymarket acquires a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform and launches in the United States.

FanDuel announces the launch of its prediction market platform.

2021

Kalshi gains CFTC approval and launches in the United States.

What To Know About Responsible Trading on Texas Prediction Markets

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Texas prediction market FAQ

Are prediction markets legal in Texas?

Prediction markets are legal in Texas, though the state is looking into potentially adding restrictions. If these do get put in place, they will likely happen at some point in 2027 in the next legislative session.

What prediction sites and platforms are available in Texas?



Kalshi, Polymarket, FanDuel Predict, DraftKings Predictions, Fanatics Markets, Underdog Predict and Novig are prediction market sites and platforms available in Texas.

Are prediction market winnings taxed in Texas?

Prediction market winnings are taxed, but this is another aspect of the emergence of the platforms that adds a legal wrinkle. The IRS has not provided guidance on how these winnings are taxed, but they can be taxed as gambling income, cryptocurrency income or capital gains income. There's no state income tax in Texas, but you will pay a federal tax for prediction market winnings, likely under either a capital gains tax or "other income" tax.

This information is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or financial advice. If users have any questions regarding taxes on gambling winnings, they should consult with a tax professional for advice.

What's the minimum age to trade at prediction markets in Texas?

You must be at least 18 years of age to trade on prediction markets in Texas. Age requirements are dependent upon the platform you use.

What happens if Texas' legal status changes?

There's a possibility the Texas state legislature introduces restrictions for prediction markets but those won't come until 2027 at the earliest. As mentioned above, the federal government believes the CFTC is the only body with oversight on prediction markets so they may challenge any measures Texas introduces at a state level. Therefore, it's unlikely prediction markets will disappear completely from Texas. Instead, there could be restrictions on what events users can trade contracts for or which markets are offered on these platforms.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.